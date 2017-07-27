Cape Cod Fishing Report – July 27, 2017

Cape Cod Bay Fishing Report

Winds worked against Cape Cod Bay captains this week, but fish were still taken.

Captain John of Cape Cod Bay Charters said the recent northerly blow has made boat fishing tough, but there are still fish to be caught off Scorton Ledge. Billingsgate Shoal has also slowed down, but they’ve found solid numbers of fish in Barnstable Harbor.

Captain Ron Signs of Bucktail Fishing Charters has again reported consistent action for striped bass in Cape Cod Bay. They’re still managing to pull in good numbers of fish, with most of them between 26 and 32 inches. However, they’ve pulled in a few big fish here and there, with the largest this week taping out at 45 inches.

They’ve also had some great mixed bag bottom fishing trips in Vineyard Sound, landing sea robins, scup, black sea bass, and fluke.

Captain Dan Hannon of Salt Shaker Charters reported a bit of a slowdown with the northeast blow, but there are still good numbers of bass in Cape Cod Bay. The larger fish taken by boat have been in front of the Cape Cod Canal. Jigging wire over Billingsgate is still giving up quality numbers of fish. Live-lining mackerel has also been very productive, when they can find them.

Fishy Business Charters out of Plymouth has been encountering spotty action for striped bass, but excelling fishing for black sea bass. Once the northeast winds calm down, the fishing should become very consistent again. Captain Matt also reported that there are a lot of big bass in the Canal that should be moving into Cape Cod Bay sometime soon.

The Cape Cod Canal

This season has been one for the books at the Cape Cod Canal, as massive schools of mackerel continue to lure big bass into the friendly confines of the Big Ditch.

The folks over at Maco’s reported that when fish aren’t feeding on the surface, the Sebile Magic Swimmer has been pulling some large fish from seemingly out of nowhere. However, when they’re visible on the surface, mackerel pattern pencil poppers have been a top producer. The night time eel bite is also starting to pick up, and has accounted from some large fish from the ditch this week. They also recommending fishing the Scorton area from boat.

The staff at Red Top Sporting Goods in Buzzard’s Bay have also reported that the action at the Canal has been epic. Fish have been aggressively feeding from the middle of the canal all the way down to the East End.

Jeff Miller of Canal Bait and Tackle in Sagamore also reported good action in the Canal. The east turn has been the most productive, and jigging Savage Sand Eels and other paddle tails is the ticket right now. Jeff noted that night fishing from the beach with Danny plugs and bottle darters in the bay has also been very good.

Monomoy & Offshore

Sand eels are keeping stripers around Monomoy, while more bluefin are settling in east of Chatham.

John of Fish Chatham Charters has been doing very well with striped bass on topwater plugs off Monomoy Point. The bass are chasing large schools of sand eels, so they’ve been a little finicky at times. Swimming plugs and Savage Sand Eels have been top producers. Most of the time they’re casting these lures on spinning gear, making for exciting trips.

Fish Chatham Charters also reported the Bluefin Tuna fishing is starting to pick up east of Chatham, and they’ll be making trips to target those fish very soon.

Captain Drew of Down East Charters has encountered similar action for striped bass off Monomoy. The east blow last week made for a bit of a challenge, but the fishing since then has been great. Not many fish have been taken on the vertical jig yet, but casting SP minnows in the sand eel color has been taking many fish. Sometimes they’re feeding on top, in which case they throw pencil poppers. Though most of the time the bass are keyed in on sand eels, pogies are also in the mix, which has led to some quality fish.

Mort Terry of Fishtale Sportfishing has also encountered great fishing for striped bass around Monomoy. The bass are balling up big schools of sand eels, which has made them finicky, but still willing to hit artificials. They’ve been doing a mix of wire lining and casting plugs, and both have been producing fish. Again, pogies make periodic appearances, and create excellent fishing opportunities.

Buzzard’s Bay & Vineyard Sound

Warming waters in Buzzards Bay and Vineyard Sound have attracted toothy predators. Blues and brown sharks are providing fun fishing opportunities for fishermen who have had their fill of the waning sea bass bite.

Eastman’s Bait and Tackle reported that brown sharks have made there presence well known, even to anglers who aren’t targeting them. Any time you’re fishing chunked pogies in Buzzard’s Bay or Vineyard Sound, anglers have a reasonable shot of hooking one of these monster fish. One Eastman’s customer reported sharks up to 200 pounds!

Spanish mackerel have also been trickling into Buzzard’s Bay, while the bluefish remain few and far between. There’s also been rumors of Bonito near Squibnocket, so those interested in targeting “funny fish” should have the opportunity to do so very soon.

Lincoln Brothers Charters have been finding the bluefish in Buzzard’s Bay regularly, as well as some nice black sea bass in Vineyard Sound. They also look forward to targeting white marlin offshore in the near future.

Sports Port Bait and Tackle has also heard of Bonito south of Martha’s Vineyard. Additionally, the black sea bass fishing in Vineyard Sound has remained very good, while fluke are still in the mix.

The folks over at Sports Port also mentioned that bass have been taken in Sandy Neck in Cape Cod Bay. They also said the Canal has been giving up some serious fish, with the plug of choice being Bob Davies Slippery Squid in a mackerel pattern.

Martha’s Vineyard

Blues, bass, and brown sharks are testing tackle for Vineyard anglers.

Fishsticks Charters on Martha’s Vineyard reports the blue are around in Horseshoe Shoal, but not biting all the time. Catching the right tide has been key for the bite. The black sea bass fishing has remained good, and bucktails tipped with Gulp have been giving up lots of Fluke, some of them keeper sized.

The folks at Larry’s Bait and Tackle in Edgartown reported that an excellent brown shark bite has started up on the south side of the island. Chunking pogies, bluefish, and whole dead eels have been enticing these large sharks, some of them up to 110 pounds! Anglers are pulling in multiple sharks in a single night.

There’s also a good bluefish bite, while the bass have slowed down. Night time is the right time for targeting striped bass on the island at this point in the season. The offshore bite picking up in the dump, as a serious push of white marlin have moved into the dump.

Coop’s Bait and Tackle also mentioned the brown shark bite going on, specifically on the East Beach and Wasque area. Blue and bass are also in the mix at Wasque, along with some nice sized fluke from the beach. The west side of the island has been holding most of the striped bass. Dogfish bar and Menemsha Harbor have really turned on, especially after dark.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

Brace for wind this weekend, with gusts to 30 from the northeast forecast for Saturday and Sunday. If that cramps your boat-fishing plans, switch the deck boots for waders and hit the beaches or canal. You can hide from the wind on the South Side while soaking cut baits for sharks or hit the Canal and hope the wind pushes some bait and bass back into the Ditch.