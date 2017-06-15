New Hampshire And Maine Fishing Report – June 15, 2017

Not every week finds the fishing impressive, but this one certainly is! From nearly 6-pound Winnipesaukee salmon to Saco area striper fishing that a long-tern tackle hand termed the best he’s seen in years, there’s a lot to look forward to from the upcoming week.

New Hampshire Fishing Report

At first, I thought it strange that it’s mid-June and Tim Moore from TimMooreOutdoors was shunning the salt in favor of sweetwater – until I saw the pictures! Shots of 5.9-pound salmon and 4 rainbows is enough to make most anyone re-evaluate their fishing priorities, even during the season of the striper! The trick which Tim is using to put patrons into these patrician salmonoids is to troll silver and gold DB Smelt spoons and Mooselook Wobblers in about 15 feet of water and periodically bump the engine out of gear to “create a little interest” in any following fish. Look for the landlockeds and bows to be following the smelt schools especially around ambush edges – points and drop-offs.

Chad from Dover Marine said that Raef, one of the shop’s regulars, got into a blistering better bass bite Wednesday night where he had previously only caught smalls. It seems as if almost overnight bigger bass have arrived in the Piscataqua River! Raef wreaked havoc on 17 fish between 30 and 40 inches on his own subsurface spook – the Descendant! Chad suspects bigger bass may be at the Spruce Creek effluence and by the General Sullivan Bridge. Squid have shown up as well and as usually is the case the catching is happening mostly after dark off lit dockage and bridges.

The Hampton River and Hampton Harbor have both been hot for stripers and flounder. As is the reality for most of New England, mackerel are a tougher find than in past years for some peculiar reason but if you work at it by the 2KR Buoy you should procure enough for an outing. Some are griping that the haddock haul on New Scantum and Old Scantum has shifted to smaller fish. Some pals of Chad who are finding bigger are keeping on the move and not wasting their time trying to “cull” through the shorts. Areas that plummet rapidly from shoal water are tending to have bigger haddock.

Southern Maine Fishing Report

It’s easy to get swept up in hyperbole, but when a noted saltwater shop manager who has toiled in fishy business for nearly a decade says that the striper fishing is the best he’s ever seen, then it’s time to perk up and take notice! Kenny from Saco Bay Tackle said that most mornings are featuring boiling bass from the Saco River dam to the Camp Ellis Jetty through Biddeford Pool. The quickest route to a tight line is a live herring or mackerel. The activity seems to be less tide dependent and more “time” dependent in that the action is a first light phenomenon. The bite isn’t only on live bait however as Captain Lou Tirado has been making a killing on Clousers and Deceivers designed to mimic sand eels. The most common striped bass at the moment is a 25-inch fish but there’s enough 40-inch-plus drag-pullers out there to give you the shakes.

Not to be outdone, Brandy from Webhannet submitted an awesome striper report this week. The size and numbers of fish you’ll encounter can almost be determined by whether you’re spending time in a river or the shore. “Tons” of schoolies are swarming the Mousam, Kennebunk, Saco and Webhannet rivers while fish up to 40 inches have been encountered, albeit with less regularity, off shorelines such as Parson’s Beach. Hot lures are Storm Searchbait 360s as well as Savage Saltwater Sand Eels. Herring runs have been strong this year with a particular nod to the Mousam where there have been respectable stripers chasing the herring. Mackerel remain on the move and are unpredictable. The only folks consistently finding them are those searching outside of state waters. While you are out there looking for macks, drop a blue or purple cod fly down – it shouldn’t be long before a haddock takes notice, they are that numerous! But unquestionably the fishery at the moment is the spectacular striper fishing which probably hasn’t even hit its peak yet!

NH, ME & VT Fishing Forecast

Mid-June for most means salty pursuits but it’s hard to ignore the stellar salmon fishing on Lake Winnipesaukee at the moment. “Bump-troll” a chrome or gold spoon near points or drop-offs and you may catch a 5-pound salmon or 4-pound rainbow of your own. If you decide to move on, that’s what I call ending the freshwater season with an exclamation point! Almost overnight bigger bass (up to 40″) have moved into the Piscataqua River and are mugging mackerel along with sub-surface walk-the-dog plugs. If Maine is your homecourt, get out early and see if you can jig up some herring by the Saco River Dam. Odds are good that a live herring at the dam, Camp Ellis jetty or Parson’s Beach will be slapped, pummeled and inhaled by a willing striper!