Pennsylvania Fishing Report – March 23, 2017

Pictured above: Keystone Select Stocked Golden Rainbow Trout, heading to a select waterway near you!

Reminder To All Anglers & Boaters

The PFBC does not monitor ice thickness. Ice thickness and conditions can vary greatly across a body of water. Use caution as you head out onto the ice. A life jacket and a set of ice awls can be extremely important if you fall through the ice. Remember SAFETY FIRST: fishandboat.com

Northwest Region

Clarion County

Kahle Lake

Kahle Lake continues to be in a drawdown state. All boats, including canoes and kayaks must be registered or have a launch permit to use this facility.

Piney Dam

Piney Dam continues to be in a drawdown state and is approximately 6’ below normal pool levels. All boats, including canoes and kayaks, using the PFBC’s Mill Creek Access Area must be registered or have a launch permit to use this facility.

Allegheny River

Anglers are catching a few Walleyes in the Foxburg pool. A few anglers are catching Muskellunge and Northern Pike near the confluence of Redbank Creek.

Pre-Season Trout Stockings

March 28th at 11:15 am (Rescheduled from 3/10/17) = Piney Creek, Piney Creek DHALO & Leatherwood Creek – Meet stocking truck at Exit 64 I-80 at the Rehobeth Church Road Parking Lot.

Mercer County

Shenango River

The Shenango Outflow down to the Walnut Street Bridge is designated as a year round trout fishery, so a current trout/salmon stamp is required to fish that area regardless of species of fish that you are targeting or harvesting. On March 1, trout creel limit will be 0 until the opening day. For those anglers that are targeting Walleye, the season went out March 14th.

Venango County

Approved/Stocked Trout Waters

Approved Trout Waters are closed to all fishing activities as of March 1. Approved/Stocked Trout Waters will reopen with the start of the statewide trout season as of 8 am on April 15, 2017.

Walleye Closure (Commonwealth Inland Waters)

Anglers are reminded that Walleye season closed on March 15th. As of that date, through 12:01 am on the first Saturday in May, no Walleye may be taken, killed, or held in field possession.

Venango County Trout Stocking for 2017

Trout stocking in Venango County begins on March 7th. Individuals wishing to attend are urged to reference the 2017 TROUT STOCKING link found on the agency’s home page, fishandboat.com, in order to verify the appropriate date and time of your favorite stream(s).

Allegheny River

Anglers are catching Walleye throughout the Venango county section of the Allegheny River. Anglers are using jigs and live minnows as the bait of choice.

French Creek

Anglers are catching Walleye and the occasional Northern Pike throughout French Creek. Anglers are catching most of the Walleye and Northern Pike on minnows and jigs.

Oil Creek

Anglers are catching Walleye in the stream’s lower reaches, particularly near its confluence with the Allegheny River.

Please remember that the APPROVED/STOCKED TROUT WATER SECTION(S) closed to all fishing as of March 1, this INCLUDES THE TAKING OF MINNOWS.

OIL CREEK (SECTION 7) ADDED TO KEYSTONE SELECT TROUT STOCKED PROGRAM:

The 1.55 mile Lower Delayed Harvest (Petroleum Center to Columbia Farm Railroad Bridge) has been added to the PFBC Keystone Select program. Beyond an allotment of regularly stocked trout, anglers will have opportunity to catch additionally supplemented 14”-20” trophy trout.

MANDATORY PFD (LIFE-JACKET) WEAR REMAINS IN EFFECT:

During the period of November 1st through April 30th, ALL BOATERSL are required to wear a life jacket, at all times, while on watercraft less than 16’ in length or ANY canoe or kayak.

Northeasatern Region

Upcoming Programs

Beltzville State Park will be hosting a Basic Boating Course on April 24th and April 26th. The course will be held from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm each night. There is no charge for the course. All participants must pre-register and must attend both sessions. A Boating Safety Education Certificate is required of all operators of personal watercraft (PWCs) or anyone born on or after January 1, 1982 who operate a motorboat of more than 25 horsepower. Persons interested in attending the course should call Beltzville State Park at 610-377-0045. Please remember that class space is limited and fill quickly.

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is providing a free Fly Fishing Introduction Program on Saturday, April 22 from 1p.m. to 5p.m. at Hillside Park in Lackawanna County. Preregistration is required! For more information and to preregister please visit: fbweb.pa.gov/calendar/

Reminders and Legal Notices

Anglers are reminded that Stocked Trout waters are closed from March 1st until the Regional Opening Day of Trout or the Regular Opening Day of Trout season. Anglers should consult the PA Fishing Summary booklet on the Trout waters that are included in the Regional Opening Day of Trout and the Regular Opening Day of Trout Season.

Those interested in assisting the Commission with our trout stocking program need to check our website for dates, times and meeting locations. Also, remember to dress for the weather. Wear sturdy footwear and only do what you feel is safe for you to do while at a stocking. Helping stock is great way to have fun and give back to the resource.

The trout stocking list is organized by county and can be found at: fbweb.pa.gov/stocking

Remember: From November 1st through April 30th there is mandatory wear for life jackets from on boats less than 16 feet in length and all canoes and kayaks. Wearing your life jacket is the best way to prevent a boating fatality and we recommend you wear one all year, not just during the mandatory wear period.

Carbon County

Due to the recent snow storm, the preseason trout stockings for the Lizard Creek and the Aquashicola Creek have been rescheduled. The Lizard Creek will receive a preseason trout stocking on March 30th and the Aquashicola Creek will receive a preseason trout stocking on April 3. The Princess Creek (Monroe County) and the Buckwa Creek located in both Monroe and Carbon County is scheduled to receive a preseason trout stocking on March 29. Persons interested in assisting with this stocking should meet the stocking truck at the Kunkletown Post Office at 12 pm. Persons who wish to assist with any of the stockings are always encourage to consult the agency’s website as the stockings can change due to the weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Anglers are reminded that all Stocked Trout Waters including the Pohopoco Creek which is designated as both a Class A Wild Trout Stream and Stocked Trout Water ( appx. 2.90 miles from the outlet of Beltzville Lake downstream to the cable across the creek at the Hideaway Hunting & Fishing Club) and the Lehigh River (0.33 miles upriver from the Railroad Bridge in Glen Onoko, Lehigh Gorge State Park and downriver 3.1 miles to the confluence with Mauch Chunk Creek in Jim Thorpe) are closed to fishing. Anglers should consult the PA Fishing Summary booklet on the trout waters that are included in the Regional Opening Day of trout and the Regular Opening Day of trout season.

On Saturday, March 25th at 8am, the Mentored Youth Trout Day will take place within the 18 southeastern regional counties including the Mahoning Creek and the Lizard Creek in Carbon County which is part of the regional program. The Mahoning Creek had previously received a preseason trout stocking. However, the Lizard Creek will not receive a preseason trout stocking until after the scheduled Mentored Youth Trout Day on March 25th.

On Saturday, April 1st at 8am, the Regional Opening Day of trout season will begin on the Mahoning and Lizard Creeks. These two are the only stocked trout waters in the district that are part of the Regional Opening Day of trout season.

On Saturday, April 8th at 8am, the Mentored Youth Trout Day will take place on those stocked trout waters which are part of the Regular Opening Day of trout season. Not all stocked trout waters in the district that are part of the Regular Opening Day of trout season will be stocked prior to this Mentored Youth Trout Day. For further information on the Mentored Youth Trout Days, please visit the agency’s website fishandboat.com/mentoredyouth

On Saturday, April 15th at 8am will mark the beginning of the Regular Opening Day of trout season.

Lackawanna County

Last week’s snow storm that dumped over 25” of snow on Lackawanna County and recent below normal area temperatures have enabled many private and public lakes to freeze over. Access to these lakes and ponds are restricted because of the snow pack. The PA American Water Company reservoirs that are open to public fishing (Dunmore #1, Griffin Pond, Curtis & Elmhurst Reservoirs) all have a layer of ice and are not accessible due to the snow pack. None of the reservoirs are open to ice fishing.

Lackawanna Lake has a layer of ice as of Monday, March 20th. The ice is not safe enough for fishing! It received its preseason trout stocking on Tuesday, March 21st.

Merli Sarnowski Lake and Aylesworth Lake are ice covered as well. Both lakes are closed to fishing until the opening day of trout (April 15th) as they are trout stocked waters. Both will receive trout on April 4th.

Northern Wayne County

The fishing pressure is extremely low due to the weather conditions. Anglers experiencing with-drawl can come out and stock some trout. Those interested need to make sure to check out the stocking list because recent severe weather conditions have created some changes. See fishandboat.com for the current listings.

Northcentral Region

REMINDER – February 28th was the last day to fish STOCKED TROUT WATERS until opening day of trout. Check out the regulation here – pfbc.pa.gov/fishpub/summaryad/troutwaters

REMINDER – Keystone Select Stocked Trout Waters provide anglers with an exciting opportunity to fish for larger trout year round. Under the program, approximately 3,200 large trout, 2-3 years old, measuring between 14-20 inches, will be distributed among select waterways under the Delayed Harvest, Artificial Lures Only special regulation.

Clinton County

Fishing Creek

The water has some color and is in the low 40s. Snowmelt slowed fishing down a little, but trout are still being caught.

Anglers are catching trout using nymphs (e.g. beadhead prince #12-16; gold bead pheasant tail #12-18). Anglers are also catching a few trout using olive/black streamers size 6-10.

A few anglers are catching a couple of trout on midges and blue wing olives during the mid to late afternoon hours. Make sure you stash a few dry flies in your box (e.g. midges size 22-26, Bluewing Olives size 18-22).

Centre County

Foster Joseph Sayers Lake

Anglers are catching a few Yellow Perch and other panfish using live worms, waxworms and live minnows below the spillway.

Spring Creek

The water temperature is in the low 40s and water flow is good.

Currently, anglers are catching trout using nymphs (e.g. sowbug, hot spot sow bug, scuds, walt’s worm, black zebra midge, green weenie, caddis larvae patterns).

Anglers are also catching trout using dry flies in the late morning to mid-afternoon hours (e.g. blue wing olives sizes #18-22; midges sizes 22-26). Zebra midges are working very well!

Anglers, dead drifting small streamers (olive or black #6-10), are catching trout.

Southeastern Region

Bucks County

Mentored Youth Trout Day for Bucks County is March 25, 2017 8:00A to 7:30P! Take part in the Commission’s Mentored Youth Trout Day, as it is a great opportunity to get kids into trout fishing without the opening-day crowds. To participate in the Mentored Youth Fishing Day, anglers 16 years of age or older (adult anglers) must possess a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License and be accompanied by a youth (less than 16 years of age) who has obtained a Mentored Youth Fishing Permit or Voluntary Youth Fishing License from the Commission. While mentors will be permitted to fish for trout, they are not permitted to harvest trout and must release them unharmed. Youth may harvest up to two trout (combined species) with a minimum size of 7 inches.

The waterways in Bucks County that are stocked with trout for this event are E. Branch of the Perkiomen Creek, Section 2 (Perkasie/Sellersville) Lake Luxembourg, Levittown Lake and the Unami Creek, Section 2 (Milford Square downstream to Trumbauersville Rd). Read More about Mentored Youth Day here: fishandboat.com/MentoredYouthProgram

We have several pre-season trout stockings scheduled for the week before trout season. Please come out and assist in getting the streams stocked! Bucks County Waterways still to be stocked including Neshaminy Creek, Section 2 (Valley Road to Mill Rd Bridge) and Section 4 (Neshaminy SP) on 3/27/2017; Tohickon Creek, Section 5 (Dark Hollow Rd to mouth) on 3/29/2017; and Delaware Canal, Section 3 (Washington Crossing State Park North Section-Soldier’s Graveyard Area) on 3/29/2017 and Section 5 (Upstream boundary of Lower Washington Crossing State Park south to Maple Street in Morrisville) on 3/31/2017.

For exact upper and lower limits of Stocked Trout Waters, dates, meeting locations and times, see stocking info here: http://fbweb.pa.gov/stocking/TroutStockingDetails_GIS.aspx

Chester County

The White Clay Creek Middle Branch, Section 2, from T364 (Good Hope Road Bridge) to SR3009 (Guernsey Road) has been stocked with trout. This section is approved trout waters and is closed to fishing until 8 AM on the regional opening day, this year that is on April 1st. The stocking locations for the White Clay Middle Branch, Section 2, were Guernsey Road Bridge at 39-48’12.4″ North and 75-50’02.9″ West, East Avondale Road Bridge at Chambers Road at 39-47’46.5″ North and 75-49’29.5″ West, Wickerton Road Bridge and Pennock Bridge Road at 39-47’10.3 North and 75-49’01.8 West, Church Hill Road and Creek Road at 39-47’20.8″ North and 75-48’08.8″ West, Creek Road (Dirt Road) Stop #1 at 39-47’11.8″ North and 75-48’10.1″ West, Creek Road (Bend on Dirt Road) Stop #2 at 39-47’02.8″ North and 75-48’10.9″ West, Chesterville & Creek Road Bridge at 39-46’54.3″ North and 75-48’01.8″ West, North Creek Road (200 Block) Stop #3 at 39-46’10.1″ North and 75-47’53.6″ West, Mercer Mill Road Bridge at 39-45’59.4″ North and 75-47’41.9″ West, and North Creek Road Stop #4 above Delayed Harvest Area and Good Hope Road at 39-45’46.9″ North and 75-47’09.8″ West. Thanks to Forest C. for coordinating the stocking and the few individuals who assisted.

The West Branch Brandywine Creek, Section 3, from Cedar Knoll Bridge down to Route 340 will be stocked with trout on Friday, March 31. We will meet across from the Sadsburyville Post Office at 11:30 AM. Please come out and help us make it a great regional opening day, April 1 at 8 AM.

The White Clay Creek East Branch, Section 2, which is the East Branch White Clay Creek from Woodview Road to the White Clay Creek State Preserve boundary and the White Clay Creek Section 1 which is from the confluence of the East Branch White Clay and the Middle Branch White Clay to the Delaware State line will be stocked with trout on Thursday March 30th. The stocking truck will meet us at the Avondale Post Office at noon. On our last stocking we had little help for a few thousand fish so give a little something back to the resource that we all enjoy and come out and help us get these fish in the water for the Regional Opening Day.

The White Clay Creek East Branch, Section 3, from the White Clay Creek Preserve Boundary to the mouth has been stocked with trout. Remember that this is stocked trout waters and so is closed to fishing until the Regional opening day, this year April 1st at 8 AM. The stocking locations for the White Clay East Branch, Section 3, were Penn Green Road at the top of the Preserve Boundary at 39-46’24.2″ North and 75-46’11.1″ West, London Tract Road at 39-46’07.6″ North and 75-45’54.2″ West, and Yeatmans Station Road at 39-45’54.2″ North and 75-45’45.8″ West. Thanks to Forest for coordinating the stocking.

The White Clay Fly Fishers held their annual banquet on March 18 at the Hockessin Memorial Hall. With over 100 people in attendance it was a fun and interesting evening for all that attended. A guest speaker covered fly fishing waters. Five different raffles were held. If you would like to join the club, the meetings are held starting at 7PM on the 3rd Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held at the London Tract Baptist Meetinghouse at the intersection of Sharpless and London Tract Roads, Landenberg, PA. 19350. This is next to the White Clay Park Office. The Club is always looking for new members. For more information check out the website at whiteclayflyfishers.org

Hibernia County Park has a small 3/4 acre pond that is well populated with warm water fish but is also stocked with trout by the Chester County Parks & Recreation Department and by the generous donations of the Friends of Hibernia. The pond makes a great place to take a youngster to get them away from the crowds and to teach them to fish because of the cleared shoreline which makes casting much easier and the fact that the water is not moving makes it easier to fish and to tell if they have a bite. Bass, sunfish & catfish can be found in the pond as well as the trout. It would be a great place to take a child for the Regional Opening Day, April 1 at 8AM this year. You will not be alone, but it is a better atmosphere with lots of parents focused on helping the children to catch fish. If you do not have a fishing rod or tackle, no problem, you can borrow a fishing rod, reel and tackle box through the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commissions rod & tackle loaner program at the park from 08:30 AM to 4:00 PM, April through November. The park is located at 1 Park Road, Coatesville, PA. 19320, or call 610-383-3812 for more information or on borrowing equipment. A fishing license and trout stamp is required of individuals who are 16 years old and over that fish any Chester County Park or any Commonwealth trout waters.

Camping out on the night before the opening of the trout season here in Southeast Pennsylvania used to be a great tradition for both individuals and families; however, it has been getting more difficult to find property where the landowner is willing to give permission to camp, or to fish at all in some instances. If you are looking for a place to camp, consider Hibernia County Park. The West Branch Brandywine Creek winds it’s scenic way through a large portion of the park and is heavily stocked with trout, it has the heaviest stocking designation, and is stocked by both the West Caln Sportsmen’s Club and the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission. Camping is available at the park in two camping areas: a lake view, 19 site camp at 40*01’53.6″ North and 75*51’06.0″ West, and a 20 site camp at 40*01’50.0″ North and 75*50’41.5″ West. Hibernia Park does take reservations and I suggest that you make them if you are planning on camping because of the limited number of sites. The park describes the sites as primitive. The campsites have restrooms, but no shower or dish washing facilities. Camping is available Friday March 31 and Saturday April 1 and costs $15 per site. If you would like a map of the park or for additional information on Chambers Lake or Hibernia County Park, or camping in the Park, you can find the park office at 40*01’50.4″ north and 75*50’29.1″ West, or they can be reached at 610-383-3812. If you do not have a fishing rod or tackle, no problem, you can borrow a fishing rod, reel and tackle box through the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commissions rod & tackle loaner program at the park from 08:30 AM to 4:00 PM, April through November.

The Dame Juliana League will host a class on “The Best of Pennsylvania’s Blue Ribbon Trout Streams” on Monday, March 27. Tom Gilmore will present the 160 Top Trout streams in PA. This will be held during the monthly meeting, held at the Kimberton Fire Company Fairgrounds Meeting Hall (off of Rt. 113). For more information, go to the website at http://www.djlflyfishers.org/events.htm .

The Orvis Store in Downingtown will offer a free course Fly-Fishing 101 on Saturday, March 25. The course will cover everything that the beginning fly fisherman will need to know to get started in fly fishing. For more information you can call the store at 610-873-8400 or visit the website at orvis.com/downingtown

Lancaster County

As anglers look forward with excitement and enthusiasm to opening day, please respect the local landowners and their properties. Carry-out any trash. Additionally, the privilege to camp and have a campfire on private property is not a right; rather it can only be lawfully done with the landowner’s consent. Refer to page 9 of the 2017 Pennsylvania Fishing Summary. Anglers should be respectful in where they are parking their vehicles, so as not to block the ingress or egress of landowners, damage their property or create a traffic hazard.

Parents are encouraged to share in the tradition of the Opening Day with their children, and as a courtesy reminder are required to maintain separate creels.

Fishing Derbies: Sportsmen’s Group and civic groups who are planning to host youth fishing derbies are reminded that per PA Title 30 Fish and Boat Code 2102 (b) 63.40, a Special Activity Permit is required. The permit application can be downloaded from the website; there is no attached fee for permit submission and approval. The permit shall be applied for at least 60 days before the date of the event. As defined by Title 30 a Fishing Derby is an organized event involving 10 or more participants conducted for children under the age of 16, senior events (as defined in section 2701 in the code relating to definitions), anglers with disabilities, special populations or other group when the principal purpose is education or enjoyment rather than competition among anglers.

Report illegal fishing activity to Southeast Region Headquarters in Elm at 717-626-0228, Monday – Friday [ 8-4] or at all other times to the non-emergency number of Countywide Communications at 664-1180 – Be certain to inform the dispatcher that it is a fishing violation and request that it be routed to Officer Schmidt.

District Officer Schmidt continues to promote float stocking. This practice promotes an even distribution as opposed to dumping buckets of approximately 25 fish in at stocking point locations. Schmidt continues to seek out Sportsmen’s organizations to take adopt a stream. Individuals are encouraged to construct their own stocking float barrel and join the team. http://www.stevenscollege.edu/filerequest/18847 [Link to construction plans for a stocking float barrel – graded project as completed by student Kate Coolidge –Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology] “The initiative to continue and increase float stocking will continue to be the objective relative to seasonal flows, i.e. where water conditions allow and hazards such as downed trees are not encountered.” “The most important requisite to accomplishment of float stocking is that of volunteer manpower.” “Over the previous three seasons a dedicated cadre of individuals have enthusiastically stepped up and waded in to make it happen.” “The majority of trout anglers owe to the minority stocking volunteers; the bucket carriers and float stocking teams an expression of appreciation in contributing mightily to their successful trout season.”

Float Stocked Sections of Stocked Trout Waters

Stocked Trout Water Section Big Beaver Creek Downstream From 20 Main St. New Providence To 1930 Beaver Valley Pike- Downstream From Concrete Bridge At Near Old Rd. & Beaver Valley Pike – Downstream From Krantz Mill Rd. Bridge -Downstream From 92 Refton Road –Downstream From 66 Smithville Rd. To Smithville Rd. Bridge. Little Beaver Creek Downstream From 302 Hilltop Road To Childrens Clinic At Bunker Hill Rd. Meetinghouse Creek Downstream From The Bridge At Quarry Road/Sr 372 Pequea Creek Downstream From SR 897 Bridge To School Lane Rd. [2017 Extended Lower Limit] – Downstream From Mt. Vernon Rd. Bridge -Downstream From 5762 Buena Vista Dr. To 897 – Downstream From Buena Vista Bridge To Mt. Vernon Rd. **Stewart Run Downstream From Woods At Stuart Run Road To The Theodore A. Parker Iii Natural Area [Lancaster County Parks] W. Br. Little Conestoga Downstream From L.A.S.A. Pumping Station To Letort Road Bridge – Downstream From (Letort Road) To Near Owl Bridge Rd. *W. Br. Octoraro Creek – Sect. #2 Downstream From Mt. Pleasant Rd. Covered Bridge – Downstream From Herr Farm – *Downstream From Pa American Water Co. Pumping Station To Black Rock Rd. W. Br. Octoraro Creek – Sect.#3 Fly Fishing Only Downstream From Sr 472 Bridge – Downstream From Confluence W/Stewart Run – Downstream From Street Road To Near Lower Limit W. Br. Octoraro Creek – Sect. #4 Downstream From 702 Wesley Road To 785 Wesley Road (Walk-In Only)

* The West Branch Octoraro Creek at Pumping Station Road lands belonging to the PA American Water Company: “Anglers are informed that the section of water downstream of the Run-of-the River Dam was float stocked on Saturday 3/11. This is an arduous float as 3 individuals began the planting of fish 200 yards downstream of the Run-of-the River Dam towards Black Rock. It is anticipated that it will be float stocked in-season on Thursday April 20, contingent with coordination of a volunteer float stocking team. Schmidt cautioned that anglers should be aware of the safety signage in place at the dam and comply accordingly, “anglers observed to be wade fishing within 50 feet of the dam, or on the dam itself are subject to being cited.”

** Stewart Run: Anglers seeking a solitary outing are directed to trek into the Lancaster County Park’s Theodore A Parker III Natural Area to cast a line amidst the wooded slopes that flank Stewart Run as it flows through the park. Parking is available at two locations on Wesley Road maintained by the Lancaster County Parks Department, additionally limited parking is available from the upper reaches on Stuart Run Road [Note – GPS users, the Colerain Township road is spelled differently than the stream name Stewart Run.]

Safety Reminder for Boating Anglers: Anglers who may opt to cast a line from a boat on Muddy Run Lake are reminded that Mandatory PFD Wear regulations remain in effect until 30 April for all boats under 16 feet, and all canoes and kayaks irrespective of length.

Posted Property Advisories

Little Beaver Creek

Little Beaver Creek is effectively posted so as to restrict Sunday Fishing. This lawful restriction will be enforced under the provisions of section 2104 of the Code.

Big Beaver Creek

No Sunday Fishing is in effect at 1930 Beaver Valley Pike. At the lower limit, the property at 153 Smithville Road has been posted.

West Branch Octoraro Creek

The property at 95 Hollow Road, Quarryville is presently posted.

Lehigh County

Since the Stocked Trout Waters are closed until April 1, trout anglers are taking full advantage of the Fly-Fishing Only Sections in Little Lehigh Creek. Fly-fishing anglers are using small midges and emergers to attract trout in these fly-fishing sections.

Northampton County

The snowstorms may have been a bit of an inconvenience but we are still getting the trout into the streams! There has been a lot of excitement for Mentored Youth Fishing Day, and the opening day of Trout.

For those that don’t want to wait for the Stocked Trout Streams to open up there are still many angling opportunities. In the Delaware River, some anglers have reported catching Walleye on assorted crankbaits. The Catch and Release section of the Bushkill Creek offers a good opportunity to match the hatch and see if you can catch an elusive Brown Trout. Lastly, the Lehigh River up by Walnutport provides a great fishery where you can wade out to fish or launch a kayak.