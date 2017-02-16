Long Island – New York Fishing Report – February 16, 2017

As the winter days carry on, the cod action out of Montauk continues its roller coaster ride, according to Bryce at White Water Outfitters, making the trips out either top of the line or a day full of changing baits. It’s been tough to target when the bite will be hot but the best bet has been on the first day out after the weather has made it tough for the boats to leave the docks. A day on the water always beats a day being land locked, but if you are looking to plan a trip out, it may be worthwhile to try to work with mother nature and see how it will be the days leading up to heading out.

On the other hand, Paul from River Bay Outfitters reports that the fly-rodder’s have been finding some nice trout since the snow we saw on the Connetquot River. Dry and wet flies will do the trick and the fish have been surprisingly big. If you’re looking for an hour or two to get out, or even just something to fill your lunch break, dropping a fly here is always a good bet.

Fishing Forecast for Long Island

At this point in the winter offseason, it’s the perfect time to work on your gear and get things in order for the approaching spring. You can come and renew your On The Water subscription at the New York Sportfishing Federation Forum and Auction this weekend at Freeport Recreation Center. Here, you can stock up on gear and attend seminars on topics like jigging for blackfish, fishing tins in the surf, and tracking down tuna offshore.