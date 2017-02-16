Cape Cod Fishing Report – February 16, 2017

Last week’s blast of wintry weather kept many fishermen inside over the weekend, but there’s some mild temperatures in the forecast, making it look like a beautiful weekend to go fishing.

Overall, the fishing for rainbow trout has been good reported Amy at Sports Port in Hyannis. Shiners have been the best bait right now. She said many ponds are fishing well, but anglers fishing Sheeps Pond are returning with mixed reports.

John’s Pond has also been producing trout reported the crew at Eastmans. Trolling with chartreuse Rapala stickbaits has been producing good-sized holdover trout.

Skim ice has been hindering many anglers, reported Tom at Red Top. The ice is too thin to walk on and too thick to break a lure through he says. There had been a few regulars buying shiners a few times a week to target bass, Tom said, until last week’s storm and cold. Still, he’s heard good reports from fishermen targeting trout in larger ponds, like Mashpee Wakeby.

The weekend warm up should take the skim ice off many ponds, and get the bass and pickerel fishing back on track. The trout fishing hasn’t skipped a beat this winter, with big rain rainbows biting well at a number of the larger ponds, especially those that received a fall stocking.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

Take advantage of the weather and enjoy some freshwater fishing this weekend. Shiners will be your best bet for pickerel and bass, and small shiners are a good choice for trout. The trout have also been biting well on lures, but the key is covering water. If your boat is ready to go, you could try trolling with spoons or stickbaits. Just remember, the water temperature is in the mid-30s and wearing a life vest is not only smart, it’s required by law.

In the bays, white perch will be stirring. These brackish-water whites are excellent eating. They can be caught on lures, small minnows, or grass shrimp.