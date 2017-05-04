New Hampshire, Maine & Vermont Fishing Report – May 4, 2017

While there has been little “mellow” to the month of May so far, the appearance of stripers is putting many in a better mood! Smelt in southern sweetwater spots have finished their spawning runs making trolling the edges of drop-offs deadly for salmon.

New Hampshire Fishing Report

Al from AJ’s in Meredith said that the smelt runs among Lake Winnipesaukee and other nearby cold water destinations are just about over. The salmon bite is now spread out making trolling streamers such as redfish Gray Ghosts over edges of drop-offs in 30′ to 40′ deadly. He suggests trolling with 2 1/2 colors of leadcore with a long leader the best way to present the streamer.

Jason from Suds ‘N Soda said that things are waking up in his neighborhood as he is getting reports of flounder catches finally from harbors in such spots as Hampton, Wentworth, Rye as well as Pepperell Cove. Most of the fish have been shorts, but expect that to change once water temperatures rise and bigger blackbacks begin to feed. Schoolie stripers are making inroads into the Piscatagua River watershed with recent reports putting them around Newmarket. The white perch run is in full swing at the Squamscott and Exeter Rivers. The best trout action Jason is hearing of has been from Lucas and Sandersons Ponds. Rave reviews are coming from the headboat crowd as the edges of Jeffreys Ledge are delivering a brisk haddock and redfish bite. Bait has been best for numbers but the bigger are falling for jigs.

Southern Maine Fishing Report

They are most likely holdovers, but Brandy of Webhannet is hearing of stripers being taken by fly fishermen in the Mousam River who are more than likely looking for sea-run brown trout. Now is when anglers will start searching for these wily salmonoids in the Mousam by Rogers Pond as well as the Ogunquit River, especially by the bridge.

Those looking for great groundfishing should hop aboard the Bunny Clarke, Captain Tim Tower has been finding plenty of haddock on Jeffrey’s Ledge. Scotty of Dag’s in Auburn said that smelt runs have become a more northern occurrence now. In addition, water bodies have “turned over” spreading the salmon throughout the water column in spots such as Sebago where some are finding landlockeds groveling on the bottom with togue! There’s no need to worry about smelt availability locally since the shop expects to have live smelt until at least Mother’s Day and after that they will have fresh-frozen for those who partake of the uniquely Maine practice of “sewing” smelt to the hook. Not all the attention is on salmonoids however, as pike have put on the feedbag along weedlines, and timber stands on the northern side of Sabattus as well as at the Andro and the Belgrade Lakes.

Maine, New Hampshire And Vermont Fishing Forecast

While the weather forecast is less than rosy for those who less possessed, anglers who chase salmon and pike couldn’t be happier by a few showers! Try smelt or a streamer behind two and one half colors of leadcore at the edges of drop offs on Lake Winnipesaukee and potentially deeper if you’re fishing Sebago. Pike are prowling among structure on Sabattus, the Androscoggin River and the Belgrade Lakes. For saltwater options, schoolies are now surging as far upstream in Great Bay as Newmarket and the haddock haul on Jeffreys is sure to put fillets in the freezer and a smile on your face.