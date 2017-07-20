Southern New Jersey Fishing Report – July 20, 2017

July is really turning out to be a stellar month on the Fluke and Bluefin Tuna fronts. I don’t want to jinx it, but the weather has been cooperating with lighter winds and the occasional summer thunderstorm. All in all, it’s been awesome! Sea conditions have been tame 1.5 to 3 foot swells, allowing the offshore fleets to get 35 to 60 miles out to find clean water and feeding fish. Surf anglers are regularly hooking up with Fluke and Kingfish on the shoreline and Bluefin trollers are hooking up. Bobbie’s Boats in Barnegat Light reported a kayaker hooking up on a small Cobia inside the inlet. As we head into the last week and a half in July, I would look for the ocean Fluke bite to really start to materialize, less any severe South windage. If you’re a boating angler, it is critical to work structure a.k.a. reef sites and wrecks. If you’re a landlocked angler, it is critical to work structure a.k.a. jetty rocks, piers, and bridges.

South Jersey Fishing Report

The Golden Eagle out of Belmar has been fishing hard for Sea Bass, Ling, and Fluke. Patrons had plenty of action with lots of Sea Bass and Ling making it over the rail. There were some nice Fluke caught to 5 pounds. In addition to the catching, there has been some schools of Cownose Rays swimming around the boat. The boat will target Bluefish, but will fall back on Sea Bass, Ling, and Fluke if the Blues are a no-show.

Fisherman’s Supply in Point Pleasant reported that the Fluke bite has been gaining some steam especially at the southern end of the Axel Carlson reef site. Anglers working 1 1/2 oz. bucktails tipped with 5-inch Gulp Swimming Mullets in 45 feet of water have been boxing keeper Fluke up to 6.5 pounds. There has also been some nice Sea Bass coming over the gunnels for most Fluke anglers. Areas off Deal in 45 to 50 feet of water are showing similar results and anglers working 25 foot depths are finding 15 to 16 inch Porgies. Bluefin Tuna has been hit or miss for most anglers dragging Ballyhoo way-back on a Pink and White Joe Shutes rig. Surf fisherman are staying busy with small Bluefish and large Sand Tiger sharks.

Norma K III I in Point Pleasant Beach remarked that fishing was a little slower than it was the previous week, but they are starting to see more keepers come over the rail. Anglers fishing Gulps and bucktails seem to be faring better that bait draggers. The boat has been working the rocks and rubble hard, so be sure to bring extra tackle if you step aboard.

MIMI IV in Point Pleasant Beach has been getting into some nice fishing as of late at Capt. Ken’s secret spots. They have been regularly getting limits of Winter Flounder and some really nice Fluke at the skipper’s choice spots. In addition to the flatties, some nice Sea Bass and Ling are making their way into the coolers. This past week Tom Clark of Waretown and his daughter Alexis Clark caught some nice fish aboard the vessel.

The Gambler in Point Pleasant has been slowly getting better results each day as the ocean temperature have warmed into Fluke comfortable ranges. The 1/2 day trips have been getting some nice keepers to 7 pounds with a majority of the keepers being in the 3 to 4 pound range. Sea bass are still helping to put together a nice mixed bad of meat for anglers. Most of the Sea Bass have ranged from 2.5 to 3.5 pounds. The boat’s second shark in the dark trip was another success. The boat released two Sand Tiger sharks to 300 pounds among the few other hook ups that didn’t come tight.

Betty and Nicks Bait and Tackle in Seaside Park reported surf temperatures into the upper 60’s and an abundance of sharks including Brown and Sand Tigers sharks. If you’re going for Bluefish, just be prepared to hook up with a big boy or girl off the surf and be sure to release them quickly. There has been some small Fluke action in the surf with some keeper sized flatties around the inlet. Crabbing in the back remains good through this hot month of July.

Carolyn Ann III in Barnegat Light reported that Fluke fishing is still on the upswing and they are starting to see some nice keeper Fluke make it over the rail. Fluke up to 5.5 pounds and keeper Sea Bass to 3 pounds have been boxed at “sticky-structured” sites. Gina said they’re are plenty of shorts and Sea Robins to keep anglers and the mates busy.

Creekside Outfitters in Waretown reported good crabbing for most of Barnegat Bay and some areas producing over 2 dozen in as little as an hour. Fluke fishing remains steady with anglers working the usual July spots in Oyster Creek, Double Creek, and close to the Barnegat Inlet rocks. Joe Smith picked up two nice bluefish in Oyster Creek channel with each weighing over 6 pounds. Some anglers have been doing well in shallow water on minnow rigs drifted over the bars, but you have to be careful you don’t run aground. Bluefish remain consistent at the inlet with yellow-eyed choppers weighing between 4 to 6 pounds.

Tony’s Bait & Tackle in Manahawkin in Manahawkin reported steady Fluke fishing on both the northern and southern parts of Long Beach Island. Anglers working bucktails tipped with Spearing or Minnows have been producing a majority of the fish. Crabbers are still boasting that 2017 is an “absolute” banner year for crabs with huge males being the mainstay. Maybe the lack of Blowfish has something to do with it?

Riptide Bait And Tackle in Brigantine reported a busy couple of days with anglers gathering bait at the shop and weighing in fish. Tommy Huber stopped by to weigh in a nice 22.5 inch, 4 pound Summer Flounder that was caught bayside. The flounder action has been pretty good and there are a lot of keepers hitting the decks of most boats. Kingfish are still all over the Brigantine surf and the shop has some unconfirmed reports of toothy critters bumping baits.

Fin-Atics in Ocean City reported Summer Flounder starting to invade the reef sites with the Great Egg and Ocean City sites providing the best action on bucktails tipped with 5-inch Gulp Swimming Mullets. There are still some Flounder scattered throughout the bay, but anglers should start targeting the deeper holes and areas closer to the inlets. The night-time Striped Bass bite is still pretty solid on short bass along the bridges on the incoming tide. There has been Bluefin Tuna have been reported from the Chicken Canyon (north) down through Lemke’s Canyon, but it’s all about being in the right place at the right time. Kingfish and shark remain hot off the Ocean City surf.

The Wildwood, Cape May and Delaware Bay Area had better water temperatures over this past week and the Fluke bite responded on the area reef sites. The Cape May and Wildwood reefs gave up fish to 8 pounds, while the Old Grounds and Delaware Reef Site #10 are starting to show some action. The Kingfish are showing up in better numbers in the Cape May Rips, along with some spike Weakfish and a few keeper Fluke. The Tuna bite has been very consistent at the Hot Dog for Yellowfins with fish taking both trolled and chunked baits. Massey’s Canyon has produced some Bluefin this past week on the chunk and there has also been a few Mako’s landed in the same area. Most of the offshore action has come from the Spencer, Lindenkohl, and Wilmington canyons this past week. Yellowfin Tuna have been in the 40 to 60 pound range with a few Blue Marlin and Wahoo showing up in the spreads. The Cape May and Wildwood beachfronts have seen Sand Tiger and Brown sharks snapping up Kingfish in the breakers. Anglers fishing the piers, jetty rocks, and bridge abutments have been catching Sheepshead on Fiddler crabs.

South Jersey Fishing Forecast

Another week of Fluke seems to be the best option for this weekend, but it seems that the ocean is starting to produce on consistent keeper Fluke. It is crucial to work the rigs or jigs close to underlying structure as “doormat” quality Fluke will tend to lay very close to the snags. I recommend bringing quite a few sinkers or bucktails so that you can work the structure adequately. The other option has been the steady Kingfish bite, especially from Brigantine to Ocean City, where the Kings have been beached regularly on the sands. And with the Kings, comes the “toothed” creature bite that you must released. Enough said on that. Offshore anglers need to get good numbers to find their best shot at Bluefin Tuna as the fish are out there and feeding. Keep the baits “way-back” and definitely bring some Tuna jigs if you mark the boomerangs. Good Luck, Be Safe, and Tight Lines!