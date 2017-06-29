Cape Cod Fishing Report – June 29, 2017

The 2017 striper season on Cape has the makings of being one of the best in recent memory. From the sounds, to the backside, to Buzzards and Cape Cod Bays (and the Canal between them) the fishing has ranged from good to awesome since mid-May. This week continued the trend.

Captain Dan at Salt Shaker Charters said it’s been years since he’s seen this many fish in Cape Cod Bay. His catches this week ranged from just keeper sized to 46 inches. The best numbers are coming on Billingsgate Shoal, but the deeper fish are hanging in deeper water. Dan said there have been bunker schools roaming around the bay, and fishermen snagging a bait and letting it swim near the school have been rewarded with some large bass. He said there haven’t been big numbers of stripers on the bunker schools, but he’s been able to count on a shot at a fish larger than 25 pounds fishing around the bunker. Lately, Dan says, mornings have been best and they afternoons have been a little slow.

Big blues are hanging around the Meadow around high water, Dan said, with fish to 36 inches being caught.

Captain John at Cape Cod Bay Charters reported that bass are being taken on plugs, jigs, umbrella rigs, and live mackerel. John mentioned that the mackerel have thinned out a bit, but that the artificials are working well.

Barnstable has slowed some, but Captain Ron of Bucktail Charters is still catching fish from schoolies to 33 inches on light tackle and flies. He said he’s been able to see the roving schools of stripers and watch them track, and eventually eat, the fly.

Monday and Tuesday were outstanding in the Cape Cod Canal reported Jeff at Canal Bait and Tackle. Big stripers were smashing pencil poppers and Stick Shadds. “Keep casting,” Jeff advised. “There haven’t been a ton of fish breaking, so you need to keep a lure in the water.”

Hot colors have been black over silver, and the various shades of mackerel—green mack, pink mack, yellow mack. There has been a buffet of bait in the Canal Jeff said, including big bunker, sea herring, and mackerel, so large pencils can be a good choice.

Mark at Red Top said the Canal action had slowed by Thursday, with anglers reporting just a few breaks and picky fish. Still, as AJ from Red Top reported, jigs have been catching some nice fish when the topwater action slows. In addition to the striper bite, the bottom fishing in Buzzards Bay has been very good reported AJ.

The canal wasn’t the only place to pick up this week. The Monomoy Rips had an influx of better bass reported Captain John at Fish Chatham Charters. Fish from 30 to 36 inches have been in the rips feeding on small bait, making for some frustrating fishing at times, John said. He’s been using live mackerel to catch the finicky bass.

Out east, John reports the tuna bite is still slow. He was out Sunday, and said a couple fish were caught among a fleet of more than 20 boats. On Wednesday, it was a similar story, with only one or two fish caught for the fleet.

Captain Drew of Downeast Charters has been running two trips a day and said the fishing is improving on Monomoy. Drew reports that live or chunked bait has been the key to getting bites in the middle of the day. Squid are showing up in the rips sporadically, so Drew recommends keeping some amber-colored soft plastics on hand, in addition to sand eel colors.

Captain Mort of FishTale Sportfishing has been hitting the rips as well and said that the bass fishing has been running hot and cold. He was out on Thursday and caught 16 bass to 39 inches. He’s been seeing lots of bait out there with bunker, mackerel, and squid. The fish, he said, are sometimes on top of the rip, and sometimes down in the flat water.

Striper fishing remains steady at what John at Eastmans Sport and Tackle calls the “spring shoals” in Nantucket Sound. Halfway Shoal, Middle Ground, and Hedge Fence are all holding bass. The fish have been on top chasing small squid, making for great fly and light tackle action. John said he hasn’t heard much about the fishing along the Elizabeth Islands lately, but guesses there are some fish down there.

The fluke fishing around Lucas Shoal, John reported, has been disappointing. He spoken with some of the commercial draggers, and said even they aren’t coming up with many recreational keeper size fish at 17 inches. The black sea bass fishing is hanging on, however, so bottom fishermen can still bring back some fillets.

According to Captain Kurt at Fishsticks Charters, it has been another good week of fishing. Middle Ground. “Bass swirling and splashing, squid jumping, gulls diving on the squid, terns diving on the sand eels, the place is loaded with life.” Kurt said. It’s exciting to be in the middle of all that, even when the bass are a little finicky. There have been days when the bass were there and feeding, but wouldn’t take lures, and there have been days when the bite was hot.

The crew at Larry’s Tackle Shop on the Vineyard said the surf fishing has been pretty good up-island, with some fish in the 20-pound range. Bluefish have been all over Chappy, and squid are loaded in Menemsha Harbor, even during the day.

Steve of Chaser Offshore Fishing said he’d been out twice in the past week, and the tuna still aren’t around in numbers. He’d fished East Atlantis last Wednesday with nothing doing and then South of the Vineyard early this week where he only caught sharks. East of Chatham, Steve has heard of a few giants, but for the numbers of boats fishing, hookups have been few and far between.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

If you’re lucky, the boss has given you off Monday as well as Tuesday, providing four days to enjoy not only barbeques, fireworks, and beaches, but Cape Cod striper fishing at its summertime peak. Boat fishermen should head for Billingsgate with an assortment of casting and trolling lures, but make sure to keep a rod rigged with a weighted treble handy in case you encounter a school of bunker.

Monomoy would be the next best option. The fish there seem to be a little pickier, but if you can serve them bait, you’ll have plenty of action.

Though the Canal has slowed, it’s still the best option for shorebound fishermen, especially at first light. Pack along some pencils and jigs, but once again, it’d be wise to have a weighted treble hand in case the bait is schooled thick. Even when the bass aren’t showing, a live or fresh dead bunker, mackerel, or sea herring can pull a fish seemingly out of nowhere.