Cape Cod and Buzzards Bay Fishing Report 1-17-2013

The majority of Cape Ponds were wiped clean of ice over the weekend warmup, but that didn’t deter anglers from wetting a line. The warm weather certainly improved the appetite of the broodstock salmon as both Peters and Cliff gave up good numbers this weekend. Dan, Corey and Captain Rich from the Hook Up in Orleans had a five-salmon day on Peters on Sunday. Eric at the Hook Up said a few anglers landed several salmon to 12 pounds at Cliff Pond this week as well. Shiners were responsible for most of the salmon, but lures worked as well.

Trout fishing is still going well, but there hasn’t been much news about largemouth or smallmouth fishing. Using slow retrieves and cold-water tactics is a good bet for getting some of these fish to bite. Unlike trout, the bass become very lethargic in cold water. The temperatures in most ponds around the Cape are in the 30s, so manage your expectations when heading out for bass.

You can improve your odds of success by fishing live bait. Ponds that have pickerel are good choices because the picks stay active in the cold water, striking at both lures and live baits.

Ice fishermen need not despair, arctic temperatures forecasted for next week (highs in the 20s) could create safe ice by next weekend, at least on the smaller ponds. In the meantime, if you need to hit the ice this weekend, heading north or west is the ticket. A number of anglers have been taking a ride to find safe ice. You can get the scoop on this fishery in Ron Powers’ Massachusetts report.

Best Bets for the Weekend

If you’re staying local this weekend, it’s all about trout. Shiners, small spoons, worms and stickbaits will tempt the coldwater rainbows and browns. If you fish Peters, Sheeps, or Cliff, you might be surprised by a big broodstock salmon as well. It sounds like anglers have been releasing many of these fish to provide opportunities for other fishermen.