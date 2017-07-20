Rhode Island Fishing Report – July 20, 2017

Pictured above: Joe Diorio with a 47-inch striper that he entered into C&R division of the Striper Cup

Consistency is the name of the game locally, with steady bottom fishing for all species and increased striped bass catches in all the usual hotspots.

Rhode Island Fishing Report

The Frances Fleet in Narragansett put together quite a weekend on the fluke/sea bass grounds. The big fish were out to play, with most of the fluke over the 4-pound mark and a dozen or so over 7 pounds on each weekend trip. A decent number of anglers got limits of fluke, and sea bass limits were also plentiful. The conditions took a bit of a turn for the worse early this week, with no wind to assist the drift, but considering the conditions things weren’t too bad. Numbers were down from the weekend, but most anglers took home a couple nice fluke and sea bass, including Garry Lauck, who managed a beautiful 9-pound fluke on Tuesday.

Dave, at Ocean State Tackle in Providence, reports that the BIG scup have invaded the rockpiles of the lower bay, Narragansett and Newport. Deeper structure off the local beaches continues to produce a steady number of keeper fluke to 27 inches. Anglers from both shore and boat are having no problem finding some dinner plate scup! Block Island is still producing some very big striped bass, and is the only really consistent bass fishery in the area. Big black sea bass can also be found around the island, and limits aren’t hard to manage. A nice bluefin bite has started to materialize south of the island, and the first reports of some yellowfin and mahi have come in from a little further offshore. Dave will start to carry a number of smaller spreader bars for the smaller boat offshore guys, and is now also a full dealer of star rods!

The guys at The Saltwater Edge in Middletown told me that the offshore fishing finally started to take off, with yellowfin, bluefin, bigeye and makos all making an appearance. The northwest corner of Coxes to the Dump is seeing spotty action for all species. Inshore, the striped bass fishing remains red hot at the ledge, where guys continue to feed live eels to big bass. Fluke fishing has been consistent all over Rhode Island, and the same can be said for black sea bass; which are biting locally and at the island.

According to Watch Hill Outfitters in Westerly, word is the fluke fishing remains excellent off the local beaches, as well as Block. Things don’t seem to be slowing down at all just yet, and anglers are finding a good pick of keepers to 9 pounds. There are quite a few sea bass in the 3- to 4-pound range in the mix, with the best fishing coming from around Quonny. Slowly but surely the local striped bass fishing is improving, with fish to 45 pounds coming on the local reefs. There are a few fish moving around the Pawcatuck, and a good slug of smaller fish across the South County beaches.

Connecticut Fishing Report

Andrew at Fishin Factory III in Middletown Jason has been covering for Andrew while he is on vacation and told me that guys are still dialing in a nice fluke bite across the South County beaches and on the deeper eastern CT reefs. There are a good deal of shorts, but guys who are putting their time in are finding plenty of keepers. The striped bass fishing seems to have picked up a tick around the mouth of the river, but the bite is still a bit inconsistent. Bluefish have been scarce, but over the past day or so word is they moved into the river and are harassing the bunker schools big time! Blue crabbing has really picked up, with better sizes being reported from all the lower CT tribs.

Jon, at Hillyers in Waterford, told me that the striper fishing remains pretty solid out in their neck of the woods. The Race, Plum Gut and the Sluice have all had a steady pick of bass from schoolies to keepers around 25-pounds or so. Black Point and Barts are also seeing some good fish, but not crazy numbers just yet. The Millstone area is also holding some fish to 30-pound or so. Fluking continues to steadily improve, but shorts continue to outnumber the keepers. Locally, two-tree and Black Point are producing, but the best catches have been at Montauk, Block and off the South County beaches. Scup action has been red hot all over; including Race Rock, DEEP docks, Harkness and Fort Trumbull. The guys targeting blackfish are finding decent catches, but the interest remains low.

Gene over at Black Hall Outfitters in Old Lyme reports that the striped bass bite remains solid for his customers. The amount of bunker around the CT River is keeping at least a few heavy bass in the area night to night, and guys are catching on chunks and live lining. Long Sand Shoal has put up some good bass this week, and the bluefish seem to be making an appearance. Fluke and sea bass sharpies are going deep to 100+ feet and catching on squid, sand eels and large jigs tipped with Gulp. Shore anglers are also finding some nice fluke in the Black Hall, as the fish have been following the bait fish in. Blue crabs are in full swing right now, as Sean Harrison reports getting 20 or more keepers each trip and all over 6 inches!

Stephanie Ortiz of The Fancy Fluke reports that the striped bass fishing has been solid in her neck of the woods, despite the warming temperatures. Deeper water has been producing best, with catches coming on chunks, topwater plugs and soft plastics. The mid-summer staple, gator bluefish, have invaded the area and are tearing through the bunker schools. The mid-sound area is now experiencing some great sea bass and scup action, with big fish of both species coming on clams or squid. Fluke action has been up and down, but if you fish deeper structure and weed through the shorts, you can find some quality fish.

Rhode Island Fishing Forecast

Striped bass fishing has been up and down depending on who you talk to, but there is no doubt that there are plenty of big fish around Block and a few hogs in each of the usual summer hotspots. As we approach the new moon, things should be steady for boat anglers, and hopefully picking up for surfcasters. There are enough big scup, fluke and sea bass to keep any bottom fisherman busy, and the blue crab catches appear to be hitting their peak!