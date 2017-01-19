Cape Cod Fishing Report – January 19, 2017

The 10-day forecast is showing no ice-making weather, so Cape Cod fishermen will continue to enjoy excellent open water fishing this coming weekend.

Bass are biting well, as are pickerel in the recently re-opened small ponds around the Cape. Shiners are a slam dunk for action, but lures are also working. Look to suspending jerkbaits for the bass. Even though the air temperatures are mild, the water is still frigid, so an erratically worked jerkbait with long pauses may be needed to wake up the bass. Another coldwater favorite is the Senko, allowed to fall slowly to the bottom. Blade baits and lipless crankbaits also trigger reaction bites from cold-stunned bass. Small soft plastics on jigheads are also catching bass.

Pickerel are striking the same lures as bass, but they’ll also hit a swim jig or paddletail swimbait, and the single hook makes it much easier to deal with the pickerel’s teeth.

Trout are biting very well on the same assortment of spinners, spoons, jigs, and stickbaits that have been working for the past few weeks. Fly-fishermen are having the best luck with streamers and Wooly Buggers.

Perch are biting well, although few anglers bother targeting these panfish when the ponds are open. Target them in the same areas you would through the ice in a small boat or kayak, using small jigs or minnows. The largest yellow perch of the year are taken in mid-winter, ice or not.

Off Cape, options include cod off Rhode Island, and ice in western Massachusetts, but even that ice may be growing unstable with the extended mild temperatures.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

Hit a large pond for trout or a small pond for bass and pickerel, but don’t forget about the monster perch that can be caught this time of year.