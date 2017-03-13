First Look: Southport 33 FE

Southport’s Largest Combines Fishing + Family

The Southport 33 has it all, but let’s start with the foundation, the Ray Hunt variable deadrise hull. Designed for the Northeast, it’s dry, stable, fast and responsive, and comfortable in any sea. It provides the ride that makes the Southport 33 an ideal platform for both serious fishing and serious quality time with family and friends, especially when you opt for all the creature comforts of the family cruiser in the Family Edition (FE).

With their entire line-up, Southport achieves a jaw-dropping level of fit and finish, but don’t let the yacht-like level of luxury quality fool you into thinking it’s not a hard-core fishing platform. While the Southport 33 FE has all of the family-friendly features anyone would want, it retains an uncluttered layout for dedicated fishing trips. That means you can take advantage of the range and speed of the 33 to run offshore to the canyons loaded with ice, bait, an arsenal of offshore gear, and a handful of your closest fishing buddies in search of tuna, mahi, marlin and swords.

SPECIFICATIONS