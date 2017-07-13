Cape Cod Fishing Report – July 13, 2017

Cape Cod Bay Fishing Report

John over at Cape Cod Bay Charters said the fishing has slowed down a bit from last week, but is still quite good. They had a productive day at Billingsgate, but also noted that the Striped Bass have made a re-appearance in the Barnstable Harbor area. Mackerel are also in the mix, and live-lining them has been a top producer.

Captain Ron Signs of Bucktail Fishing Charters has reported very consistent action for Striped Bass in Cape Cod Bay. Often times they’re managing to land 30 to 40 bass per trip. Most of them are between 26 and 32 inches, but there are some bigger ones around if you’re patient.

Additionally, Captain Ron been catching a wide variety of bottom species in Vineyard Sound. By fishing in deeper holes, he’s been putting his clients on large Black Sea Bass with a quality Fluke mixed in here and there. There’s certainly no shortage of way to put a bend in the rod this time of year.

Captain Dan Hannon of Salt Shaker Charters has been encounter similar action, with loads of bass just over the 28” mark. Jigging wire line over Billingsgate has proved very productive, but he’s also come across Bluefish on light tackle in the Sunken Meadow area.

Captain Dan really emphasized the strong numbers of bass that are in Cape Cod Bay right now. Following the fleet of boats hasn’t been necessary, as it’s not too difficult to find your own body of fish right now.

Fishy Business Charters out of Plymouth has also been finding the keeper-sized bass inside Cape Cod Bay. Provincetown is holding the fish most consistently, but this week Captain Matt plans to take advantage of the hot tuna bite at The Dump.

Reel Deal Charters has been able to track down some larger fish, landing bass up to 48 inches. The action hasn’t been hot and heavy, but they’ve been able to find Mackerel and live-line them to some big fish.

The Cape Cod Canal Fishing Report

The Cape Cod Canal has been on fire lately!

The folks over at Maco’s reported that when fish aren’t feeding on the surface, jigging wth heavy Savage Sand Eels in the Mackerel pattern have been taking fish, and flying off their shelves.

The folks over at Red Top Tackle in Buzzard’s Bay have also reported that the action at the Canal has been epic. There’s a whole plethora of bait long the east end of the Canal including, mackerel, squid, and pogies. The big fish are certainly around, with multiple 40-pound class fish taken this week.

Jeff Miller of Canal Bait and Tackle in Sagamore described the action as “insane.” Jeff also reported a huge variety of bait in the Canal, and that many fish have been taken on topwater plugs. Guppy pencils have been particularly effective, with the most productive color being yellow.

Monomoy & Offshore Fishing Report

John over at Fish Chatham Charters said the offshore bite has been great at The Dump. There’s plenty of Yellowfin and small Bluefin Tuna caught in the past few days. East of Chatham there are a few big Bluefin cruising around, but nothing very consistent yet.

Fish Chatham Charters has also been doing very well with Striped Bass in the Monomoy rips. The majority of the fish are around 30”, but they’ve landed a few studs recently with the largest being 35 pounds.

Chaser Offshore Fishing out of Falmouth has encountered a variety of offshore species lately. The Dump has been most productive for Tuna, and the first billfish are being caught further out near the Canyons. Additionally, Mahi Mahi and Wahoo are slowly starting to trickle in, making for exciting offshore trips.

Captain Mort Terry of Fishtale Sportfishing has been encountering great fishing for Striped Bass in Monomoy and Nantucket Sound. There’s bass in the rips, and the commercial guys have had luck drifting live Mackerel to get larger fish.

Additionally, bass are also blitzing on Sand Eels in the flat water of Nantucket Sound. The bass can be can be picky when they’re keyed in on the slender-profiled bait fish, but they’ve been readily biting soft plastics.

Buzzard’s Bay and Martha’s Vineyard Fishing Report

Jim over at the Patriot Party Boat has seen the action improve for bottom fish since last week. The Scup and big Black Sea Bass bite has become consistent as they’ve been holding in deeper water. There’s also quality Fluke mixed in on their trips. They don’t encounter them too often, but when they pull one up from the deep water it’s usually a quality fish.

Fishsticks Charters on Martha’s Vineyard has reported the action on the island has really picked up. Stripers are around, but big Black Sea Bass and light tackle Bluefish have been keeping the rods bent for the most part. Captain Kurt also mentioned that he’s managed to avoid trolling for the most part, and he’s spending most of his time casting using light tackle with is clients.

Peter over at Larry’s Bait and Tackle in Edgartown also reported good fishing all over the island. Wasque rips is holding bass and blues for boat and shore anglers alike. The Lobsterville and Dogfish Bar area has also really turned on with the arrival of Sand Eels, creating great opportunities for fly fishermen. The rumor mill is also turning with Bonita, but there’s no confirmed reports yet.

Coop of Coop’s Bait and Tackle said the fishing has been excellent. Small bass and bluefish can be found all over the island, although most of large blues are heading for deeper water. Persistent surfcasters and boat fishermen can find very large striped bass in the mix as well. Bottom fishing for Fluke and Black Sea Bass has also been very good, and multiple Tuna species are plentiful at The Dump.

Keep It Reel Kayak and Bait in Oak Bluffs has also reported great fishing for a variety of species. Schoolies and small keeper Striped Bass can readily be caught on soft plastics all over the island. Bluefish are also plentiful in the Wasque rip and East Beach on Chappaquiddick. Black Sea Bass and Fluke are also biting well, favoring pink SPRO Squidtail jigs. If you’re targeting bottom fish, be ready weed through a lot of Sea Robins, as Paul said they were exceptionally thick right now.

From The Surf Fishing Report

As an avid surfcaster myself, I’ve been finding the best action is on the beaches in close proximity to where the boat guys are doing well. However, it’s key to fish these areas at night now that the heat of summer has set in.

Most of the surf reports are quiet now, but fish are still being taken along the entirety of the Cape Cod Bay shoreline. If you’re looking for topwater action from the beach, white spook style lures have been very effective at dawn and dusk in skinny water. Any size spook will do; the small saltwater Heddon Zara Spook and the massive Musky Mania 9” doc have both pulled fish up to 36” from the beach for me. Striped Bass are still prowling the sandy shorelines, it’s just a matter of putting the time in to find them. I also imagine the eel bite will be picking up soon as the water continues to warm.