Massachusetts Fishing Report – April 27, 2017

A storm is brewing and it will hit soon but there’s no need to fear this front since it is composed of fresh striped bass. I’ve received word and saw the pictures from an unimpeachable source that anglers on the Cape are finding schools of shorts so thick and willing they are tearing soft plastics to pieces like piranhas! Having gauged these things for awhile, I’m betting that some of those migrants will make it to our shores by this weekend, I hope you’re ready!

Massachusetts Freshwater Fishing Report

For those whose favorite quest is to fish for salmon in the Quabbin, the most important fish which swims there is the rainbow smelt. Few species are as linked as the landlocked salmon to on one specific species. After a few seasons on the ropes it appears that the cyclical smelt is an uptick in numbers. Even in the embryonic stages of 2017, experienced salmon slammers are pumped because the salmon are paunchy and angler’s harvesting are – to no surprise – finding the fish chock full of smelt! In stark contrast to last season, Rodney of Flagg’s in Orange has been busy filling out affidavits for salmon between 4 1/2 and 5 1/2 pounds for the Masswildlife Sportfishing Awards Program! Additionally anglers are reporting double digit days for the silver leapers. The best bite has been taking place between 15 and 20 feet down and fishermen are even finding ol’ forktail willing to crash streamers and shiners on top! Rod recommends “anything with yellow wings” for streamers with Quabbin Sunrise, Maynard’s Marvel and Canopache getting the nod! Gate 8 has been great for the boater while the booter has been fairing better from the shore of Gate 32 where anglers are catching nearly everything which swims in the Q from big smallmouth to rainbows, lakers and salmon! Most sharpies dead stick a rod with a shiner and use the other rod to work lures.

Finally word on Wachusett white perch, so said Eddie of B&A in West Boylston! A plump 2 pounder was caught by Todd Binns – most likely on a blown up crawler. Eddie floated a crawler by the Stone Church and hooked a 17″ rainbow for his efforts. With recent deluges you can bet that the water level is still high so if you haven’t been out in a while be prepared to have a back-up spot to fish in case you’re preferred option is swamped! Because of it’s accessibility the causeway may not be the best bet for antisocial anglers but the laker and salmon catching is among the most consistent in the Chu!

Massachusetts South Shore Fishing Report

In the short term, anglers should be stoked that the striped bass invasion is imminent. Long term however is potentially every bit as interesting thanks to the removal of the Tack Factory Dam on the Third Herring Brook in Norwell. This freed up 8.4 miles of upstream spawning access for herring. This also is an important watershed for eels and smelt. Nearby coldwater tributaries which actually hold pocket populations of native brook trout will now allow access to the North River and the abundant nursery which exists there. Just maybe angles will have the rare opportunity to target wild sea run brook trout one day! Regarding trout, the catch of the week has to go to 13 year old Caleb Araujo who bested a beast of a brown trout that was but a tick under 6 pounds. About the only thing “little” about that trout was the place it was caught – Little Pond in Plymouth. Not surprisingly the big brownie fell for a plug, in this case the venerable Rapala’s classic Original Floating Minnow. Most times that I hear of a load of a trout caught it’s usually not with conventional trout wares such as spinners and spoons but rather a bass-sized crankbait or minnow imitator. Shad seem to be increasing in numbers daily in the Indian Head River. Early returns regarding haddock around Stellwagen continue to be good with limits seemingly child’s play.

Greater Boston Fishing Report

Lisa from Fore River in Quincy said that a customer set sail for Graves Light hoping to catch a deep water flounder and instead came up with a 24″ cod. With the boondoggle of regulations the poor guy didn’t realize that anglers can keep 1 cod in state waters of at least 19″, so he let it go! Freshwater fishing has been so varied and good that anglers haven’t even been talking about the imminent migration of stripers – yet! Most of Fore River’s patrons are making the pilgrimage to Plymouth for everything from smallmouth bass to brook trout. While the cool weather we had for a few days mid-week was not conducive to cooperative black bass, it has the adverse affect on trout in Little and Long Ponds. With the predicted warm-up look for those warm water species to gather among sun-drenched coves, especially where there’s brush, blowdowns and emerging weed stalks.

Fellow fishing friends can be among the tortuous of people especially when you’re wishing rather than fishing. So was the case today as Captain Jason Colby appeared to delight in sending me incessant pictures of flounder after flounder he was catching during the Little Sisters first night shake-down cruise of the season! I’m not sure what temperature the harbor water temperatures were but it was plainly obvious the flounder fishing was hot!

Massachusetts North Shore Fishing Report

Tomo from Tomo’s Tackle’s in Salem, tucked away among Pickering Wharf in Salem, said that the terrific haddock haul on Stellwagen was the local best bet. Anglers are able to downsize to Shimano Butterfly Jigs as light as 5 ounces because the haddock are on top of the bank. Once they get their fill of haddock many are drifting east of the bank and finding willing and colorful redfish groveling around rockpiles, muscle beds and other types of “live bottom”.

Noel from Bridge Street Sports in Salem said that anglers targeting flounder off Beverly, Swampscott and Lynn are usually picking up a few fish per tide. Look for that catch rate to improve dramatically once water temperatures head north of 50 degrees.

Tina of Three Lantern Marine in Gloucester said that the few who have been out are finding a slow but encouraging pick of flounder, mackerel and even a few large Loligo squid in Gloucester Harbor. She also said that there is high hopes for an even better return of river herring to the Annisquam River. Thanks to a concerted effort among governmental and civilian stewards of this valuable resource the return last year was a 95% improvement of just a few years back. The haddock fishing on Jeffrey’s has been great with the only rub being all the cod they are catching! Of course with the moratorium presently in effect in the GOM, all those beautiful cod have to go back to the deep. When asked about the white perch run, Liz from Surfland mentioned the Exeter/Squamscott River of Great Bay as opposed to the nearby Parker River. The shop is carrying seaworms for white perch fishermen and for those looking for flounder. Liz’ tip as to where you may catch a flattie or three? Ipswich Bay, especially throughout the Eagle River. The Merrimack shad run from West Newbury through the Lawrence Dam is humming with some big hens mixing in now with the smaller males.

Massachusetts Fishing Forecast

The winds of change are about to hit the Bay State and they feature seven stripes! I’m betting that this weekend we will see the first schoolies in estuaries, marshes and rivers north of the Cape! It’s definitely time to dust off the shad baits, curly tail grubs and bucktail and just maybe throw in a favorite topwater or two to see if they are interested. If you can steel yourself away from striper fever a little while longer, you’ll find superb salmon fishing on the Gate 8 side of Quabbin Reservoir. Warmer water should also be the catalyst to call in breeder female black bass in such spots as Aaron Reservoir in Cohasset or Ponkapoag in Canton.