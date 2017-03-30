Long Island Fishing Report – March 30, 2017

As March finally comes to a close, we witnessed more reasonable early spring weather as things began to warm up, despite some expected rain fall. Most freshwater lakes, ponds and rivers have really come alive as many were stocked last week and the timing is just right for a quick lunch break run or even a planned afternoon. The saltwater bite has not been as enthusiastic but there are reports of schoolie bass turning up and a couple herring looking to bide anglers time.

At Stella Maris in Brooklyn, Stretch reports that this week anglers were hitting the local docks and piers at night in search of the recent herring run that has sprung into action in Sheepshead Bay. Coney Island Pier and Magnolia Pier have been solid fishing grounds and there has been a mix of schoolie bass involved as well. Although out of season, it’s good to see some life coming back into the waters. With flounder season set to open next week, there are a hopeful few looking to find the flattie fishing of years past as Sheepshead Bay used to be prime waters. You never know how it will be year to year now a days but you won’t find out by staying in.

In Huntington Station at Camp-Site Sports Shop, Carmine has also seen a couple residential schoolies popping up lately. Anglers have run into them while dropping small flies in the back bays. The best fishing has been in the freshwater he notes, as the local ponds and rivers have been bursting back to life with the mix of warm air and calmer winds.

Further east at Miller Place Bait & Tackle, Jim reports that a friend of the shop headed out in search of some white perch in the Carman’s River this week when he ran into some pretty aggressive schoolie stripers. Although he was not seeking out the bass, he found it difficult to keep them off the line and actually ended up catching only the residential winter hold overs. White perch have been found recently in the Carman’s and remains a spot worth checking for anyone in search of a tight line.

At River Bay Outfitters, Paul has noticed that the warmer weather and freshly stocked ponds and rivers have really turned on this week. Massapequa Creek and Reservoir have been red hot for trout as well as Belmont Lake. The Belmont will be stocked again this week as an annual tournament is set to be held on Saturday so the fishing should remain active. As has been seen in other places across Long Island, a few schoolie bass have also been found in the back bays of the Oceanside area.

Fishing Forecast for Long Island

The bite across Long Island took a step in the right direction this week as the freshwater bite continued to be a hit and the very slow saltwater action began to creep closer to drawing the attention of long waiting surf casters. Although it’s exciting to see a bite begin from bass and herring, this time of year is great to zone in on big freshwater species. Rat-L-Trap lures, spinners and small flies on calm days are great ways to pull those early seasons slabs off the reed lines and out from under the overhanging brush piles. Shake off the early winter season rust quickly and look to start the fishing year off right with some big bass, pickerel and crappie.