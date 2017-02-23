Pennsylvania Fishing Report – February 23, 2017

Reminder To All Anglers & Boaters

The PFBC does not monitor ice thickness. Ice thickness and conditions can vary greatly across a body of water. Use caution as you head out onto the ice. A life jacket and a set of ice awls can be extremely important if you fall through the ice. Remember SAFETY FIRST: fishandboat.com

Northwest Region

Crawford County

Pymatuning Reservoir

Anglers are catching a few Walleye near shore and at the spillway. With the abnormally warm weather we are having, some of the Walleye are moving into their pre spawn locations. Anglers are also catching crappie and Yellow Perch in different sections of the reservoir. Try using a grub tipped jig underneath a float to entice a panfish to hit. Please keep in mind that Pymatuning Reservoir is now under a new crappie regulation starting March 1st. Black or White Crappie must be a minimum of 9 inches in length and the limit is 20. For more information please consult this press release: http://www.media.pa.gov/Pages/fish-and-Boat-Commission-Details.aspx?newsid=113

Western Erie County

Area Steelhead Streams

Steelhead fishing has picked up recently with the warmer weather and increased snow melt. Anglers on Upper Elk Creek are doing the best when fishing with minnows under a float. Fly anglers are doing well on natural egg patterns and various light presentations. Please keep in mind Fairview State Fish Hatchery staff will be stocking Steelhead smolts in several of the Erie area tributaries this week. Please use caution when handling these fish as they are our future.

All NW Region Counties

Approved Trout Waters

All approved trout waters are closed to all fishing from March 1 to 8 a.m. on the opening day of trout season. For information on trout stocking please visit the following website: http://fbweb.pa.gov/stocking/TroutStockingDetails_GIS.aspx

Northeasatern Region

Anglers are reminded that Approved Trout waters are closed from March 1st until the Regional Opening Day of Trout or the Regular Opening Day of Trout season. Anglers should consult the PA Fishing Summary booklet on the Trout waters that are included in the Regional Opening Day of Trout and the Regular Opening Day of Trout Season.

Those interested in assisting the Commission with our trout stocking program need to check our website for dates, times and meeting locations. Also, remember to dress for the weather. Wear sturdy footwear and only do what you feel is safe for you to do while at a stocking. Helping stock is great way to have fun and give back to the resource.

The trout stocking list is organized by county and can be found at: http://fbweb.pa.gov/stocking/TroutStockingDetails_GIS.aspx

Carbon County

As the warmer weather recently arrived, a number of anglers took advantage of the weather to fish the Lehigh River at the Bowmanstown Pool and the Glen Onoko access area. Anglers at the Bowmanstown Pool reported better success catching trout. Most of the other Stocked trout waters in the district have been receiving little to no fishing pressure in recent weeks.

Anglers are reminded that the Pohopoco Creek at the outlet of the Beltzville Lake downstream approximately 2.90 miles to the Hideaway Hunting & Fishing Club is designated as both a Class A Wild Trout Water& Stocked Trout Water. This stream section of the Pohopoco Creek which is governed by the Class A Wild Trout & Stocked Trout Waters regulations and located within the Regular Opening Day of Trout Season is closed to fishing from March 1st to 8 am on the Regular Opening Day of Trout season. The Extended Season from September 05, 2017 through February 28, 2018 is a No Harvest Catch & Release period only. Anglers should consult the 2017 PA Fishing Summary for further information on the listing and regulations pertaining to streams designated as both Class A Wild Trout Streams and Stocked Trout Waters.

On March 2, the pre-season trout stockings will begin in the district with the Pohopoco Creek receiving a trout stocking. This section being stocked is the Class A Wild Trout Water & Stocked Trout Water section and will be closed to any fishing from March 1st to the Regular Opening Day of Trout season at 8 am. Persons wishing to assist with this stocking should meet the stocking truck at the Army Corps of Engineer’s Building, Beltzville State Park at 12:00 pm.

On March 8, the Mahoning Creek will receive a pre-season trout stocking. Persons interested in assisting with this stocking should meet the stocking truck at Normal Square, Rt. 443, Lehighton at 11:30.

Northern Columbia, Northern and Wyoming County

Ice fishing is all but done on area waters with the current warm weather. Some lakes in the northern portion of the region still have ice but if you are going to try to get out on the ice make sure you bring a friend along with a throw rope and ice awls. Wearing a PFD on the ice is a great idea now more than ever.

The Susquehanna River has been running a little high the last few weeks and fishing has been predictably slow in most areas. Now is a great time to take a look at the stocking schedules for your favorite streams so you can plan to come on out and assist with the stockings this spring. This will also give you a sneak peek at what to expect when the opener for Trout Season rolls around. While you’re there, why not check out some waters you aren’t already familiar with and plan to come along on a stocking. There is no better way to learn new trout water and see where you can access it for future trips!

Northcentral Region

Remember to purchase your fishing license for 2017 OR buy a 10 year license! BUY YOUR LICENSE TODAY.

The robins and doves have returned, the chipmunks are scurrying about, ground hogs have dug out, maple sugaring festivals are scheduled and plants are pushing up through the soil! Signs of spring are all around!

Tioga County

Ice season is over, but other fishing is picking up!

Pine Creek

Anglers are catching trout about 6-10 feet out from the streambank, using streamers (e.g. size 6-10 olive, black colors) and nymphs (e.g. green weenies, green mop flies, black stonefly, micro golden stonefly).

Clinton County

Fishing Creek

The water is up and a little off color. The water temperature is in the upper 30s, low 40s.

Anglers are catching trout using nymphs (e.g. beadhead prince #12-16; gold bead pheasant tail #12-18). Anglers are also catching a few trout using olive/black streamers size 6-10.

Trout are hanging tight to the bottom. Fish your lucky areas slow and be patient.

With warm days ahead, anglers might have a chance to fish dry flies (e.g. midges size 22-26, Bluewing Olives size 18-22).

Centre County

Foster Joseph Sayers Lake

Anglers are catching Yellow Perch, Bluegill and Crappie using wax worms and red worms. The best place to fish is Hunter Run Cut and the fishing pier at Winter Launch.

Spring Creek

The water level is perfect right now. Water temperature is low to mid 40s.

Warm temperatures are expected the next few days. Anglers should expect to catch a few trout on dry flies (e.g. adult midge; blue wing olives).

Anglers are catching trout using nymphs (e.g. sowbug, hot spot sow bug, scuds, walt’s worm, black zebra midge,green weenie, caddis larvae patterns).

A few storms are expected on Saturday, make sure your streamers are handy! Anglers are catching trout using olive and/or black streamer patterns #6-10.

Anglers are catching trout on lower Spring Creek using streamers (e.g. size 6-10; olive or black colors), spinners, worms and waxworms. The best time to be on the water is late morning or mid-afternoon.

Southeastern Region

Remember that all Stocked Trout Waters here in the Southeast are closed to fishing from March 1 to the opening day of the Regional Opening Day of Trout Season, this year at 8AM on April 1. You are by definition deemed to be fishing in Stocked Trout Waters if you have any fishing equipment within 25 feet of a stream, lake or pond that is closed to fishing. Stocked Trout Waters are defined as those waters that have significant portions that are open to public fishing and are stocked with trout by the Commission. No trout may be taken or possessed on these waters from March 1 to the opening of the Regional Opening Day of Trout Season, once again this year, at 8AM on April 1.

Chester County

West Caln Sportsmen’s Club is always looking for new members. The club which was founded in 1957 and at the end of 1958 had 111 members; at the end of 2000 it had over 1000. The club owns about 40 acres of land in West Caln Township, just south of Honey Brook. The club has a 120 by 50 foot clubhouse with a 75 by 38 foot indoor range. The indoor range is used for pistol, (16 position, 50 foot range and turning targets) .22 rifle, and archery. The club also has an outdoor rifle range, with a 3 position, 50 yard outdoor pistol range and a totally separate 15 position 25 yard pistol range as well as a uniquely designed trap house to challenge the shot gunners. It is becoming difficult to find a shooting range anymore.

The club also has a cooperative trout nursery with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the Chester County Parks and Recreation Department along the Birch Run in Hibernia County Park.

On March 26 the members will stock between an estimated 5000 to 9000 trout in the West Branch Brandywine Creek for the 2017 fishing season. Included in the stocking will be trophy fish, purchased by the Friends of Hibernia and the Chester County Parks and Recreation Department, for the children’s pond, which as the name states is for fishing by children only.

The White Clay Fly Fishers Club will offer free Fly-Tying demonstrations and hands on lessons at the Judge Morris Estate at the Delaware White Clay Creek State Park on March 6 from 11AM to 3PM. Here in the Southeast, the Regional Opening Day is April 1, just around the corner really and so this would be a great way to spend the day getting ready for the big day and taking in all that the White Clay Creek State Park has to offer. For more information on the Delaware portion of our White Clay Creek State Park, you can go to the web at http://www.destateparks.com/park/white-clay-creek/index.asp

The White Clay Fly Fishers Club will offer free fly-tying lessons and demonstrations at the Hamburg Cabela’s on March 11 and 12 from 10AM to 4PM. For the beginning fly angler or the advanced fly angler looking for some new ideas, just in time to get ready for the regional opening day here in the Southeast, April 1st. For more information on the club you can go to the web at http://whiteclayflyfishers.org/

The Big Elk Creek, Section 1, from the confluence with the East Branch & West Branch Elk Creek to T307 Camp Bonsall Road and the East Branch Big Elk, Section 2, from New London Township line to the Confluence with the West Branch Elk Creek will be stocked with trout on Wednesday, March 1. The meeting place is the intersection of Route 896 and Route 1 at noon. We need help stocking these fish so please come out to help. Thank you.

The White Clay Fly-Tying club will meet at 6PM on Thursday February 23 at the London Tract Meeting House in the White Clay Creek Preserve, located at the intersection of Sharpless & London Tract roads, Landenberg PA 19350, next to White Clay State Park Office. With the cold weather upon us, many of us are looking for a place to go or some activity to hold us over until we can wet a line again and this is the perfect thing. Fly tying materials are provided for those who do not yet have their own. Several flies are usually demonstrated and club members are happy to show you how it’s done, as well as spin a few stories about the last huge one that got away. Club mailing address is P.O. Box 762, Landenberg, PA 19350 for more information. Parking for club is behind the White Clay State Park Office.

The Orvis Store in Downingtown at 70 Quarry Rd, Downingtown Pa. 19335 will offer a free course Fly-Tying 101 on Saturday, February 25 from 10AM till 12AM. The course will cover everything that the beginning fly angler will need to know to get started in tying. Spring is almost here, take advantage of this opportunity to learn the art of fly tying. For more information you can call the store at 610-873-8400 or visit the website at www.orvis.com/downingtown

Northampton County

Air temperatures have been in the 50’s recently, this has caused a nice hatch of Blue Wing Olives on lower sections of the Monocacy and Saucon Creek. Anglers have also started to return to the Riverview Fishing Pier in Palmer Township. This section of the Lehigh River is a great location to fish with children, the elevated wooden pier allows you space for your tackle, and can cast without obstructions. Anglers here have caught carp on dough balls, and also some panfish once the water warms up using worms or spinners.

Philadelphia County

IMPORTANT UPDATE: March 25, 2017 is Mentored Youth Fishing Day. Please note that Loch Alsh Reservoir will NOT be stocked before March 25 due to scheduling. In the Philadelphia /SE Montgomery Co. area, the Philadelphia section of the Wissahckon Creek and the section of the Wissahickon Creek that runs through Fort Washington State Park will both be stocked before Youth Mentored Fishing Day.