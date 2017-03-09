Long Island Fishing Report – March 9. 2017

The wacky up-and-down weather continued this week across Long Island as we saw temperatures as high as 55 and as low as 23. It’s made planning fishing outings difficult but for those anglers that lined things up right, there were a few windows of opportunity that offered the bites they were chasing. This of course was on the freshwater side as the salt remains stingy outside of the cod in Montauk.

Jake from White Water Outfitters reports that the cod bite on the party boats has held its place of relinquishing a couple cod, but it seems the hottest bite is in the days behind us. The party boats are still making the trips out if you are looking to hop on board, and there is always the chance of being the high hook and walking away with a full cooler, but most anglers are catching only a couple cod.

In Oceanside, Paul is excited about the upcoming freshwater fly-fishing season as many local ponds and rivers are beginning to show signs of life. The warmer days have paved the way for a great trout bite as well as a few largemouth bass and pickerel. Stocking will take place next week which should be enough incentive to pull even the most unwilling trout seekers out to wet a line as the fishing will be prime. Saturday, March 18th there will be a fly fishing show in Plainview, NY that will be just in time to stock up your gear before things really get going.

Spring is almost upon us and with it comes a rejuvenation of action across the freshwater fishing front. Look to head down to the local ponds, rivers and lakes to get into some early trout, bass and pickerel as they look to fill their stomachs after a long winter wait. A fly or golden spinner are always good bets to find the years first catch.