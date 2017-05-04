Connecticut Fishing Report – May 4, 2017

Pictured above: Connecticut angler “Big Pook” caught this nice spring striper in the Connecticut River.

Tautog closed too soon in Connecticut, but it is picking up in Rhode Island, while striped bass are being caught by anglers in all parts of both states.

Connecticut Fishing Report

According to Andrew, at Fishin Factory 3 in Middletown, the spring blackfish bite really got going just in time for the season to close in CT, but it remains open in Rhode Island and is worth a look. The flounder bite is greatly improved in Niantic Bay, and seems to be even better at Bluff Point. Per usual, the guys getting the best results are chumming heavily. The river remains very churned up in central Connecticut,

but it is still giving up some decent keeper bass around Rocky Hill. Word is the lower river estuaries are holding even more bass, with the best bites after dark.

Over at Hillyers in Waterford, the improved flounder bite in the river and at Bluff Point was confirmed by some of the shop regulars. There is a good deal of school bass in the Niantic River, and numbers seem even better in the lower stretches of the Thames. Sea bass just opened and everyone is fired up for an early start, hopefully some reports start to trickle in this weekend.

Gene, at Blackhall Outfitters in Old Lyme, reports that the striped bass have continued to show in greater numbers and greater size. As the weather warms, you can expect the spring run to kick into full swing. It is still predominantly school-class fish, but there are some bigger fish in the mix. Large Daiwa SP Minnows and sluggos have been the ticket. BHO Team member Jack Tibbens fished the NE bassin MA kayak division at Wickaboag Pond in Brookfield MA. He won the event by finding plenty of bass on beds a few hours into the event- His Costa sunglasses were key for helping him locate fish. He used a variety of baits depending on how the fish would react- crawfish like baits either Texas rigged or as jig trailers worked well, and a 7-inch worm with a 4/0 worm hook fished Texas style sealed the deal on the win.

Jeremy, at Fisherman’s World in Norwalk, reports that the bunker schools in the western sound are incredibly large, and are now stretching from Darien to Westport. A few of the schools have been harassed by keeper bass, and a few anglers hooked up by throwing big poppers. The mouth of the Housatonic is also seeing more keeper-class fish, and the upper stretches still have a few in the herring runs. Winter flounder seems to have slowed down out west, but porgy and sea bass are open so hopefully, it warms up quick. Freshwater interest seems to be waning a bit as more saltwater species begin to fill in. Guys fishing the Reservoir are hitting some walleye on shiners and some trout as well. The Norwalk River has been giving up some good trout catches this week also.

The The Compleat Angler in Darien provided some good fly fishing reports for anglers fishing the Farmington, Housatonic and Long Island Sound this weekend. The West Branch of the Farmington was stocked on April 21 st through the TMA, and was stocked on the 26th with 2-year old fish 14”-18”. Water temperatures are in the low 50’s through the TMA, and there are Olives, small Caddis, midges and early stoneflies (black and brown) on the water. More importantly, the Hendricksons are beginning to move upriver and should be in the TMA by this coming weekend. Nymphs have been very effective with any brownish pattern in a #12-#14 working well (Pheasant Tails, hare’s Ear, Prince, Hendrickson, etc.) The next week or two should be stellar and improve from there! The Housatonic is cool and high and was stocked in the TMA Cornwall Bridge section on the 24th. There are Hendricksons, but many fish are still being taken on streamers and big Stonefly nymphs. Key wets and nymphs are Woolly Buggers, Hare’s Ear (#12-#16), Prince (#14-#16), BH Pheasant tail (#12-#18), and don’t forget to include some San Juan worms and egg imitations in your box. Fishing in Long Island Sound continues to improve. Captain Roger Gendron at ctislandoutfitters.com send the following report: “Schoolies and the occasional “not-so-schoolie” fat fish are mostly still hanging out in the rivers and river mouths but will be on the move soon along the coast and in the harbors. Water temperatures are holding in the mid-50s.” A few of the gang here at Compleat Angler have been fishing around the mouth of the Housatonic River at lower tide cycles and there have been some good numbers of bass taken. For the moment, Clousers have been taking most of the bass.

Rhode Island Fishing Report

The The Frances Fleet in Narragansett had some nice weather last weekend and was able to get out after spring tautog for the first time. Saturday’s trip was a good one, with 1-2 keepers coming up on each drop. There was a good number of smaller fish to keep the action steady, and a few cod fish in the mix. The crew anticipates continuing to sail for tautog, at least this upcoming weekend, but be sure to make a reservation if you are interested. The fleet plans to begin sailing for fluke on May 13th, and will also start making some squid trips as soon as the reports intensify.

At The Saltwater Edge in Middletown, word is that a few larger bass have settled in, but the best action has been for smaller bass in the salt ponds and up in the bay. A few worm hatches have started to materialize in the ponds, and that will intensify around the moon next week. The tautog bite has been spotty, but the regulars are starting to dial in some good keepers. Fluke reports from off of Block are still quiet, but that should be changing very soon as a push of squid seems to be entering the area.

Dave, at Ocean State Tackle in Providence, told me that things are really getting moving in his part of the state, and the fishing for multiple species has been solid. The tautog bite is getting better as the water warms, with solid reports of keepers from the Lower Narragansett Bay. More and more menhaden have found their way into the bay, and keeper bass are being caught in the upper and lower stretches. Many of these keeper fish are migratory, as fish with sea lice have been spotted as far north as Pawtucket. The squid fishing has not yet blown open, but reports from Newport were much better the last few nights. The freshwater guys are still finding strong trout action at Lincoln Woods, the Wood River and many of the smaller trout lakes and streams. Big largemouth bass are being caught on shiners, including a 7.5-pound beauty that was taken this week. The carp bite also remained strong this week, with fish to 26-pounds taken locally.

Mike, at Watch Hill Outfitters in Westerly, reports that the schoolie and small keeper bass bite is now very good in the river, as well as across the beaches in South County. The beaches from Weakapaug to Watch Hill have a good deal of fish; while go to spots like the breachways and west wall are also still producing. There is some bunker in the Pawcatuck, so it makes sense that a few bigger fish may take notice and head up the river. The winter flounder regulars reported a rise in action in both Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Connecticut Fishing Forecast

Spring-run striped bass is still the main game in local waters, with large fish tailing the herring up in the runs and just starting to arrive out front. Smaller bass have inundated our waters and can be found throughout both states in the salt and in the rivers. Spring tautog and winter flounder are going fairly well in Rhode Island, while scup and sea bass should start to show themselves in Connecticut. In the sweetwater, the trout bite has been strong in most of the larger rivers, lakes and ponds that had a spring stocking run.