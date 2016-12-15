Cape Cod Fishing Report – December 15, 2016

With single-digit lows on Thursday night, but 40-degree temperatures and rain this weekend, we could be entering the dreaded fishing limbo that occurs each winter when there is too much ice to fish from shore and too little ice to safely ice fish. Remember that you want a minimum of four inches of ice before you begin ice fishing.

Many smaller Cape ponds were skimmed over as of Thursday morning, and dropping temperatures through the day likely put a glaze of ice on a few more. Some of the larger, deeper ponds remained open. Eddy Stahowiak and I fished Peters Pond on Thursday morning, catching a couple perch. Earlier this week, I pulled a couple nice trout out of Peters. A few largemouths were also taken this week. Scaling down to small lures worked well.

If you’re looking to get your fishing fix this weekend, swing by On The Water Outfitters for the open house on Saturday and Sunday and hang out with Chris Megan and Neal Larsson. There will be Cisco Brewery’s Winter Shredder on tap and sales on various gear.

Fishing Forecast for Cape Cod

With such a topsy-turvy forecast (6 degrees Thursday night, 58 degrees and raining Sunday), it’s tough to decide on a best bet for this weekend. There may be fishable ice on Friday or even early Saturday morning on some small, shallow ponds, but the rain and mild temps on Sunday may chew it up. It could be worth checking the larger ponds like Cliff, Peter’s, or Mashpee Wakeby for open water on Sunday morning. If the trout ponds are open, small jigs are working better than spoons or stickbaits.