Cape Cod Fishing Report – January 12, 2017

There was about a day’s worth of fishable ice on Cape Cod early this week, but mild weather on Wednesday and Thursday finished it off. A crew from River’s End hit a small pond in Dennis on Tuesday. They saw a couple 3-pound bass pulled through the ice on shiners, but the ice party ended with Wednesday’s rain and warm temperatures.

Still, many ponds are in the dreaded state of limbo with too little ice to ice fish and too much ice to open water fish. The larger trout ponds have maintained enough open water to fish, even through the single digit temperatures early this week. Peters was about half-open Wednesday morning, with the stiff southwest wind chewing up the ice on the windward end of the lake. There was fish able open water just a short hike down the west side of the pond, but the ice may be all but gone by the weekend. Cliff, Sheeps, and Long Pond in Plymouth are also likely open.

It’s the small bass and pickerel ponds that were still skimmed as of Thursday’s commute to the office. A couple more warm days could open these ponds back up and offer up some great mid-winter bass fishing.

Christian at Falmouth Bait and Tackle hadn’t heard too many recent reports, but he said the deep jigging for smallmouth was pretty good around New Years. He’d also heard that off Rhode Island, the cod fishing was going well.

At Sports Port, Bill said he’s been selling plenty of shiners to fishermen looking for bass and trout in open water, but he hasn’t heard back on how they have been doing.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

The weather is going to be much more conducive to fishing this weekend than it was last weekend. The trout ponds will have the best odds of action. Bring a mix of spoons, jigs, and stickbaits. If you see some smaller ponds open, dunk some shiners for bass and pickerel.