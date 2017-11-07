Fishing Participation On The Rise

Fishing participation is up nearly 20 percent over the last 10 years, according to a report by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Anglers also increased their overall spend by 2.4 percent during the past five years.

The data was gathered through the 2016 National Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation national survey, which is conducted every five years in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Dedicated efforts by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, state fish and wildlife agencies, the recreational fishing industry and independent programs have made increases in recreational fishing possible,” said American Sportfishing Association’s (ASA) Glenn Hughes, vice president of Industry Relations. “Thanks also goes to ASA’s Government Affairs team and our partners who helped ensure that legislation and policy decisions were in place to provide access, clean water, and fisheries conservation, which anglers need for a successful day on the

water.”

Overall, fishing participation increased 8.2 percent for individuals 16 to 65 years of age over the last five years. This is the highest level of participation since 1991. Revenue from equipment purchases and all trip expenditures also increased from $45 billion to $46.1 billion in the last five years.