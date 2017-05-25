Southern New Jersey Fishing Report – May 25, 2017

Rain, Wind, Go Away has been the sentiment from most Jersey anglers and tackle shops. On a positive note, we have two additional fisheries opening for anglers being Summer Flounder on Thursday and Sea Bass on Friday. Sea Bass opens May 26th and anglers can keep 10 fish at 12.5 inches. Although it continues to be up in the air due to possible compliance issues, Jersey anglers can start targeting Summer Flounder/Fluke this week. As of the latest in our regulations saga, NJ-based anglers can tentatively keep 3 fish @ 18 inches , while Island Beach State Park and Delaware Bay anglers have slightly different regulations. So, pay attention to the area you fish. It should be a good start as most of the back-bay areas are carpeted with feisty Summer Flounder. Striped Bass fishing has been solid for most of South Jersey, with the northerly parts faring better. The troll bite remains the most effective method to box big Striped Bass. Remember to thank a serviceman and remember those who have served as you enjoy this Memorial Day weekend.

So, here’s this week’s rundown:

Norma K III in Point Pleasant Beach reported some good fishing with 3- to 6-pound Bluefish being boxed by anglers. The boat did score two nice Striped Bass up to 47 pounds among the Bluefish. The boat has all its Fluke gear ready for the start of the season and will be running two trips daily starting at 8am. The crew recommends calling the boat for details.

Fisherman’s Supply in Point Pleasant reported Striped Bass over 30 pounds being picked up with spoons and mojo rigs trolled around the 3-mile line. Most of the fish have been on the chrome or white colored spoons. Jason said that the productive areas have been from Lavallette up to the Shrewsbury Rocks. There has been some nice Bluefish in the mix and they have still been lingering around the inlets. Lighted docks and marinas have been giving up 18 to 30-inch Striped Bass, especially around the Route 35 bridge. Some anglers have been drifting eels at night and are picking up larger fish. The Manasquan River has been paved with Fluke, so it should offer a good start to the season.

MIMI IV in Point Pleasant Beach has been busy running both open boat trips and full charters. Over the weekend, the crew had the Silverton fishing club out and the members bailed some nice Stripers up to 40 pounds. There are still some open boat trips left in May for Ling, Cod, and Striped Bass. It is best to call the boat for details.

Betty and Nick’s Bait & Tackle in Seaside Park reported good fishing along Island Beach State Park despite the recent weather. Anglers fighting through the wind, rain, and rough surf are still be rewarded with 8- to 10-pound Bluefish and Striped Bass to 20 pounds. Bunker chunks have been successful on both species. Polaris poppers and swimming plugs have also taken their share of fish. Barnegat Inlet has been solid for both Bluefish and smaller Bass, and some good-sized Fluke have been released from the beaches, but that all changes this week.

Creekside Outfitters in Waretown had many Striped Bass weigh-ins from anglers trolling Maja spoons and mojo rigs along the 3-mile line off Seaside. Long Beach Island and Island Beach have had a decent number of Striped Bass and Bluefish landed on chunked Bunker. Although not weighed in at the shop, there was a 50 plus pound Striped Bass landed off LBI this past week.

Tony’s Bait & Tackle in Manahawkin reported boats fishing out of our Barnegat and Little Egg inlets have been having a tough time finding good weather days. Striped Bass have been on the move, and trolling has been the most effective method as the snag-n-drop hasn’t materialized. There has been a lot of 3- to 6-pound Bluefish taken from the inlets and surf for land-locked anglers. Bluefish still being boxed on the troll and casting in Barnegat Bay from the “42” marker to the “BB” buoy.

Riptide Bait & Tackle in Brigantine reported decent action along the beaches of Brigantine for Bluefish and Striped Bass. Anglers fishing clams and fresh Bunker have been landing Striped Bass up to 18 pounds. The only issue has been the weather and fishing conditions. The Riptide Spring Derby ended on this past Sunday and Paul LaVigna won the striper division with that 25-pounder. The Bluefish category was tight with George Florence edging out a win by 1 ounce with a 13-pound, 9-ounce chopper. There has been plenty of Fluke picked and released in the back, so it should be a good start when the season opens this week.

Fin-Atics in Ocean City reported lots of Bluefish still around, but the size have decreased with 3 to 5 pounders being the norm. Summer Flounder have been landed and released, but that all changes this week. The shop recommends targeting the 6 to 8 foot ranges in the back bay on bucktails and Gulp. The shop is fully loaded and has minnows in stock. Striped Bass are being landed from the beaches and inlets, with bigger fish taking chunked Bunker at night. There are some Weakfish around the area’s bridges which have been caught using Pink and White Zoom plastics and Ron-Z plastics.

Drum fishing rebounded in the Wildwood and Cape May area after a slow start early in the week. Bayshore channel, adjacent to the Villas and North Cape May have been very “hot” for Drum this past week. Boats fishing those areas have had double-digit catches of Drum. Striped Bass fishing has unfortunately slowed down quite a bit due to the Delaware Bay temperatures jumping to the 70’s. Anglers fishing the beaches of North Cape May have been successful on Striped Bass to 35 pounds. The beachfronts have been better for catching Stripers as they are moving out of the bay and up the coast. Bluefish are still thick around the Cold Spring Inlet and are being landed on chunked bunker and casted metals. Weakfish are showing up in better numbers around the rocks and have been landed on floated Bloodworms. The hush-hush word has North Wildwood sea wall, Cape May Point jetties, Cape May inlet, and Higbee’s Beach jetty as the hot spots this week. The water temperatures in the ocean are moving up word on the thermometer which means it will soon be time to target Mako sharks offshore.

South Jersey Fishing Forecast

There are multiple “best-bets” this weekend as almost all bay and inshore species are available for anglers to keep for the table. Striped Bass anglers should target bass by trolling spoons or mojos at 40- to 65-foot depths. Most bass have been caught around the 3-mile line, but it seems that there are some big bunker schools around so the “snag-n-drop” should start to materialize. Bluefish can be easily landed from most of our inlets and it seems to be a better bite on the outgoing tide. Meanwhile, bay locations with warmer water should be prime spots for the recently opened Summer Flounder season. Jigging 1/4oz to 1oz bucktails are generally the most effective means to box keeper Fluke. Most of the inshore wrecks and reef sites are “loaded” with Sea Bass, but that all depends on the ocean conditions. There are a ton of options this Memorial Day, so choose one and go for it!