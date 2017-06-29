New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report – June 29, 2017

If you’ve been pounding the same rivers which were productive a week or two and finding them barren, there’s no need to panic. With waning herring runs the fish have just moved off to nearby beaches and the dawn to dusk anglers catching them there couldn’t be happier!

New Hampshire Fishing Report

Chad from Dover Marine said that just south of the shop was the hottest and (as usual) it all comes down to the bait! Mackerel can more easily found by anglers beginning just east of the mouth of the Hampton River and poking around by Hampton Shoal Ledge. Once the bait is acquired the fishing is easy. In addition to the harbors, as typical of late June stripers are transitioning over to wandering beach fronts such as Wallis Sands Beach and chunkers fishing mackerel from dusk to dawn are getting into 30” plus stripers! With herring runs drying up there is nothing “great” about Great Bay at the moment, making Little Bay and the mighty Piscatagua River a much better bet! Zach from Suds ‘n Soda said that anglers are going to extraordinary lengths to procure mackerel because in the Piscatagua River they are potent stuff! Early risers by the 2KR Buoy are doing best. An effective, albeit not quite as good as the mackerel, are harbor pollock which swarm near most any rockpile, kelp forest, bubbleweed grove or ledge past the mouth of the river. Increasingly anglers are finding larger “fun” pollock in the 16” to 20” size which are a blast to catch on their own and make great fish cakes or fish chowder. This bigger inshore pollock phenomenon is also occurring in the North Shore of the Bay State. While readying his new boat for more of Tim’s “excellent adventures”, Tim Moore of TimMooreOutdoors has been fishing less but nevertheless still catching. A recent kayak outing with a charter yielded steady smallies from Squam Lake. The fish are predictable now as they cruise the shadowy shoreline in the morning and venture out to the nearest drop-offs as the sun rises. Regardless of where they are they can’t resist the Daddy Mac Tim Moore Whisperer jerk bait.

Southern Maine Fishing Report

The bad news as given to me from Thomas of Saco Bay Tackle is that the Saco River is no longer hot-as-a-pistol for bigger bass as the river herring runs run out of steam. The good news is that those fish have just shifted over to nearby beaches. Chunkers and eel launchers a few hours either way of dawn and dusk are catching nice fish of over 40”! The key is cooking current, when slack you might as well eat a sandwich since the stripers will not be eating. Hot beaches are Biddeford Pool, Camp Ellis, Hills Beach and Higgins Beach. The hot lure for artificial aficionados is the Fishin’ Magician Skid Stick, which is a versatile top water which acts like a spook/popper hybrid and puts a spell on those stripers. Rumbling rumors of blues in Saco Bay were confirmed today when a batch was dropped into the shop and some were duly mauled by toothies! It might be time to troll around the islands with an X Rap or Rapala CD18 to see if there are jumbo blues in the mix.

Brandy and Scott from Webhannet apparently took a bit of a “busman’s holiday” over the weekend and actually caught rather than just reported on stripers! Brandy found cooperative schoolies just off her dock on sandworms while Scott took a 32” at the mouth of the river. Far bigger bass are being caught by those fishing the “right way” – at night! The beaches have been best for better fish with squid the preferred bait. When asked where, Brandy gave York Beach a big “yes”! Long Sand Beach in particular. An interesting quarry many are catching are pollock up to 20” at the mouth of Wells Harbor and by Kennebunkport. The Marginal Way area has been especially productive for pollock.

Fishing Forecast

If your preferred method for catching striped bass is off a beach than your time is at hand! Boaters should rise early and start probing east of the Hampton River jetty to see if they can pick up a few mackerel! Trolling by the jetty or Wallis Sands Beach should pay off. In Maine Long Beach, Biddeford Pool and Higgins Beach are all good choices for soaking squid or chunk mackerel. Just make sure you’re set up before or after the sun shines and that the tide is moving!