Offshore Fishing Report – July 20, 2017

It’s been a true roll of the dice out on the edge this week. Some boats scoring big and a whole bunch of sunset pictures being taken by those who couldn’t fill their fishboxes. This season has been off to a great start with some phenomenal topwater Bluefin fishing and quality Yellowfin mixed in, but now the summer doldrums seem to have arrived. There’s still some good action, but it’s been spotty with fish biting once a day and fishing pressure putting the tuna down. If marlin’s your thing, there’s some nice whites and blues to be had in the warmer water with the skippies. The Mahi seem slow to arrive with the pots being uninhabited, or maybe with the slow tuna bite they’ve been picked clean early.

Offshore Fishing Forecast

The Blue Runner fleet reported some decent action. Capt Jon Azato did a private trip and had a great bite on big Yellowfin, landing 11 in a short trip … there was also very good Bluefin action within our range .. weather looks great all week and we have open boat spots available for this Thursday into Friday July 20-21. Spots are $675 per person To reserve a spot, contact Capt Ryan at (732) 547-2633.

OTW’s own Andy Nabreski fished the West Atlantis and Veatch and brought this report,

“SLOOOOOW!

We deep dropped for swords in west atlantis first day… nada. There have been at least 2 swords caught deep dropping in the past 2 weeks. Lot of guys doing it now.

We had a whitey in the spread on the evening troll. One bite at night but dropped it (sword?)

On the morning troll we had a couple breakoffs and one nice mahi. We were going to deep drop again, but went for tilefish instead. We pulled in 10 small tiles.

No one else was doing well, from Veatch to west of West Atlantis. A few 50-pound class yellowfin around. No mahi on any of the pots, not even on the weather station buoys. Water was still gray. Not much life out there. A few porpoises, no whales. Not much life in the lights at night, couple of squid, a couple needlfish and one flying fish all night.

The inshore bite at the Dump was hot, I think a lot of the fish pushed up in there. bluefin and yellowfin. Saw some white marlin around gordon’s gully but couldn’t get them to eat.

We saw a whale shark which was pretty cool.”.

Offshore Fishing Forecast

If the weather allows, make the run! Check the latest SST shots and Chloro shots and head towards the best looking water, It always beats sitting at the dock. Be sure to bring tile and mahi and sword gear, and be PREPARED! You may only get one shot, so make it count. If trolling be sure to try and get multiple bites by jigging your lines and bumping in and out of gear after you hook up. Get the spread back out as soon as the fish is landed and POUND that area. If you hook a white marlin consider keeping it for the table they are plentiful and delicious!