Rhode Island Fishing Report – February 9, 2017

A quick reprieve from the mild winter is hitting us right now, but it won’t last long. Open-water action for trout, bass and schoolie stripers should remain strong, while the cod fishery in Rhode Island shows no signs of slowing.

Rhode Island Fishing Report

The Frances Fleet in Narragansett sailed almost every day last week, with the weather and fish both cooperating. Monday’s trip saw limits of cod for most of the boat and a pool fish that nearly hit the 20-pound mark. A light load of anglers made the trip Tuesday and results remained very good. A full boat limit was managed, with fish to the mid-teens hitting jigs and bait. After a day off on Wednesday, the fleet had another great day with a full boat limit on Thursday. Friday’s trip was just as good as the rest of the week, but the weekend proved difficult as conditions deteriorated. After this current blast of winter weather passes on, thing should settle down and the fishing should fire right back up. The fleet will continue to sail at 5 AM daily, when the weather permits. They ask that you call a day ahead to confirm the trip and book a reservation.

Dave, at Ocean State Tackle in Providence, told me that guys are still catching some quality bass and trout at spots such as the Hopkinton Reservoir. A number of the local, smaller ponds are also producing good bass, perch and pickerel. Over the last day or two some skim ice has formed on some of the ponds, which has put a damper on some of the open water action, but it likely won’t last too long. Some schoolie striped bass can still be found in the Providence and Seekonk Rivers, and the carp guys are reporting a few fish from the rivers on warmer days. Most of the local carp enthusiasts are looking forward to early spring for some of the best carp action of the year. Spring is generally a great time for carp, and the mild winter should get it going earlier.

Connecticut Fishing Report

Andrew, at Fishin Factory 3 in Middletown, told me that some guys are still buying up ice fishing bait and heading to the northern stretches of the state. Unfortunately, it is going to be a tough pull on the lakes after the foot of snow getting dumped on us. Lakes and ponds in the rest of the state have opened up, and will likely stay that way. Trout fishermen have reported good results on the Farmington this week, especially during the warm weather on Wednesday. The schoolies are still biting in the Housatonic, with the warmer days being much better than the colder ones. Cod trips remain worth the ride whenever the weather is cooperating.

Joe, at Rivers End in Old Saybrook, said that he is spending most of his time gearing up for their winter seminars and getting the shop ready for surf day. Surf day will be held on March 25th, and is always a great time to start dusting off the striper gear and getting ready for the long season ahead. The shop will be having a lure sale through the month of February. All in-stock lures will be discounted 20% for the calendar month. As far as fishing, most customers are trekking it over to the Housatonic for holdover action. The action has certainly hit its mid-winter lull, but is still much better than it would be during a cold winter. Locally, the Connecticut River is also putting up some decent schoolie action in its tributaries, and a few anglers are also still reporting some great white perch action.

Jeremy, at Fisherman’s World in Norwalk, told me that local guys are still getting some herring in the harbor and schoolies in the Housatonic, but both are getting a bit tougher to locate. Day’s like this past Wednesday are great for both species, when we have a rapid rise in surface temps and no skim ice. Ice fishing is all but done in southeast CT, but anglers are reporting some decent pike, trout and bass catches in the northern counties.

Torrey, at Upcountry Sportfishing in Pine Meadow, reported that action on the Farmington remained very strong last weekend, and right up through Wednesday. The winter blast will keep people home for a few days, but shouldn’t affect the fishing much in the long term. Small nymphs and midge nymphs fished deep have been the most consistent producers over the past week. Hatches still include Winter Caddis in the mornings and occasionally in the afternoons, and midges in the early-afternoons. The Winter Caddis hatch has been best after cool/colder nights. Overall, nymphing remains the most consistent way to find good numbers of trout, but streamers are catching as well.

Rhode Island Fishing Report

As I’m writing this we are getting hit with the worst storm of the season, but looking ahead at the long range, it doesn’t appear to be too bad for too long. Ice enthusiasts can still find some ice in the upper counties of Connecticut, but will have to make a tough pull through the fresh snow. Any ice that forms in the rest of the state shouldn’t last long, and open water fishing should commence once again. Cod action should be lock and load next week, while trout fishing the TMA’s will remain a good way to get through the winter. Think spring, we aren’t too far away now!