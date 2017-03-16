Long Island Fishing Report – March 16, 2017

Ice, wind, snow and rain all unleashed across Long Island this week keeping any hope for casting a line cooped up indoors next to the warm fire. However, believe it or not, the first day of spring is right around the corner and with it comes the breath of new life on the shore lines. Late March is a great time to hit the local lakes and ponds for big pickerel, bass and crappie. Small spinners are a popular choice this time of year as a wide range of species can’t turn down the dancing glow. There were a few reports of yellow perch and largemouth bass hitting well during the late February-early March warm spell. These antics should pick up again quickly when the ice melts and the leaves begin to spring.

As for the saltwater side, keep an eye on early striper migrations to know when the blitz will come. In the meantime, look to start hitting the local tidal creeks for any bass that may have held over for the winter. They may not be the cows we all look for during the prime season but a bass is a bass and they will have to do for now.