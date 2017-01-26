Cape Cod Fishing Report – January 26, 2017

Highs in the 40s are forecast again this weekend, and though the 10-day forecast is showing some colder weather, for the most part, the temperatures will remain above freezing. That’s great news for the fishermen enjoying the excellent open water fishing. Some big pickerel have been caught in the past week, with shiners being the best bait.

Bass are biting well, as are pickerel in the recently re-opened small ponds around the Cape. Shiners are a slam dunk for action, but lures are also working. Look to suspending jerkbaits for the bass. Even though the air temperatures are mild, the water is still frigid, so an erratically worked jerkbait with long pauses may be needed to wake up the bass. Another coldwater favorite is the Senko, allowed to fall slowly to the bottom. Blade baits and lipless crankbaits also trigger reaction bites from cold-stunned bass. Small soft plastics on jigheads are also catching bass.

Pickerel are striking the same lures as bass, but they’ll also hit a swim jig or paddletail swimbait, and the single hook makes it much easier to deal with the pickerel’s teeth.

Trout are biting very well on the same assortment of spinners, spoons, jigs, and stickbaits that have been working for the past few weeks. Fly-fishermen are having the best luck with streamers and Wooly Buggers. Rainbows are dominating the catch, but some big browns are being taken as well.

Perch are biting well, although few anglers bother targeting these panfish when the ponds are open. Target them in the same areas you would through the ice in a small boat or kayak, using small jigs or minnows. The largest yellow perch of the year are taken in mid-winter, ice or not.

Off Cape, options include cod off Rhode Island, and ice in western Massachusetts, but even that ice may be growing unstable with the extended mild temperatures.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

Hit a large pond for trout or a small pond for bass and pickerel, but don’t forget about the monster perch that can be caught this time of year.