2017 Fishing Regulations

Our annual 2017 Saltwater Fishing Regulations guide outlining the rules and regulations for recreational fishing in the Northeast. The links below contain information intended to help you quickly find and understand regulations related to seasons, catch limits, as well as up-to-date fishing regulations for several saltwater game species in each state.





Please contact NMFS for migratory species regulations including Tuna, Shark, Swordfish, Billfish, Sailfish, and Marlin (http://www.nmfs.noaa.gov/sfa/hms/Compliance_Guide/index.htm).

Note: These pages are intended as summaries only. State and federal regulations are subject to change. It is the angler’s responsibility to know and abide by all current regulations, notices, and law. Individuals must obtain a separate saltwater recreational fishing license for each state.