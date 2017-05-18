New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report – May 18, 2017

Pictured above: Tim Moore of Tim Moore Outdoors found hungry flounder in Hampton Harbor!

The bite from flounder to stripers to salmon is paralleling temperatures – it’s heating up. Additionally, pre-spawn smallmouth bass and largemouth bass are invading the shallows and the breeders are full of eggs and attitude.

New Hampshire Fishing Report

Al from AJ’s in Meredith in the shadows of the mighty Winnipesaukee told me that the “bullies” have taken over the inshore environs of the big lake. The bullies being smallmouth bass which have moved into shoal water in preparation to spawn and are chasing everything else out. That’s good news if smallies on the shoals are your passion, but it’s hardly all bad if you prefer salmon and trout. Warmer water temperatures mean a larger feeding window and salmonoids are now behaving aggressively. Al’s suggestion is to still look for drop-offs, the edge of which make ideal ambush points, for prowling salmon. Bright-colored streamers and spoons are catching best with shiners and sewed on smelt accounting for good fish also. What is Al’s favorite offering? A sewn-on crawler. If you’ve never heard of such a thing, you’re not alone, but it’s Al’s preferred method. I’m certain if you swung into the shop, it wouldn’t take much coaxing to learn how.

There is no need to suggest putting a photo of Tim Moore of Tim Moore Outdoors on the back of a milk carton container, he has resurfaced and is back at the fishing/guiding business. The other day, Tim targeted flounder in Hampton Harbor and limited out in only a couple of hours. His suggestion is that if you can combine a wind with tide drift you’ll fare better. Tim Moore Outdoors is hosting a fish fry this Friday for their Kayak University students and those flounder will be the guest of honor. You’ll also find flounder at Wentworth Harbor and Rye Harbor. According to Chad from Dover Marine, patrons have been pulling Piscataqua River keepers as of late by the mouth of the river. He suspects bigger bass still have to be sniffing around upstream at the herring runs among the Great Bay tributaries. A few shad have been caught in the Salmon Falls. And freshwater largemouth bass fishing is peaking as breeders gather around beds in the Bellamy Reservoir and Morgan Lake in Farmington. There isn’t much regarding mackerel to speak of yet, but with rapidly rising water temperatures they should come in close any day now.

Southern Maine Fishing Report

Thomas of Saco Bay said that customers have been finding plenty of schoolies in the Saco River. Sandworms are the quickest link to a linesider but the fish are also hitting paddle tail swim baits. The best of the early season bass so far are just around keeper size and even though it’s early anglers are touting this season’s kick-off as better than last year. Look for fish also at the Spurwink River and Scarborough Marsh. A few anglers have been searching around for flounder but there’s been no news of success yet. Regardless, it’s refreshing that flounder have rebounded to where there’s an actual targeted fishery again.

Brandy from Webhannet Bait and Boatyard said that in addition to better catching, there are some encouraging environmental signs. More specifically water temperatures which are cresting the mid-40s (finally) and blooming lilacs. The warmer temperatures should incentivize the flounder in the Webhannet River and Wells Harbor to start feeding more and those blooming flowers are a signal of the imminent arrival of mackerel. Schoolies by Marginal Way and the Kennebunk River are hitting jig/Slug-Go combos which greatly resemble the ubiquitous sand eels and other small forage. Regarding flatfish, there are encouraging signs about the giant of the clan off Jeffrey’s Ledge. Already there are two confirmed reports of keeper halibut. For an edge towards catching your own, eschew clams or squid and opt for a fresh sliver of mackerel. Halibut have to do more than just mop up the bottom to achieve that great size.

NH, ME & VT Fishing Forecast

For world-class smallmouth bass fishing, now is the time to drag a tube bait, jig, or crankbait close to the bottom of Winnipesaukee rocky shorelines. Deep edges are more suited for salmon or rainbows. It is encouraging to be a flounder fisherman once again as limits are possible in Hampton Harbor, Rye Harbor and just maybe Wells Harbor once water temperatures reach 50 degrees. The striper surge continues with better bass available at the herring runs of Great Bay and soon at the Saco and Kennebunk rivers. And for a chance at one heck of a flatfish, shove out towards Jeffreys Ledge where the mythical halibut lives.