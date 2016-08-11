Offshore Fishing Report – August 11, 2016

New York and New Jersey

Capt. Hank Leonard of the Golden Eagle out of Belmar said the bluefish were little hard to find this week so they’ve turned to fishing for fluke and sea bass with good results. The Golden Eagle took a 30-mile ride on Wednesday looking for blues but found only mahi and tuna swimming around the boat and neither felt like biting.

According to Eric at the Reel Seat, there are mostly mahi and white marlin with just an occasional yellowfin tuna in the canyons.

New England

The south of the Vineyard bluefin bite is still going, with fishing being caught by trolling spreader bars and ballyhoo, and by casting plugs and jigs.

Warm waters have also brought white marlin and mahi into the lower Dump reported Steve from Chaser Offshore Fishing.

John from Fish Chatham Charters said he had a number of white marlin in his trolling spread this week, whacking his ballyhoo baits with their bills, but none finding the hook.

The canyons have been on the slow side reported Steve from Chaser offshore.

East of Chatham has been slow as well, but fishermen are beginning to see more bluefin out there. Harpoon boats are doing well east of Chatham, so rod-and-reel fishing may pick up soon.