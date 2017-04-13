Cape Cod Fishing Report – April 13, 2017

The freshwater fishing on Cape Cod just keeps getting better, and with some more activity on the saltwater side, the 2017 fishing season is about to break wide open.

The crew at Maco’s Bait and Tackle received two different reports this week of breaking fish in the Cape Cod Canal. Theories of what they were range from schoolie stripers to mackerel to misidentified birds. The Macos crew believes it was schoolie bass, though no fresh stripers have yet been reported on Cape Cod – there were however reports of schoolies in Rhode Island on Wednesday, so that’s not out of the question. Mackerel are likely as well. The best way to find out, is to head down and cast some small metals or soft plastics.

Maco’s also reported some tog up to 18 inches being taken on worms and crabs. A few anglers are also trying for winter flounder around Onset.

At Red Top Sporting Goods, AJ reports that while they’ve been selling green crabs, there’s but no report of good tog fishing just yet. “But the dandelions are up,” AJ said, and if the old wives tale is to believed, that means the tautog are in.

AJ did have a lot to report on the freshwater side. Bass fishing is excellent still, with several big fish being caught this week, including a 5.9-pounder caught by Jake, who also works at Red Top. Big yellow perch are biting very well, and trout fishing is on fire. The size of this year’s fresh stocked fish is unbelievable, with many exceeding 2 pounds. Powerbait and Shiners are all you need for the trout according to AJ.

John at Eastman’s Sport and Tackle said the trout fishing is excellent. Tigers were stocked in a few ponds this week, giving anglers the chance to catch a unique and beautiful trout that they can’t find in many places in the Northeast. Holdover stripers are getting active, John said, but he hasn’t heard of any migratory fish just yet. John did hear a few interesting reports about gannets diving on bait in Popponesset Bay and in the Cape Cod Canal. He’s hopeful that means we’ll have plentiful baitfish schools this season.

At Sports Port, Bill said trout fishing is very good. Shiners are working best, but gold spoons are also catching fish. The most impressive fish he’d heard of this week was a 5-pound brown trout taken from Cliff Pond.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

With warm days ahead, the saltwater fishing is going to keep improving. It’s prime time to grab some crabs and try for tautog in Buzzards Bay. Bringing along some worms and working muddy bottoms for flounder may yield some tasty fillets as well. As the holdovers get active, it’s time to keep an eye out for fresh migratory stripers moving into the area. Buzzards Bay and the South Side will be the first places you’re likely to find them. The crew at Maco’s predicted that the first migratory bass will be caught by next week.

You can’t go wrong with freshwater fishing right now. In addition to the great trout and bass action, big pickerel have been biting well. Guys from the office this week had several pickerel from 22 to 26 inches this week in Upper Cape ponds on lures and shiners.