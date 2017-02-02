New Jersey Fishing Report February 2, 2017

Blackfish caught aboard the Captain Cal II on its final tog trip of the season.With the exception of only the most dedicated, saltwater anglers are setting their sights on spring.

Just a handful of boats continue to sail while the folks at the bait and tackle shops spend their time stocking new inventory, repairing rods and reels and getting ready for the indoor shows and flea markets. It’s the way of things this time of year.

It’s also the time when fishery managers hold meetings to determine the fate of the fishing season.

The Atlantic State Marine Fisheries Commission will wrap up its winter meeting in Alexandria, Va. this week where a proposed plan to cut the recreational summer flounder harvest in New Jersey by more than 40 percent is on the agenda.

At a news conference/outdoor rally held last Friday at Fishermen’s Supply, Bob Martin, commissioner of New Jersey’s Dept. of Environmental Protection told the concerned crowd that he would to testify at the winter meetings on the catastrophic effect such cuts would have on New Jersey’s economy.

Joining Commissioner Martin at the rally were Congressman Frank Pallone and Assemblyman Dave Rible.

With fluke the most popular summer fish, Martin said the cuts would result in an increase in the size limit while reducing bag limits and the length of the season.

The impact on charter and party boats, marinas, bait and tackle shops, restaurants and hotels would be disastrous, the commissioner said.

At the ASMFC meeting, Martin will request that the status quo be maintained, with 2016 regulations remaining in place.

New Jersey’s summer flounder fishery has been the victim of yearly reductions based on what is generally recognized as flawed data and poor science

Congressman Pallone, Commissioner Martin and fishery groups like the Save the Summer Flounder Fishery Fund, Recreational Fishing Alliance, Jersey Coast Anglers Association and New Jersey Outdoor Alliance have been urging the ASMFC and Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council to adopt more accurate assessment models.

News of the ASMFC’s decision should be available by the end of the week.

Back on the water, Capt. Scott Hilliard on the Prowler 5 looks to be the only boat still sailing out of Atlantic Highlands. He sailed on Sunday in some tough conditions – high winds and a screaming current – that made anchoring difficult. He did manage some short and keeper tog and he plans on sailing this weekend as well.

Capt. Bobby Quinn on the Ocean Explorer will keep sailing out of Belmar. He only misses a day if the weather is really awful.

He reported Sunday’s trip was pretty good compared to the previous days when the water was still stirred up from a storm. Around 15 keeper tog were taken along with a number of shorts. Not great fishing, he said, but a vast improvement over recent trips.

Capt. Ron Kish on the Capt. Cal II also sailed on the weekend, reporting mediocre fishing at best. He said overall it was a good year for blackfish, but he’s calling it a year and will be sailing again in late April or early May.

Capt. Howard Bogan on the Big Jamaica out of Brielle reported the boat sailed on Sunday with some anglers catching up to 30 porgies. There were also some ling and weakfish in the mix. Robert Planet of Medford took the pool with a 4-pound porgy.

Capt. Ryan Bogan on the Jamaica II said he sailed just once last week due to the wind, but found good life in deep water. There were blackfish and school cod in water 100 to 120 feet deep. Greg Majoram of Philadelphia got his limit of tog up to 9 pounds along with three cod and one pollock.

After a slow weekend of togging, Capt. Ken Namowitz on the Mimi VI out of Point Pleasant Beach decided to tie up until spring.

Capt. Matt Sosnowski on the Norma K III also reported tough fishing over the weekend but managed a few nice fish with an 8-pound tog taking the pool on Saturday and a 10 pounder on Sunday. The Norma K III will continue to sail weekends.

All that Dave Arbeitman at the Reel Seat in Brielle has heard of lately is the few blackfish that have been caught. It’s the dismal part of winter, he said.

The feedback is pretty much the same down the coast to Cape May. Not too many folks are fishing and bait and tackle shops are on limited schedules or closed until spring.

Freshwater fishing isn’t faring much better.

It’s been a tough year for hardwater anglers as warm temperatures have kept them on the shore. Steve at Garden State Bow & Reel in Stockholm said the smaller ponds in lower areas are freezing, offering local anglers at least a chance to fish. He hasn’t, however, heard much in the way of results.

Most ice fishermen are heading to New York, he said.

There are also few guys trying for winter trout in some of the local streams, he added.

Closing on a sad note, Capt. John Connell of the Captain John out of Keyport passed away suddenly over the weekend. He was a much-loved and well-respected captain and he will be missed.

Fishing Forecast for New Jersey

Tog, cod, porgies and pollock on offshore wrecks are your best bets if you want to catch some fish. Be prepared for some chilly weather. If you want to stay warm, the Raritan Bay Anglers will be holding their annual flea market on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Rutgers Student Center in New Brunswick. Doors open at 8 a.m. and admission is $5.