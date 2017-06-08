Cape Cod Fishing Report – June 8, 2017

The fishing in the Cape Cod Bay slowed down this week reported Captain John at Cape Cod Bay Charters. After the early-week storms, the bass and bait scattered, but John said he was still able to scrape up some keepers in the channel. The sluggish tides following the first quarter moon also likely contributed to the slowdown in fishing. With the full moon on Friday, things are bound to pick back up.

Captain Dan at Salt Shaker Charters reported a few big bass being taken on Billingsgate Shoal, but most fish have been shorts and small keepers. The bulk of the big fish have moved off, Dan said, but fishermen willing to hunt them down are finding the occasional large bass in deeper water. The good news is that there are tons of sand eels around, so when the next wave of bass moves in, there is plenty of bait to keep them around.

Hayden at Red Top said the action was beginning to pick up in the Canal after slow fishing early in the week. He was out on Thursday morning, and saw some 30- to 32-inch fish taken along with one 24-pounder. There has also been an influx of bluefish in the Canal over the past few days. Red Top weighed in a 51-pound striper on Thursday morning, the fish taken by boat in Buzzards Bay. Hayden wasn’t sure what the fish was caught on, but suspected live bait. Also in Buzzards Bay, fluke fishing is improving with keepers being taken by fishermen targeting sea bass and by fishermen looking for fluke.

Captain Mort at Fishtale Sportfishing said the striper fishing off Hyannis is running hot and cold. Still on most days, he’s finding keeper-sized fish with some up to 38 inches. In the ponds and harbors, Mort said there are tons of 12-inch stripers, so many that he has been seeing ospreys picking them off. The water off Monomoy is still cold, so the stripers haven’t moved into the rips just yet. The scup fishing off Hyannis is phenomenal, Mort reported.

The South Side is fishing well reported John at Eastman’s, with plenty of stripers to go around. John says to hit the rips by boat for keepers and the salt ponds by foot for plenty of schoolies. Bluefish appear to be moving back in, with this wave of choppers weighing between 3 and 5 pounds. John also reported that big black sea bass are still around, with some to 4.5 pounds taken this week.

The sea bass and scup fishing is still great, reported Jim of Patriot Party Boats, but the fish are moving to deeper water. Customers of the Patriot Boats caught sea bass to 5 pounds this week.

Steve from Chaser Offshore Fishing had the first positive big game reports we’ve heard this season. Steve’s son, Tyler, caught some small bluefin in some warmer water in Atlantis Canyon, and saw many more. The fish were holding in 64-degree water surrounded by 57-degree water.

Fishing on Martha’s Vineyard is excellent right now with bass and blues moving into the island in good numbers. Bass and blues were all over Wasque after this week’s weather reported Peter at Larry’s Tackle. Peter had also heard of some 15- to 25-pound stripers being caught “Up Island,” as well as some bass being caught in the Gut on the incoming tide. Boat fishermen have been having luck at Middle Ground, but the best bite is a small window about two hours before high tide. Peter also reported scup being caught in Edgartown Harbor, but said the squid fishing isn’t nearly as good as last year.

Captain Kurt of Fishsticks Charters reported that there are still bass on Middle Ground, and that he’s also finding them at Succonessett. They are mixed with bluefish, some very big, including a 10-pounder taken on a recent trip. Kurt continues to catch big sea bass, with a banner day on Sunday with several beautiful, blue-headed 4- to 5-pounders. a

Coop of Coop’s Bait and Tackle reported huge numbers of stripers around Martha’s Vineyard. The one-night, catch-and-release striper fly-fishing tournament tallied more than 600 fish among the participants. Most, Coop said, were small, but fish to 38 inches were taken. Bluefish are also arriving in numbers Coop said, and some have been big, with fish to 15 pounds reported. Black sea bass and scup are keeping bottom fishermen busy, but fluke fishing is still slow.

Captain Ron of Bucktail Charters was still catching keepers in Cape Cod Bay on live mackerel last weekend. More recently, he was catching big sea bass in Nantucket Sound, with fish to 4.5 pounds, and 10 more over 4 pounds, caught on Thursday morning. Mixed in with the big sea bass were some monster scup in the 2- to 3-pound range.

Captain John of Fish Chatham Charters has been catching a mix of bass and bluefish around Nantucket. The bluefish are thick, and fishermen are catching about five blues to every bass. John did say that fishermen who work to fish deep, can get below the blues to catch more bass. The bass around Nantucket have been mostly 30- to 32-inchers, and both the bass and blues have been feasting on squid. John reported that the rips of Monomoy aren’t holding much life yet, but the shallower waters inside Monomoy and Stage Harbor are loaded with stripers to 32 inches, and that fly- and light-tackle fishermen are having a field day.

Captain Drew of Downeast Charters has fished the last several fishable days in Chatham. Sea bass fishing continues to be solid, albeit a little slower at Harwich Reef and Sam’s. Drew reports decent numbers of keeper bass and blues along Harding’s and Ridgevale with fish taking topwaters and SP Minnows in sand eel colors. On the tuna grounds east of Chatham, Drew reported tons of bait, whales, and porpoise from BC to the Sword, but he hasn’t seen a feed yet – but he expects to soon.