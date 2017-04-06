Cape Cod Fishing Report – April 6, 2017

The rain hasn’t dampened the spirts of the Cape Cod fishermen enjoying the excellent freshwater fishing happening this week.

The week kicked off with a monster weigh-in at Red Top Sporting Goods on Sunday. Paul Ruszala weighed an 8-pound, 6-ounce bass. The fish was caught on a soft-plastic worm. Paul kept the fish alive in an aerated tank and released it after the weigh-in.

AJ reported some good crappie, bass, and pickerel action at ponds on and just off the Cape. Jacob and Bill from the shop had pickerel to 3.5 pounds this week, along with some nice calico bass. Trout fishing is also excellent, with brown trout turning up in angler’s catches this week said AJ.

AJ had heard of some herring in the Middleboro run, but nothing on the Cape just yet.

Trout fishing was also the talk at Eastman’s Sport and Tackle in Falmouth. Jim had heard of rainbows to 18 inches being caught in upper cape ponds, and said the trout being stocked this spring seemed to be larger than average. He also said all of the Upper Cape ponds have been stocked at least twice, and there seemed to be quite a few brook trout stocked this season.

Bill at Sports Port said the ponds were busy on Sunday with fishermen looking for trout. Hamlins and Shubael were two of the better spots this week, Bill reported. He hadn’t heard much about largemouths, but said a few customers had been coming in buying large shiners—most likely looking for bass and pickerel.

Not much word on holdover stripers lately. The holdover fishing stayed good until February, but shut down by Valentines Day. If you want to give it a shot, try deeper holes in the South Side bays and estuaries on a dropping tide.

The only real saltwater news this week came from Canal Bait and Tackle, where Jeff reported tautog to 6 pounds being caught in the Canal. Jeff said clams had been working on these early-spring blackfish, and he mentioned the Scusset Fish Pier as one of the likely places to get a bite. AJ at Red Top and Bill at Sports Port did mention that they would be bringing in green crabs soon, but you don’t have to wait that long. Many old-timers prefer “soft” baits like clams and seaworms for early-spring tautog.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

There are some 60-degree days in next week’s forecast, and this weekend doesn’t look too bad, either. The trout bite is a slam dunk on spoons, small jigs, spinners, nightcrawlers or PowerBait. It’s a great time to try fly-fishing or introduce someone to it, as the trout are close to shore and willing to bite a variety of streamers and nymphs.