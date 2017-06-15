Southern New Jersey Fishing Report – June 15, 2017

Although we are still getting some occasional reports of Striped Bass in the 40-pound range, the run for most of South Jersey has slowed to a standstill. Beach and inshore anglers have been doing quite well for Summer Flounder and Sea Bass, while those seeking the deep blue are nailing good numbers of Tuna and Shark. The canyons have been hot, hot, hot for Bluefin and Bigeye with some anglers reporting great action on the jig. If you minus the lack of Striped Bass action, June has been pretty good for anglers. Just a quick reminder, Sea Bass officially ends on June 18th and will reopen on July 1st for reduced bag limit of 2 fish per person. With Father’s Day occurring this weekend, Happy Father’s Day to all the dad’s out there.

So, here’s this week’s rundown:

Fisherman’s Supply in Point Pleasant gave a stellar report for Sea Bass as limits are easily being boxed on diamond jigs and Shimano flat-side jigs. Basically, anything that resembles a sand-eel should do some major damage on Sea Bass. The shop recommends running to wrecks and snags in the 5- to 12-mile range, with the most distant areas offering better keeper ratios. It has been few and far between, but a few have hooked up on Striped Bass on the troll at 1st light and last light. Fluke fishing continues to pick up from Long Branch to Deal with most being caught in 52 to 60-foot depths. Anglers working 2oz Bucktails with Gulp grub tails are boasting with limits of Fluke. The offshore shore scene is solid on Bluefin Tuna from 25 to 40 pounds, and Bigeye Tuna over 200 pounds. The Tom’s canyon and Hendrick’s canyons have been the bluewater hot spots. And last, a decent shark bite has been occurring from the Mud Hole to the Chicken Canyon for Makos and Threshers. It is recommended to bring lots of hooks, as there has been a bunch of Blue Sharks in the mix.

Norma K III in Point Pleasant Beach revealed that Fluke fishing has been getting better and the boat is seeing more keepers every day. The morning trips have been fairing slightly better than the afternoons as the late afternoon winds speed up the drifts. Gulp or squid-spearing combinations have been doing the best in terms of dinner platter fish. The night Bluefish trips have been a little slow with good marks on the sonar but very few being caught. With slow conditions, the captain anchored over some rough patches to put a catch together of decent size Ling and a few Sea Bass.

MIMI IV in Point Pleasant Beach has been running steady trips for Sea Bass, Ling, and Winter Flounder on Capt. Ken’s hot numbers. The boat has some open dates available for Sea Bass and Capt. Ken recommends calling as the Sea Bass season’s last day is June 18th.

The Gambler in Point Pleasant continues to work hard for Fluke and Sea Bass and the crew reports action as being “off” and “on” for keeper Fluke. Patrons are catching lots of undersize Fluke for steady action, but keepers have been harder to land. Of the keepers caught, some have been in the 5- to 6-pound range. Sea Bass have provided additional action on the Fluke drifts. As the water begins to warm, the bite should only get better. The boat is still seeing a severe lack of Striped Bass on their night trips.

Betty And Nick’s Bait And Tackle in Seaside Park reported hot action in the hot weather over the past few days. Bluefish have been boiling on baitfish and some surf anglers reported 5 hours of non-stop action on bucktails in the wash. There was one lone 32-pound Striped Bass that came through the door. Fluke fishing has been pretty good for anglers working the holes and cuts on the moving tides. Bucktail and Gulp combinations have done the trick.

Creekside Outfitters in Waretown mentioned good Sea Bass action at most reef sites with the Barnegat Light reef producing lots of action with keepers to 3 pounds. Good action on Fluke from a variety spots in Barnegat Bay with the “BB” to the “BI” and the Creek channels providing the best results. Some anglers reported that the ocean action has started to increase on Fluke for the closer to home reefs. Big Bluefish continue to be encountered in the back and out front from Island Beach State Park to Long Beach Island. Sharking has provided some nice action for boats willing to run 20 miles out, and the shop is fully stocked with a variety of shark chum, including Bluefish.

Tony’s Bait And Tackle in Manahawkin received good reports of quality Fluke for anglers fishing both sides of Long Beach Island. Some back-bay areas mid-island, and slightly south have drifting boaters bailing Fluke in 4 to 7 feet of water. Bucktail jigs tipped with Gulp or minnow-squid combinations have provided the most consistent action. The shop is still receiving good reports of Bluefish from the Barnegat Light and Holgate inlets. Sea Bass action has been good at most of the reef sites, but it is worth it to run further to encounter more box-able fish.

Carolyn Ann III in Barnegat Light reported some decent Sea Bass trips and the boat will be running hard until the season shuts down this weekend. They will switch over to their 4-hour Fluke trips, and Gina mentioned that a few fluke have shown up and the bite should only improve as the water temperatures begin to creep up.

Riptide Bait And Tacklein Brigantine reports that the beaches are still getting Bluefish and an occasional Striped Bass. There are Kingfish around, but they are not hot and heavy yet. The surf temperatures have been hovering around the 62 mark which has stagnated the bite. The Fluke scene has been good, especially if you have a kayak or boat and can fish the backwaters. Anglers are giving positive feedback of trips averaging 20 to 30 fish with a few keepers up to 23 inches. Minnows and spearing have been the hot baits, along with bucktails and Gulp. The big news was a whopping 10.5-pound Fluke that was caught on a 2oz bucktail tipped with a 6-inch Gulp.

Fin-Atics in Ocean City reported quality Fluke being caught in the back bays of Ocean City and Avalon. The key has been to work those 5 to 8 foot depths along channel edges and picking the right tide. There has been sporadic Striped Bass action on fish up to 33 inches from the jetties and bridge areas of Ocean City and Avalon. Eels, soft plastics, and cut bait have been working, but you have to put in some major hours to get results. Although its “hush-hush”, there have been some Weakfish caught around the bridges at night. Pink and Pink-Ice Fin-S plastics have been solid on hookups.

The Wildwood and Cape May areas reported an almost non-existent Striper bite from the surf, but the backwaters are holding small schoolie Stripers around the creek mouths and bridges. There are almost no keeper fish in the schools, but they provide great catch and release fun especially for the kids. Circle hooks are the way to go if you decide to target these fish as it will save fish from being gut-hooked. Weakfish are still hanging around the Cape May Point jetties. They have been caught on small bucktails tipped with plastic worms or floated bloodworms. Some of the Weakfish have weighed up to 7 pounds. It is key to fish at or before sunrise, as the early bite seems to be the best. Fluke action has been okay in the backwaters of Cape May, but the best bite has been behind Stone Harbor, Avalon, and Sea Isle. The best Sea Bass fishing is still on the structure in the 100- to 120-foot range. Shark fishing has picked up very well this week. The South Jersey Marina Shark Tournament weighed in four Makos over 200 pounds and the winner was a 310 pounder. Most of the fish were caught between the 20 and 30 fathom lines on structure. Subtle rumors have surfaced of Bluefin showing up on some inshore spots, but these remained unconfirmed as anglers have been “super tight-lipped”. There were some Yellowfins caught in the Poorman’s Canyon and the Tom’s Canyon has been hot for Bigeye.

South Jersey Fishing Forecast

This is what I love about June, there are so many options for anglers from the surf to the canyons. Since this is the last weekend for Sea Bass, it is a great option to either jump on a charter, headboat, or your own boat and head east 5 to 18 miles (depending on your locale). Fish those individual wrecks to box limits of good-sized Sea Bass. Another alternative may be to grab flats of mackerel or bunker, gallons of chum, and shark those ledges, humps, and ridges for Makos and potential Threshers. If the backwaters is more your scene, then working the channels along the marshes by land, kayak, or boat will provide solid action for Fluke. The backwaters of Brigantine, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, and Avalon have given some of the most positive reports. Finally, take a “Dad” fishing this weekend. Good Luck, Be Safe, and Tight Lines!