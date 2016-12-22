New Hampshire, Maine & Vermont Fishing Report – December 22, 2016

Some of the black ice that anglers have been fishing on may shimmer like a mirror, but thankfully this season is looking like anything but the mirror image of last year! Exhibit one is Lake Winnipesaukee, where scout “testers” are already reporting that bays are all locked up and will be ready to go after the first of the year!

New Hampshire Fishing Report

It isn’t Santa who brought the biggest present for Winnipesaukee ice fishermen, it was Old Man Winter! Unlike the previous season, it looks as if significant sections of the Granite State’s biggest freshwater body will be good to go for the open season, which begins on January 1st! Al from AJs said that a few of his “scouts” tested the conditions at 19 Mile Bay and Center Harbor and it looks good. Meanwhile, there are plenty of options. Leavitt Bay in Ossipee has both species of bass, rainbow trout and good ice! A favorite of Al’s for smallmouth bass where you can catch right now is Lake Chocorua in Tamworth. Hermit Lake is a hit for hornpout if you fish dead bait on the bottom and don’t mind going about your business in the dark. In addition to being fun, hornpout can be delicious to eat when harvested from clean water. Mirror Lake in Whitefield is a multi-species trout pond where you’re liable to catch brown trout, rainbow trout and brook trout!

Joe from Granite State Rod and Reel Repair in Nashua said that both Canobie Lake and Cobbett’s Pond are locked up near the shore but the windward middles could still be sketchy so be careful. Little Massabesic is locked up while anglers should be cautious with Massabesic Lake in Auburn/Manchester which has a prominent current cutting through the middle. It still should be on your list however since this 2,500-acre lake has three species of trout and both species of black bass. Warm water species spots such as Mill Pond, Rocky Pond and Flints Pond all have between 4″ and 6″ of ice and anglers have been having luck.

Southern Maine Fishing Report

Hey, it’s not every day you get a chance to talk to Brady! Of course, the “Brady” I’m referring to is not number 12 but the Brady of Dag’s Bait in Auburn, who is pretty famous in his own right! While this Brady had little to say about the Jets game this Saturday, he did say that the Sabattus “pike-factory” was in operation. This spot has always been a go-to place for numbers of pike but in recent years the fish seem to be getting bigger! Brady’s been catching a few pike from the Andro but nothing bigger than 10 pounds yet but the feeling is that with the impending low pressure front coming in through Saturday, those bigger pike may be more in the mood to feed! For black bass give the basin a try which leads into Lake Auburn, big largemouth are known to cruise among this place. For not only largemouth, but smallies as well as brown trout and brook trout, Worthley Pond in Peru is a winner. This pond is the recipient of a recent stocking and some of the brown trout were 19″ beauties! Opt for larger shiners than you would for brook trout, set up your traps just off of points descending into deeper water and you might catch a brood stock brown trout! Renee of Sebago Bait said that regulars are expecting a solid season at Sebago Lake this year which would be a refreshing change from last season. Meanwhile anglers are keeping busy with brookies from the Otter Ponds and Parker Pond as well as browns and rainbows from Little Sebago.

Maine, New Hampshire And Vermont Fishing Forecast

While you may be wishing that Winnipesaukee would open tomorrow, there are several other nearby “Ws” which are winners. Waukewan is known for its rainbow trout and smallmouth bass. Drop a trout worm close to the shore of White Lake and you may best a brookie. Wicwas in Meredith is a better choice for both species of black bass with panfish another option. Sabattus remains one of Maine’s better choices for having an impressive day for pike. While Worthley is worth a shot if you’d like to tangle with brook trout and brown trout. Above all, be. safe out there and I hope you have the absolute happiest of holidays and a merry, merry Christmas!