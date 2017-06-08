Rhode Island Fishing Report – June 8, 2017

Big bass are all over Rhode Island and starting to make an appearance throughout CT; while the fluke bite gets better every day in both states.

Rhode Island Fishing Report

The Frances Fleet in Narragansett continues to pick away at some quality fluke and sea bass, along with some nice squid in the mix. Wednesday night’s squid trip was one of the best this week, despite some dirty water. Hi-hooks took home around a half-bucket of squid, and most fishers left the boat with a good haul. The wind earlier this week slowed down the fluke trips, but last weekend saw successful trips on both days. Sea bass are starting to get easier to come-by with a good deal of fish to 4-pounds; while fluke results have been mixed. The fluke action continues to vary on each tide, and a lot of short fish are around, but all trips are resulting in a couple nice keepers for most anglers.

Peter, at The Saltwater Edge in Middletown, reports that big bass are still patrolling the bay around Mouth Hope and Narragansett. There is a good deal of menhaden in the area, and as usual, live bait has been the best producer of bass, however guys are still catching on large plugs such as Sebile Stick Shads. A slug of big bluefish has also entered the area, and can generally be found in close proximity to the menhaden. Fluke reports have picked up locally and things are still going strong at the Block; while more and more sea bass are coming up for anglers drifting for fluke. Bass fishing around the island also remains solid, specifically around the north end, and the local salt ponds are still holding plenty of schoolie fish.

Dave, at Ocean State Tackle in Providence, reports that striped bass fishing has been strong all over Rhode Island. Don Nguyen scored a bunch of nice bass while livelining bunker in the Providence River earlier this week. The Seekonk River is also still holding a healthy population of good bass. Most bass have been coming on live bunker, but large SP Minnows and Guppy pencils have also been great producers. Big bluefish are also in the mix throughout the bay, and out front. Fluke fishing picked up quite a bit off the local beaches, including fish to 12-pounds this week. Warwick Point has been a hot spot for fluke, but most of the local honey holes are producing. The scup fishing has been strong for anglers at Goddard Park in East Greenwich, and throughout Narragansett and Tiverton. In the freshwater, trout are still biting at Lincoln Woods and largemouth fishing has been excellent with shiners and Senkos.

Mike, at Watch Hill Outfitters in Westerly, reported that the local striped bass fishing has been a little slower this week, with most of the catches being on the smaller side. The best bet for bigger bass seems to be the Newport area, Montauk and Block Island’s North Rip. Fluke fishing was very strong this week along all the local beaches, with a good deal of fish in the 6-8 pound range. Isabella, Montauk and Block also continue to produce plenty of keeper fluke. Black sea bass numbers are multiplying by the day, and the fluke guys are reporting good sea bass all over the state.

Connecticut Fishing Report

According to Andrew, at Fishin Factory 3 in Middletown, the local striped bass game is seeing a bit of a slow start, with cool temperatures keeping many fish upriver and keeping the local reefs a bit quieter than usual. The Race, Plum Gut and the mid-sound reefs are starting to pick up, so things should get going soon on the eastern side. Fluke reports are varied, with the best reports coming from the guys fishing below pods of bait. Andrew was out after fluke when I talked to him today, and was able to put a 2-man limit of quality fluke on the boat after working through a decent number of shorts. Bluefish action seems to be picking up throughout the sound, especially for guys chunking fresh bait. Sea bass reports are quiet in CT, but word from Rhode Island is strong so we shouldn’t be too far away now.

Jon, at Hillyers in Waterford, told me that fluke reports steadily seemed to improve this week. Short fish still dominate the catch, but keeper fish from 21-23 seem to becoming more common. The shop weighed in a fish over 8-pounds last weekend as well, so there are certainly some bigger fish in the mix. Montauk has been pretty good, and the south side of fishers is streaky but provides a good shot at a big fish. Guys are starting to find keeper porgies inside the bay, but numbers aren’t tremendous just yet. The Race seems to be the hotbed for good bass, but the local reefs such as Bartletts are starting to pick up.

Gene, at Blackhall Outfitters in Old Lyme, told me that striped bass are still hanging around the mouth of the CT River, and there is plenty of bunker to keep them there. Bunker imitating lures have been producing, along with fresh chunks and live bunker. Some big bluefish have joined the mix in the same area, and they will hit just about anything. The lower CT River is also producing some pretty consistent fluke catches right by the dock and dine, and around the Black Hall River.

Captain TJ, of Rock and Roll Charters, reports that the bass action has been very good in his neck of the woods so far this season. Bass have been coming in all sizes up to about 32-pounds, and limits have not been a problem. TJ has also seen an uptick in anglers participating in full catch and release action, which is always nice to see! The fluke action went from nearly non-existent to very strong in a matter of days this week, and TJ has even caught some keeper fluke on trolling rigs intended for bass.

Stephanie Ortiz, of The Fancy Fluke, told me that the fluke fishing in the western sound has been a bit sub-par due to some cold temperatures and poor conditions. The upcoming warm spell and calming wind should really help accelerate the bite. The striped bass and bluefish haven’t seemed to mind the cooler water, and action has been very good around the bunker schools that are now abundant out west. The night bite for large bass has been good, with strong numbers of 20-30 pound fish hitting fresh chunks and livelined baits. Be sure to check out their website for more great information and to possibly set up a trip.

Rhode Island Fishing Forecast

Fluke action seems to be intensifying in both states, and the upcoming forecast full of 80 degree days should only help keep that going. Bass action is tremendous throughout Rhode Island, and in eastern Connecticut, we will almost certainly see more bass as this warm weather comes through. Look for sea bass catches to pick-up as well, and that bite should be close to full swing in 10 days or so.