Long Island – New York Fishing Report – January 26, 2017

This week in the Long Island fishing scene, we saw a lot of wet and windy weather that did not make things easy for winter fishing. On the days it didn’t rain, there were gust up to about 40mph and most of the days, the rain just piled on. It wasn’t prime conditions but trout fishing has continued to keep its pace and for the few that made the run for cod, the fish still seemed to be on the hunting grounds.

Jeff from White Water Outfitters reports that most of the boats he knows remained at the dock through the nasty days. However, the cod should still be holding steady on the deep-water wrecks and seem have strong numbers. A little break in the weather will make for a good restart as both fish and anglers are waiting for the right moment to resume action.

At River Bay Outfitters, Paul has only heard of good action at the local parks for fly fishing trout. Wet and dry flies are both producing big fish and there continues to be plenty of trout to go around. The Connetquot River can get busy when the weather is nice so if you’re taking a long drive out, it may be a good idea to make a reservation to ensure your spot on the river. The action has certainly made it worthwhile.

A stretch of bad weather during the winter season can work much like it does during the summer when it comes to fishing. It should reset both predators and bait and allow for a new run when things clear up. Herring are still running in most places and make for a quick and easy trip to wet a line. Keep an eye on the upcoming forecast and plan your days accordingly as the next break in the clouds could lead to a great day of being on the water.