Pennsylvania Fishing Report – December 15, 2016

Reminder To All Anglers & Boaters

Remember! From November 1st through April 30th there is mandatory wear for life jackets from on boats less than 16 feet in length and all canoes and kayaks. Wearing your life jacket is the best way to prevent a boating fatality and we recommend you wear one all year, not just during the mandatory wear period.

People who wear a personal flotation device when exposed to cold water have potentially life-saving advantages such as insulation from the cold and buoyancy for those who are unable to tread water including the reduced risk of aspiration of water.

Northwest Region

Eastern Erie County

Various Steelhead Streams

Steelhead are in the streams; but they are tough to catch. They are spread out and have been in the streams for a while now. 16 Mile seems to be the best on the east side, outside of the city of Erie. Steelhead can be caught from the mouth to the sewage treatment plant off Mill Road. A lot of smaller Steelhead are being caught; so make sure if you are keeping them, they are over 15 inches. Fly fisherman seem to do the best with nymphs or egg imitations. Lake Erie is usually rough this time of year and it can change in a heartbeat. Use extreme caution if you choose to go on the lake.

Lake Pleasant

Most inland bodies of water are either snowed in or about to freeze over. Lake Pleasant is an exception. It is still fluid and has recently been stocked with a truck-load of beautiful Rainbow Trout. Typical trout equipment is being used with success- minnows or dough-type baits.

Western Erie County

Elk Creek

With the weather changing to more Erie-like temperatures, the fishing has stayed somewhat steady. Angler pressure has been down, but still plenty of Steelhead in the upper limits of Elk Creek.

Walnut Creek

Anglers are catching some Steelhead on the newly revamped Walnut Creek wall and through the chutes.

Crooked Creek

Crooked Creek is still very good at the time being. Water is running relatively clear and steady.

Northeasatern Region

Carbon County

Although most fishing and boating activities in the district has been light due to the hunting season, a number of anglers have reported good success catching trout on the Pohopoco Creek (catch & release only). Anglers also reported good success catching trout on the Aquashicola Creek and Buckwa Creek. Most streams in the district continue to flow at low levels. A few anglers have also reported good success catching trout on the Lehigh River in the area of Parryville and the East Penn Twp. boat launch section of the river.

The boat launch ramps at Beltzville Lake remain closed due to the low water levels. Anglers fishing from both kayaks and the shore line areas of the lake have reported doing well catching bass, catfish and a few Striped Bass. Live bait, stick baits and occasionally chicken livers have worked well to catch Striped Bass.

Fishing and boating activity at Mauch Chunk Lake has been nonexistent in recent weeks. Ice is beginning to form on the lake near the upper reaches of boat launch B.

Hopefully, if the colder weather remains it will not be too long before the ice fishing season begins. Please check the ice conditions before venturing out onto the ice. Ice conditions are not monitored at both Mauch Chunk Lake and Beltzville Lake. During this period until safe ice is a good time to check your ice fishing equipment including your ice safety equipment.

Please remember that the PA 2016 Fishing License will expire on December 31. Now is a good time to consider purchasing your 2017 PA Fishing License or a gift license voucher for a Christmas gift.

Pike and Wayne Counties

There has not been much angling or boating in the region since hunting season and the onset of cold weather. There are still plenty of opportunities to catch fish though. There have been some really nice pickerel being caught in Lake Wallenpaupack from the shorelines. They have been caught on live bait and some bright colored jigs. Boaters chasing bass are even doing well out on the lake as well.

Water temps are becoming cold enough to freeze in some areas. Be sure of the thickness of the ice before venturing out and if you plan to do some boating in the open water areas don’t forget of the mandatory PFD wear on all crafts less than 16 feet including all canoes and kayaks. Be safe.

Northcentral Region

Most of the region is under a blanket of snow and holiday shopping is in full swing! A fishing license makes a great stocking stuffer and provides fun experiences all year! Buy your friend or family member a 1, 3, 5 or 10 year fishing license HERE.

Ice anglers are anxiously awaiting ice fishing season. Most have their gear packed and ready to go at the first sign of good ice.

A few northern counties are reporting thin ice on small ponds and lakes. If frigid temperatures continue, ice fishing could be here soon!

REMINDER – Before venturing out on frozen waterways, remember to check ice conditions. Learn more about ice safety and fishing HERE.

Tioga County

Currently, small lakes/ponds have sections of thin ice. Although tempting, current conditions are not suitable for ice fishing. If cold temperatures continue, ice fishing conditions should improve within a week or two.

Beechwood Lake

– PA Fish and Boat Commission recently stocked trout. Currently, thin ice is covering cove areas and the backside of the lake. The rest of the lake is still open water.

Clinton/Lycoming County

Fishing Creek

The water level is still low and clear. The current water temperature is in the low 40s.

Fishing is slow, but anglers are catching trout using nymphs (e.g. gold bead pheasant tail size #12-18; olive or green caddis larvae patterns sizes #12-18).

Olive or black streamer patterns, sizes 6-10 are working in deep pools, next to logs and streambanks.

The best time to be on the water is late morning to mid-afternoon.

West Branch Susquehanna River

Anglers are catching Musky and bass below the Williamsport dam. White/olive streamer and rusty/brown crayfish patterns are working for bass. 8-12” sucker patterns and white/yellow streamer patterns are working for Musky.

Spend time in deep pools. Fish your lures, flies or baits slow and near the river bottom. Be prepared to switch up your retrieve and/or patterns/lures. Eventually you might tease up a bass or Musky!

Anglers are catching Walleye using a variety of baits/lures. Anglers, targeting Musky with large streamer patterns, are also catching Walleye.

Centre County

Spring Creek

The water is a bit off color and the water temperature is in the 40s. Anglers are catching trout using nymphs (e.g. sow bug size #14-16; olive scud size #14-18; bead head pheasant tail size #14-18; caddis larvae patterns size #18-22).

Anglers are also catching trout using small streamers (e.g. size 6-10; olive or black colors) on lower Spring Creek. The best time to be on the water is late morning or mid-afternoon.

Southeastern Region

Bucks County

Levittown Lake

Bluegills and crappies have been biting on wax worms.

Chester County

Marsh Creek Lake

Bass, perch and pickerel are taking live minnows.

Northampton County

Delaware River/Lehigh River

Water levels have come up in the Delaware and Lehigh Rivers, and the fish are moving around. A couple 21” Walleyes were caught just below the confluence of the two rivers on a 4” silver swimbait.

Saucon Creek

For those still looking to catch trout, some nice Brown Trout were caught on a 1” black wooly bugger fly recently on the creek. A small tan-colored trico fly pattern also seems to be working well.

Minsi Lake

The water lever has seemed to rebound quickly and fish of all sorts are still being caught there. If we get the cold weather, it may be a good ice fishing season for anglers with all the restrictions, except trout, being lifted.