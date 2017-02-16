New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report – February 16, 2017

Crowd sizes seem to have run inverse of snow cover; as the white stuff has piled up angling competition has thinned! Throw in willing “Winnie” white perch and terrific togue action from Thompson Lake and other than free fishing, who could ask for more. Oh by the way, Maine is offering that this weekend also!

New Hampshire Fishing Report

The spate of snowmobile tragedies which took place on Lake Winnipesaukee this past weekend cast a pall over what was otherwise a memorable event. Most notable among the horrific accidents was a 15-year-old boy who along with his father was participating in the Great Meredith Rotary annual ice fishing derby.

One of New Hampshire’s premier guides, Tim Moore of TimMooreOutdoors, recently filmed a video highlighting hardwater safety tips which should be considered must-viewing for ice fisherman, especially those who use a snow-machine on the ice. If you’re like me and had no idea that there was an emergency flotation device that could not only suspend up to 1000 pounds of snow-machine or ATV but double as a life raft for up to three people, then you have to check this video out.

That aside, according to Al from AJs, who is finally exhaling after the marathon derby, the fishing was nothing short of fantastic and it begins and ends with the surging smelt numbers! The bays are loaded with lakers and the coves have been best for white perch.

Chad from Dover Marine and some buddies have been doing very well in Winnie with Swedish Pimples tipped with a live smelt, which are easy pickings to find in the Winter Harbor area.

The Suds ‘N Soda crew have also been indulging in all that is Lake Winnipesaukee and when asked about the snow, Jason of Suds said that it’s no big deal. In fact the light, fluffy snow has been susceptible to drifting leaving big swaths in the 19 Mile Bay and States Landing areas.

Not all in New Hampshire revolves around Winnipesaukee according to Joe from Granite State Rod and Reel Repair. He has been seeing a steady stream of Massachusetts anglers looking for hardwater relief and finding it at Mill Pond as well as Cobbetts and Canobie.

Southern Maine Fishing Report

If you’re looking for value to go along with good fishing, then you can’t beat Maine this weekend. Each year the IFW designates a free ice fishing weekend and this year it takes place on Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19. The rules could not be more liberal: Any person may fish for free without a license on Maine’s waterways, except for those who have had their license suspended or revoked.

Brady from Dag’s in Auburn told me that Thompson is tops for togue. Most of the fish are small but every once in a while someone hauls in a corker laker. The snowfall has definitely impacted participation meaning that those who are determined will have less company. In spite of the recent derby, Sabattus remains a steady pike producer. The Turner section of the Androscoggin river remains a best bet for pike with pan-fishermen doing well on perch and crappie. If you hope a slab smallmouth or hawg largemouth are on your horizon than the shop recommends Hobbs Pond. The word from the smelt camps is that as the smelt begin moving from the main rivers to the tributaries in preparation for spawning in March, upstream camps should be fishing better.

Fishing Forecast

Your reality could be viewed as an example of “one person’s trash is another’s treasure”! The stream of snow storms has made access far more difficult than two weeks ago and reports are that less are participating. Some are viewing this as an opportunity to have honey holes all to themselves! Winnipesaukee remains a winner and with derby fever in the rear view mirror there should be less crowds. Thompson Lake in Maine is a best bet for lake trout action and if you’d like to take in a smelt camp, the smelt are transitioning upstream, so you should too!