Long Island Fishing Report – April 27, 2017

As we approach the end of April and look towards the start of May, the bite across Long Island becomes better each day. Although the weather did not work in the favor of anyone looking to spend a lot of time out on the water this week, there were still brief opportunities to squeeze in a few cast and hook up with a mix of bass, blues and flounder.

Metro

At Stella Maris, Stretch reports that Jamaica Bay has been getting hot for stripers and the blues have made their presence known now as well. Anglers on boats trolling the Mojo Rigs have done excellent so far with bass. Schools of bait are stacking up all over and it seems all we need is some consistent warm weather to really ignite things. Flounder fishing here has been about what is expected these days for the early season flatties. The action isn’t lights out but there continues to be a decent pick for those soaking clam or blood worms.

Wasn’t the biggest one of the day buttttt the season has started and the lockjaw these fish had last week is gone. #hudsonriver #springrun #striper #onthewatermagazine A post shared by Stephen Corrado (@stephen_michael88) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

South Shore

Brendan from Captree Bait Shop has also seen the fish begin to stack up as there were bass, some bluefish and plenty of bunker found in the inlet over the last few days. The first blue claw crabs of the year have shown up here on the local docks and although it has been a slow pick, it could be a sign of a big season to come. Flounder continue to show in small numbers as the majority of anglers turn their attention to bigger game fish, but anyone looking to snag a few more fillets should consider working these waters.

In Wantagh, at Causeway Bait and Tackle, Mike backs up reports that bigger fish have moved into Jamaica Bay however there are plenty of schoolies flowing through the local waters. The first steps of the bluefish blitz have begun with the best action so far off of Field 6 and Robert Moses. While soft plastics have produced the best thus far for bass, the arrival of blues can make short work of leaving these lures tailless or completely shredded so be sure to get your fill of these tactics while you can.

At River Bay Outfitters, Paul reports that bass and blues are getting better with each passing day. The back bays and tidal creeks have been the hottest so far but the open waters should start to light up soon as well. On the fresh water side, the Long Island Fly Rodders, fresh off their river clean up where they helped remove over 500 pounds of trash last weekend, have been crushing big pan fish and trout this week working small flies. The local ponds and rivers have been fishing well for the last few weeks and everything from largemouth bass to perch and sunnies are in full swing.

North Shore

John Sr. from Terminal Tackle in Kings Park has seen a noticeable increase in local schoolie action. The hot water plume near Crab Meadow seems to be the best area to work at the moment but he has also heard reports of big fish in Cold Spring Harbor. Although it’s usually a little early to be seeing many keepers as East as here this time of year, the waters are loaded with bunker so it is certainly not out of the question to John. Flounder can also be found here but whether it’s the effort or the fish, the reports have slowed lately.

East End

At Miller Place Bait and Tackle, Jim reports lots of small stripers in Mt. Sinai and Smiths Point in the back bays. The bluefish have begun to show up here as well but are not as prevalent just yet as they are on the West end of the Island. Jim found success himself this weekend landing a 26- and 28-inch bass using a 5-inch storm shad. The big bass are slowly making their way to the Forks and now is the time to start tracking them down.

In Hampton Bays, at White Water Outfitters, schoolie bass have really come alive on the bay side as well as in the Quogue Canal and off the 105 Bridge. There are plenty of bunker to draw the bass in and has things setting up nicely for the mid summer rush we all look forward to. The first signs of fluke popped up this week as well as some anglers hooked into them looking for flounder.

Fishing Forecast for Long Island

With great weather in this weekend’s forecast, the perfect opportunity to hit the beaches or take a ride out on a boat is upon us. A couple days of warm air may be just the thing needed to set things into action so make sure you have your gear ready and keep an eye on the birds. On the fresh water side, crank baits, spinners and fake worms are all worthy candidates to pull the big bass pickerel or perch lurking in the shallows or off the bottom. Take advantage of the break in the rain and enjoy some tight lines.