First Look: Socorro SW Spinning Reels

When it comes to the right reel to tackle saltwater fishing challenges, anglers know gears are one of the most important features to consider. Shimano now offers its Hagane cold-forged drive gear in the newly-designed Socorro SW spinning reels, available in four models – 5000SW, 6000SW, 8000SW and 10000SW – to take on the harsh saltwater environment and species including stripers, bluefish, black sea bass, tautog and fluke. All four sizes retail for $129.99.
Due to Shimano’s cold-forging capabilities, the Socorro SW reels feature the durability needed for weekend-after-weekend fishing use. Shimano’s X-Ship Technology provides increased bearing support for power transmission efficiency and perfect gear alignment, increasing power and enhancing smoothness when hooked into a big fish. Anglers will also appreciate the Cross Carbon Drag to handle fast, powerful fast runs from pelagic and large inshore species.
- Hagane Gear delivers the ultimate in durability with the unique
Shimano cold forged drive gear
- X-Ship construction keeps the gears in perfect alignment, increasing
power and enhancing smoothness
- One-piece, highly rigid handle shank provides more cranking power
- Cross Carbon Drag provides long lasting smoothness to withstand fast,
powerful runs from pelagic and large inshore species
Reeling in 31-inches of line per crank, the Socorro 5000SW handles up to 225-yards of 30-pound test PowerPro braid or 195-yards of 12-pound test mono or fluorocarbon line. The 6000SW retrieves in 33-inches of line per crank, and has the spool capacity for 195-yards of 50-pound test PowerPro or 170-yards of 116-pound mono. Both of these reels features 4.6:1 gear ratios.
For surf, inshore jigging and slower action techniques where you need larger line capacity, the Socorro 8000SW and 10000SW have 4.9:1 gear ratios. The 8000SW retrieves 37-inches of line per crank and handles 265 yards of 50-pound test PowerPro or 250 yards of 16-pound test mono surf action, while the 10000SW pulls in 40-inches of line crank and holds up to 290 yards of 65-pound PowerPro or 220 yards of 20-pound mono.
|Product Code
|Inches Per Crank
|Gear Ratio
|Mono/Flouro Line
|PowerPro Line
|Max Drag (lb)
|Ball Bearings
|Weight (oz)
|UPC Code
|MSRP
|
SOC5000SW
|
31
|
4.6:1
|
10-240, 12/195, 14/165
|
20/245, 30/225, 40/175
|
22
|
4+1
|
15.5
|
0-22255-20162-9
|
$129.99
|
SOC6000SW
|
33
|
4.6:1
|
12/265, 16/170, 20/120
|
30/290, 50/195, 65/140,
|
22
|
4+1
|
15.7
|
0-22255-20163-6
|
$129.99
|
SOC8000SW
|
37
|
4.9:1
|
12/345, 16/250, 20/185
|
40/340, 50/265, 65/215
|
27
|
4+1
|
22.6
|
0-22255-20164-3
|
$129.99
|
SOC10000SW
|
40
|
4.9:1
|
12/500, 16/320, 20/220
|
50/360, 65/290, 80/215
|
27
|
4+1
|
23.5
|
0-22255-20165-0
|
$129.99
Can’t wait to try it on the surf and from my boat. Hope it can handle a tough days cause I
fish all the time.
Already own multiple Shimano rods and reels … but will advise my sins of this beauty when my birthday rolls around.
Of course … Meant advise my sons
Love it
Tha 5000 or the 6000 are my preferred range. I build my own rods and have an ancient Shikari blank that would match up nicely with one of those for bay fishing.
Hey mark how you doing my name is Brian, I live in south jersey and wanted to know what kind of rod do you suggest putting that reel on ? Thanks Brian0218@hotmail.com
look great!!
thks looks like a great product that i would be happy to own
I would love to reel in a big striper on this Socorro!
Awesome looking reel!
I surf fish. Good line capacity and drag. Nice design handle. Good looking reel.
I surf fish. Good line capacity and drag. Nice handle. Nice looking reel.
Nice reals. I definately need one
Both of my Penn 650ss reels after last year have seen better days.They both have been worked on numerous times.I think it’s time for a change and now it looks like I’ve found my choice.
I would love to win the SOC8000SW spinning reel.
The SOC8000SW reel looks like a sturdy reel.
It’s a beauty. I had a old reel on a relatively new rod and it croaked. I’m on a fixed income and have been saving for a new reel. This would be perfect. I have yet to own a Shimano looking forward to it.
Looks like one solid reel
Looks like Shimanos answer for the Penn Battle II for the same price point. The Battle has all metal body, side plate, and rotor tho. Im sure this shimano has a plastic side plate and rotor. Makes it lighter, but less durable.
This looks like a great reel hope i win
good looking reel,can’t wait to use it.
parese un buencarrete hay que provarlo gracias
Nice looking reel, love the Specs, Thanks for Advertising …
Looks lean and efficient. Would be a great replacement for my 20 year old Penn surf reel used for Cape Cod Stripers.
Can’t wait to try this reel. I’m sure I’ll will enjoy this new reel!
Hope it is better than my original production Soccoro 10000F which did not rebuild well after its first dunking. Willing to give it a try !
I have two Shimano Stratics that I have been using for about five years. These reels are indistructable. I hope to try out the 6000. Good capacity and max drag. If it is half the reel as the Stratic it will be great.
Looks like another flash in the pan for Shimano. Are they seriously advertising a reel that can be used “weekend after weekend”? What about the other days of the week?
I am looking forward to the day they make a reel that can be used daily and remains reliable.
Great line capacity!!!
I have three grandkids getting big enough to join me in some surf fishing. I like to give them my current tackle and use this baby for my own!!
Great product looks good.
The 8000 would suit me fine for outer harbor catching those 40″ers
saw this reel for the first time today and by far the nicest reel I have seen. I have had penn battles an have blown them up cant wait
Bought the 6000, but it doesn’t come with anti-reverse switch?