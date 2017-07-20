Cape Cod Fishing Report – July 20, 2017

After last week’s “epic” “insane” “on fire” Canal bite, reports returned to earth this week. However, there are still plenty of bright spots in the fishing report, including bass in Cape Cod Bay, bonito at the Hooter, and an offshore bite including tuna and marlin south of Martha’s Vineyard.

Cape Cod Canal Fishing Report

Although the Cape Cod Canal bite has slowed, the guys at Red Top said there was still a good amount of action, especially on the west tide. Jigs and eels at night are producing a few fish, and there are some big blues cruising around as well.

The recommendation from Canal Bait And Tackle is to hit the tide change, when the west current turns to the east. Stronger tides and an early morning east turn next week could reignite the topwater bite. In the meantime, live eels around the nighttime slack low tide could be a good bet.

Buzzards Bay Fishing Report

The folks at Macos reported that most local anglers are switching to fishing live eels at night to pick up bass in Buzzards Bay and along the Elizabeth Islands. Reports have been few and far between, but the fishing should pick up as better tides following the new moon this Sunday will get the water moving.

Buzzards Bay bottom fishermen are picking up plenty of scup and some decent fluke, but expect to pick through plenty of undersized sea bass and fluke along with sea robins and bait-stealing scup to pick off the fluke. Deeper waters with good current off Nobska Light and Lucas Shoal will have less bycatch and better shots at fluke over 20 inches. There have also been some big smooth dogfish tricking fishermen into thinking they’ve hooked into trophy fluke.

Southside Fishing Report

Bonito are in, but the fishing has been sporadic, reports Eastmans Sport and Tackle in Falmouth. There have been some catches at Squibnocket and more sightings at the Hooter. The bite at the Hooter should pick up through the end of the month.

There are plenty of striped bass to be caught along the south side and along the islands, but most of the action is at first light and at night. Most of the fish are 15- to 20-inch schoolies, but there are some small keepers in Woods Hole and along the islands. There has even been some surface action in Woods Hole, with small stripers and blues pushing bait under birds. It’s mostly small bluefish eating sand eels on the shoals from Middleground to Horseshoe.

Patriot Party Boat out of Falmouth Harbor has been doing fine with a consistent scup bite. Charter operation Lincoln Brothers has been targeting deeper areas around Lucas Shoal for fluke and black sea bass.

Amy at SportsPort Bait and Tackle in Hyannis recommended Dowses Beach for scup and cocktail blues, which is great for families. There are good numbers of snapper blues in the southside inlets and harbors; they are about 5 to 6 inches right now but will grow quickly.

Martha’s Vineyard Fishing Report

Larry’s Bait and Tackle reported that the rips have been slow for bass, and fishermen looking for keeper-sized stripers should fish at night with live eels and needlefish plugs.

Fish Chatham Charters made a few trips south of the Vineyard and got some yellowfin, a thresher, and makos. Exact locations are tough to tease out, but most fishermen are simply heading toward the Dump and looking for signs of life.

Captain Kurt of Fishsticks Charters has put clients on great black sea bass fishing, landing abundant 4-pounders and a couple of 5-pounders this week. Bluefishing has kicked into high gear around the island, with blues to 12 pounds smashing topwaters, swimming plugs, and even jigs that we intended for sea bass.

Cape Cod Bay Fishing Report

John over at Cape Cod Bay Charters said the fishing has slowed down a bit from last week, but is still quite good. They had a productive day at Billingsgate, but also noted that the Striped Bass have made a re-appearance in the Barnstable Harbor area. Mackerel are also in the mix, and live-lining them has been a top producer.

Captain Ron Signs of Bucktail Fishing Charters has reported very consistent action for Striped Bass in Cape Cod Bay. Often, they’re managing to land 30 to 40 bass per trip. Most of them are between 26 and 32 inches, but there are some bigger ones around if you’re patient. Additionally, Captain Ron been catching a wide variety of bottom species in Vineyard Sound. By fishing in deeper holes, he’s been putting his clients on large Black Sea Bass with a quality Fluke mixed in here and there. There’s certainly no shortage of way to put a bend in the rod this time of year.

Captain Dan Hannon of Salt Shaker Charters has been encounter similar action, with loads of bass just over the 28” mark. Jigging wire line over Billingsgate has proved very productive, but he’s also come across Bluefish on light tackle in the Sunken Meadow area.

Captain Dan really emphasized the strong numbers of bass that are in Cape Cod Bay right now. Following the fleet of boats hasn’t been necessary, as it’s not too difficult to find your own body of fish right now.

Salt Shaker Charters has also been focusing on the numbers of fish at Billingsgate, and noted that the Sandy Neck bite hasn’t really heated up.

Fishy Business Sportfishing out of Plymouth also said that striper fishing has slowed down, but they’re still getting action along with some great black sea bass fishing.

Outer Cape and Chatham Fishing Report

Schooney Fishing Charters has been working from Provincetown down the backside of the Cape and finding good numbers of 30-inch bass but not many 36-inch-plus fish.

The captains at Reel Deal Charters reported similar action and recommended live-lining mackerel to cull out the bigger fish.

There are bass around Chatham but the bite in the rips has been inconsistent. Fish are starting to show up at Nauset Beach.