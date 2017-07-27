Pennsylvania Fishing Report – July 27, 2017

Northwest Region

Clarion County

Clarion River

Anglers are catching Smallmouth Bass, Rainbow Trout, and Walleye throughout the river system. If you are fishing for Smallmouth Bass, try a few varieties of top water lures and use some soft plastic baits in the faster moving sections.

Central Erie County

Lake Erie

Anglers are catching their limits of Walleye on almost every trip out. Please take care of the non-legal Walleye, so their numbers continue to grow in the future.

Mercer County

Lake Wilhelm

Anglers are catching some nice Largemouth Bass, Channel Catfish, and crappie throughout the lake. Largemouth Bass anglers are using a combination of top water baits and soft plastics to get the strikes.

Shenango Reservoir

The fluctuating water height this year has made fishing difficult. Anglers are catching panfish and catfish around the shorelines. A reminder to boaters: US Army Corp of Engineer Pittsburgh District Lakes requires all occupants on boats under 16 feet in length and all canoes and kayaks to wear their Personal Flotation Device at all times.

Shenango River

The Shenango River Outflow down to the Walnut Street Bridge is designated as a year-round trout fishery; so a current trout/salmon permit is required to fish that area, regardless of species of fish that you are targeting or harvesting.

Boating Tips

If you have not checked your fire extinguisher since the spring, it is a good idea to take it out of its bracket and give it a good look-over. Make sure it is fully charged. Check the nozzle for obstructions. Mud daubers like to build their nests in the nozzle that would prevent the chemicals from extinguishing a fire. Be sure to go over a boating safety checklist before you go out on the water. Consult our homepage, www.fishandboat.com to ensure you have the mandatory safety items onboard your vessel.

Warren County

Allegheny River

Anglers are catching Walleye from the Mead Island area down to the Starbrick Access area on the Allegheny River. Anglers are reporting jigs or jigs with a minnow for the preferred baits.

Northeasatern Region

Southern Luzerne & Southern Columbia Counties

Susquehanna River

With recent heavy rains, just as water levels were beginning to return to normal, fishing on the Susquehanna River has been dismal to say the least. Anglers who have found success are using live baits or lures with a lot of vibration or rattle. That said, boaters are advised to wear a USCG Approved flotation device, if venturing out onto the water in these conditions.

Lily Lake

Lily Lake continues to give up quality bass and panfish; a few trout being taken last week as well. The trick as usual, is finding the fish. They seem to be deep, with most being picked up toward the bottom, or in the heavy weed cover and lily pads.

FEW Reservoir/Lehigh River

FEW Reservoir continues to be a popular spot for bass, crappie and other panfish. Please bear in mind, this waterway is limited to 10hp motors; No exceptions! Eels were being caught at the spillway of the reservoir, into the Lehigh River as well. Night crawlers have been working well for them, as have small minnows.

Local Trout Streams

There has been little to no pressure on the local trout streams.

Wear A Flotation Device

On a more solemn note, there have been 11 boating fatalities across the Commonwealth thus far. Boaters are strongly encouraged to wear a flotation device, ensure they have all required safety equipment, and of course-don’t drink and boat.

Northcentral Region

Get your license ONLINE – gonefishingpa.com/

Clearfield County

Susquehanna River

Anglers have been catching some nice Smallmouth Bass in the Susquehanna River near Shawville. They prefer cooler water temperatures so deeper parts of the river are good places start.

Gifford Run

Trout anglers are still finding some nice fish on Gifford Run. Anglers must be willing to work for them but going out early or late in day will make it easier as they will be more active.

Clinton County

Big Fishing Creek

Big Fishing Creek is on the high side from recent rain and a bit dirty. It will need a day or two to clear but it has been fishing well early and late in the day. Once it does clear small, thin bodied nymphs should find trout willing to eat them.

Centre County

Spring Creek

Spring Creek is still at an average summer flow. Look for tricos in the morning. Terrestrials are walking and falling in along the banks and from overhanging trees. Rain throughout the week will keep levels up and add some color which should make the fish a bit less spooky.

Southeastern Region

Delaware County

Anglers have been steadily visiting the Brandywine River and they’ve been rewarded with consistent returns on smallmouth bass. Lots of small baits like jigs and tubes seem to work well. The Delaware River and Darby Creek are great places to go if you want to catch some nice catfish. There’s always an angler or 5 at the Ridley Marina pier in Ridley Township. The pier is free to fish on and is well maintained. Please take your trash out with you. The hot weather has put a damper on any trout fishing that may have been left, with the exception of the Fly-Fishing Only area along Ridley Creek which is still producing a trout or two. Look for the shaded riffles and deeper pools for fishing finding the cooler water.

Recent rains have put a small amount of debris into the Delaware River. Boaters should keep an eye out for floating trees and take caution. The Chester boat ramp is open; however, the docks have been removed for much needed repairs. Boats can be launched at the Ridley Marina for a small fee and the new Stinger’s restaurant is open and is a great place to have lunch or dinner right on Darby Creek. Boaters should be reminded that all of Darby Creek, from the mouth of the Delaware River and all the way up, is a designated “Slow, No Wake Zone”. Buoys have been placed from the mouth of the creek up to the Heinz Refuge indicating as such. These buoys do move/disappear due to tides, vandalism, or other natural causes. The absence of a “No Wake” buoy does not eliminate the requirement to follow the regulations for that particular area.

Lancaster County

National Night Out – Many of our Officers participate in this annual Community event held across the Commonwealth and Nation. National Night out began August 7, 1984 and is now in its 34th year.

The program provides an opportunity for local citizens to meet and interact with their communities First Responders, this family friendly outing also underscores the intra-agency cooperation that is often effected during incidents that the community does not always recognize. PFBC District Officer Schmidt will be participating along with Officers from Columbia Borough Police Department, as well as other public safety agencies at the event to be held on Tuesday, August 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Glatfelter’s Field in Columbia, located at 1201 Lancaster Avenue. This year’s event will also feature fireworks. Local Anglers and Boaters are encouraged to attend along with their families. Publication information from the PFBC will be available on many topics of interest, of particular note for boating parents & grandparents will be demonstration PFD’s (Personal Floatation Devices) to exemplify proper size and fit for their child’s safety. Deputy B.R. Snake, a mature Eastern Rat Snake; and his patrol sidekick, Mr. X-BOX Turtle, will be present to represent the Commission’s role in protection of native reptiles and amphibians.

Learn more at: http://parivertowns.com/m/events/view/National-Night-Out-Celebration

On Saturday, July 15 the 5th Annual Susquehanna Gateway Flatwater Challenge launched from the East Donegal Riverfront Park bordering the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail. A total of 52 paddlers in 43 boats participated in one of two competitions; a 4 mile course and an 8 mile course.

For race results and photos goto to Official USCA Flatwater Challenge Race Results

Lehigh County

Leaser Lake

At Leaser Lake, anglers are having success catching Muskies in the early morning from the West Launch using deep diving crank baits. In the late evening hours, anglers report they are having success catching Muskies from the North Launch using top water lures. If you are targeting crappies, try your luck on the south side of the island using live minnows and smaller rubber worms.