Long Island – New York Fishing Report – January 12, 2017

Herring are the main event on Long Island right now, and with the nice weather, good numbers of anglers are getting out to enjoy the action.

According to the crew at Stella Maris, guys are catching here under the lights at night in Sheepshead Bay. Coney Island Pier and Canarsie Pier are producing herring as well. Some stripers are occasionally running with the herring, but if you catch one, remember that the season is closed.

More striper reports came from Paul at River Bay Outfitters, who said the occasional schoolie is being caught at Breezy Point. The schoolies are feeding on the herring.

The herring have been showing up randomly, reported the crew at Campsite, not relating to a specific tidal phase or time of day.

The Cow Harbor crew said herring are still around at the Centerport Bridge and the Huntington Bridge.

The cod fishing off the eastern end of the island has been running hot and cold, but on most days, guys are going home with enough fresh fillets for a couple meals. Clams have been out-producing jigging lately.

In freshwater, Connetquot is the most reliable place. Scuds are working well and on sunny days, midges are taking fish reported the crew at Campsite. There are plenty of trout in there, and many are good size.

Fishing Forecast for Long Island

The herring are providing a good reason to get outside and chances are, there’s a spot producing herring close to where you live. Nighttime under the lights is the best time to catch them, but they can be caught during the day as well.

Fly-fishing for trout at the Connetquot is your next best option.

However, the cod fishing could fire back up any day, and with some nice conditions in the forecast for early next week, hopping on a headboat could make for a pleasant outing.