Massachusetts Fishing Report – July 20, 2017

After last week’s epic Cape Cod Canal fishing, the question many had was, “Where’d they go?” One clue may be courtesy of an all-out South Shore blitz that two young guys enjoyed with fish up to 35 pounds.

Massachusetts South Shore Fishing Report

Props to pelagic pro Captain Mark Rowell of Legit Fish Charters for placing 4th in the annual Monster Shark Tournament. While 265 pounds of porbeagle is impressive on its own, the 85-mile haul from east of Stellwagen to the tournament venue in New Bedford, with only two measly minutes to spare, makes the accomplishment all the more impressive. Maybe their Whaler Outrage has some cigarette boat DNA in there somewhere! While seeking sharks in 240’ of water, the crew found a ton of haddock and some corker cod as well, the latter of which were all released immediately after capture. Just a tick below what they caught was the awesome sight they saw – a swath of pogies from Scituate to Plymouth!

According to Pete from Belsan Bait in Scituate, “others” found the pogies also! Two young guns recently had, all to themselves, a pile of big bass up to 35 pounds that were pounding pogies off Manomet Point. When the talk turns to pogies, usually bluefish become part of the conversation and not surprisingly they are being caught. Most toothy encounters are taking place in deep water, but inshore raids are occasionally occurring such as a recent one off Sand Hills Beach.

The catching off Cohasset Harbor has been consistent for bass up to 51” long! Interestingly, each year at about the time lobstermen are reporting that lobsters are shedding their shells, anglers encounter an influx of big inshore bass in likely lobster lairs such as The Glades and Smith Rocks. Pete Belsan has been selling me on this for well over a decade, and he’s always right! While few fish for them, accounts of 6-pound class tautog are happening with regularity among inshore rockpiles and mussel beds such as by Cowan Rock.

Greater Boston Harbor Fishing Report

If you’re not prepared to rise early, then you had better be prepared to suffer the heartbreak of opportunity squandered. Two friends of mine texted me over the weekend looking for my take on the latest intel on bass. I gave them both the same answer: jig up mackerel off Nahant, let them loose by Egg Rock, and then reserve a few mop-up hours off Winthrop. Steven DeVincent of Saugus did it right; he found the macks and was on point by 6. When nothing noteworthy was happening at Egg Rock, he opted for option two and soon was into a blitz of 15-pound bass between Revere and Winthrop. Then there were the other guys, who somewhere around two hours later waltzed into Winthrop and caught little more than a lot of bait and a sunburn!

There are some signs that all that action from Winthrop through Lynn and out to Nahant may be pushing slightly northward as more big bass reports are coming from there. Begging to differ with that opinion, however, is Mike from Bob’s Bait Shack in Winthrop where several of his customers are still crowing about cows up to 40 pounds. He told me of one inexperienced angler whose mission was simple – he just wanted to catch a keeper. The shop set him up with fresh mackerel, pointed him in the direction of Deer Island, and he went and caught a 47-incher. Mission accomplished! There have been pogies in Crystal Cove, Deer Island, Winthrop Beach and Broad Sound. This blitzes that Steven DeVincent lit into were courtesy of sea herring. Brit herring (juvenile sea herring) have also attracted mackerel in tight to the pier of Deer Island. If you’re out early, try your Sabiki here first. What’s very interesting is the reports the shop is getting about cod, including a 25-pounder, between Graves Light and the BG Buoy.

Laurel from Hull Bait And Tackle said that patrons are still catching flounder from the Pemberton Pier and some have been 18” beauties. Not far from there, anglers drifting through Hull Gut have actually hauled in black sea bass up to 21 inches, on mackerel of all things. Bigger still have been the tautog taken near the dockage off James Ave. If you rise early, you’ll usually find mackerel off Martins Ledge, Hardings Ledge and Graves Light with chumming compounding your chances.

According to Lisa from Fore River in Quincy, so far it has not been a stellar year for squid but diehards who put in the time are finding them off the piers of Nut Island and Hull. There have been pogies right behind the Fore River Shop in the Town River with teen-sized fish shadowing them. Hotter than a big bass on a wounded pogy are snag hooks which shops are having a hard time keeping in stock. You’ll find pogies from Marina Bay out through Thompson Island, but reports are that there are no bass on them, yet.

For blues, stick to deeper water from the BG Buoy beyond the outer islands and out to the ledges off Hull. For a quick peak at what’s lurking, try trolling a deep diver such as the legendary Rapala CD18 in orange/gold. I’d venture to say that this exact troller has caught more big blues than any other trolling plug!

From the perspective of Paul Diggins who is the Captain of Reel Pursuit Charters, the bass fishing is the best it’s been in at least five years! He’s been doing real well off Egg Rock with live mackerel.

Thursday morning is the swan song for Captain Jason Colby’s Little Sister for the Quincy area for the season. The prospects of catching flounder this year kept many sane during the winter and now it’s just about over, that is scary! All is not lost, however, since Captain Colby will be fishing for nearly everything which swims in the Westport/Buzzards Bay area and I hope to report personally on what’s catching there.

Massachusetts North Shore Fishing Report

Tomo from Tomo’s Tackle in Salem told me that kayak anglers who had been catching large in Lynn have switched toward Swampscott and Marblehead in search of fish that appear to have moved. One surf angler’s search yielded a 50” bass from Castle Rock on a mackerel head. Egg Rock off Nahant continues to be interesting with at least one mid-40-pounder coming out of the mixed sizes of fish. With fresh news of cod coming in from Boston Harbor, it might be time to try working a diamond jig near the bottom between Egg Rock and Saunders Ledge. This stretch was once one of the best around for inshore cod. The tube-and-worm has been terrific in tight by Red Rock, Preston Beach, Phillips Beach and Peaches Point. There have been pogies with bass on them by Derby Wharf as well as Hawthorne Marina. Salem Willows remains one of your best bets to catch mackerel from shore and live line them for keeper bass. A few small blues have appeared as far upstream as Kernwood Bridge on the Danvers River.

Skip from Three Three Lantern Marine told me that the torrid pace of Cape Ann cows has slacked off a bit. Regardless, there are pogies aplenty and mackerel at the ready, so bait is never an issue. Gloucester Harbor is often neglected but it is not uncommon to catch a big bass that close, especially when mackerel are on the line. One angler took advantage of a “captive audience” when he spotted a size-able striper nosing around his mackerel pen right next to his slip in the harbor. Out came a mackerel and on his line came a drag-pulling bass. Anglers are finding mackerel most anywhere outside of the harbor wherever there is shoal water. Pogies remain numerous throughout Ipswich Bay.

Captain Chris Valaskatgis of Manolin Charters has been finding mackerel in closer and easier to come by provided that a good chum slick is set up. For a chance at a real serious fish, snag a few pogies and fish them at higher water on Joppa Flats. Kay from Surfland said that some are still finding big bass halfway up into the Merrimack River. The fish are either there for fallback river herring or the first wave of herring fry which may be staging downstream a bit. Not surprisingly, the biggest bass are falling for Danny plugs fished at night from the ocean front through the Parker River Wildlife Reservation. There is nothing which says “dinner” quite like a big, wobbling, rolling, metal lip plug under low light conditions. Bass pick up those injured prey vibrations and just can’t resist.

Massachusetts Fishing Forecast

South Shore anglers may be late to the party, but thanks to a pogy invasion big bass are now ready to play! Pogies off Plymouth should still be one of the better bets for a big bass. Closer to Boston, Winthrop remains hot with Nahant always worth the trip. Kayakers and shore casters should chunk mackerel in the Marblehead and Swampscott area. Ipswich Bay still has plenty of pogies and Plum Island remains prolific at night while teasing bass with a big metal-lip plug.