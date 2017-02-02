Massachusetts Fishing Report – February 2, 2017

“Normal” folks may view a January that has averaged 6 degrees above normal as a heck of a way to kick off a New Year, but for hardwater homers conditions couldn’t be crueler. Unfortunately the see-saw temperatures look as if they are going to continue. One bait shop owner told me that the only business he’s getting is anglers looking to head down to the Cape – for open water!

Then there’s New Hampshire and Maine! That gang is reveling in the rarest of opportunities to fish untold lakes and ponds without the complication of much snow. If the fact that March is less then a month away is scaring the heck out of you, try checking out that portion of our forecast and make plans for a north of the border excursion where ice is simply no problem!

Eastern Massachusetts Fishing Report

Pete Belsan of Belsan’s in Scituate said that local anglers have mostly given up hope of local ice and have been making trips to Long Pond in Plymouth as well as Cape Ponds where they are catching trout. Pete and I are both the recipient of increasingly incessant flounder-related emails from my friend, the Flounder King himself – Captain Jason Colby – of Little Sister Charters. The skipper has chosen to vent his winter flounder withdrawal frustration by discussing plans for the upcoming season, which I believe we can all agree can’t come soon enough. It might help ease the pain if we realize that in some cases the flounder are already here! Blackbacks spawn in estuaries between January and May. When the local bays were practically carpeted with them you could often find some willing to eat in spite of cold temperatures and their preoccupation with propagation. In the modern era there just aren’t that many flounder out there to make it worth poking around to find the few that are willing to eat. But they have to eat eventually! That need to eat obviously becomes more overriding as water temperatures increase. When I’ve been privileged to hop aboard the Little Sister during “shake-down cruises” in April, we have found flounder willing to take bait but they were few and far between. And the ones we hooked were often snagged, which told us that even though those fish were present they weren’t too active. Amorous intentions aside, the determining factor was water temperature. When we caught in mid-April a few years ago water temperatures were around 46 degrees where we found them. Some models currently have Boston Harbor temperatures at an unusually warm 44 degrees. That’s obviously pretty close and it might be enough to spur the flounder into eating sporadically. I usually get my first flounder reports trickling in in March from such spots as Deer Island, Point of Pines, Lynn Harbor and Swampscott’s Fisherman’s Beach. It might be all pipe-dreams to be talking in terms of flounder this early, but it doesn’t hurt to dream!

Russ Eastman from Monahans Marine called me the other day and felt that the brown trout bite would be on! But rather than referring to the Deerfield River where he did so well a few weeks ago, Russ was stoked about South Pond which eerily was wide open in spite of the calendar. and it was the end of January! It’s a safe bet that trout swimming in most Bay State water bodies this winter have not been pressured and being a cold water species brown trout and their cousins stay active. Russ employs a simple egg sinker and dual hook harness/shiner rig and trolls over marked fish. The marks he’s looking for isn’t exclusively that of brown trout: a shoal of landlocked alewives will certainly do! Usually the brown trout will be shadowing the forage, which in the case of South Pond is alewives. With bait that big, it’s little wonder that South Pond in East Brookfield/Sturbridge is Massachusetts only designated trophy brown trout water! Long Pond in Plymouth has been known to be a brown trout trophy producer as well. Other considerations are Boston’s Jamaica Pond and Metrowest’s Walden Pond and White’s Pond.

Connecticut Valley Region Fishing Report

It is still February of course and anglers “flocking in for the cure” are finding ice out west where the conditions from the Connecticut Valley Region out through the western part of the state are pretty much the same as last week. According to Rodney Flagg of Flagg’s in Orange, are they ever finding it! Thursday was a “slow” morning with only about 6 groups looking to buy bait at Flagg’s Fly and Tackle in Orange. He then had to shorten the conversation as another crew came in. Guys may have to travel to the shop but once there, they are finding that they don’t have to go far, in fact relief for one bunch came just behind the shop at Lake Rohunta. Evidentially flags were flying for bass up to 4 1/2 pounds and “flags” are hopping all around in that area!

There is hardly any let up in the western part of the state according to Jim from JCB Bait in Cheshire, pike are plentiful among the big three: Onota, Pontoosuc and Cheshire and anglers are having such good action some are having Jim reload their bait buckets mid-way through an outing. While you have to be careful, the 12″ of ice on average in those parts is not going anywhere soon!

Berkshires Report From Paul K Tawczynski of chartertheberkshires.com:

Hopefully the impending freeze will relive some of the pressure on the lakes and ponds in the Berkshires this week. As temps had risen out east and to the south, Anglers flocked to the Berkshires to scratch the itch last week in near record numbers. This past sunday I fished on a small (45 acre) hill pond to “Get Away” from the heavily pressured larger lakes… There were 14 OTHER guys there by the end of the day! It felt like fishing a derby. Needless to say, fishing last week seemed to slow a bit for many anglers in The Berkshires, but good fish were still caught.

The Panfish Bite remains a constant. Crappie were biting even in the daytime on some less pressured lakes. The White Perch bite remained solid as well, however in both cases, either a keen knowledge of the lake, or a Good Understanding of the Navionics app was key to locate where they had schooled up. Yellow Perch and Bluegill have stayed hungry, however I’ve needed to change my offerings from the tungsten Marmooska type baits to either a Nils Hali or a Lindy Perch Talker. It seemed like the different action really seemed to affect the heavily pressured bite.

Big pike still got taken, but no +20’s last week, or at least none that were talked about! With this many anglers hitting the ice, MUM seems to be the word when a pig hits the ice. Downsized bait and Heavy Fluorocarbon leaders seem to be a must when the pressure gets high.

Bass and Pickerel seem to cooperate at will when fishing gets tough. But PLEASE, be a sportsman, Don’t toss sub-legal pickerel on the ice! Yes, they can rob bait all day, but they are a valuable part of the ecosystem as they are also a primary forage for Big Pickerel and Pike. Throwing small ones on the ice literally forces the gamefish to eat more trout, bass and perch, and it’s illegal!

Massachusetts Fishing Forecast

Open water options are trout on Long Pond, Jamaica Pond and rivers such as the Miller and Deerfield. Many are heeding the call from north of the border for new ice excursions. However if you’d prefer remaining in the Bay State consider the Connecticut Valley through Western Regions, just get to the shops early – bait is often in high demand!