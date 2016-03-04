First Look: Socorro SW Spinning Reels

When it comes to the right reel to tackle saltwater fishing challenges, anglers know gears are one of the most important features to consider. Shimano now offers its Hagane cold-forged drive gear in the newly-designed Socorro SW spinning reels, available in four models – 5000SW, 6000SW, 8000SW and 10000SW – to take on the harsh saltwater environment and species including stripers, bluefish, black sea bass, tautog and fluke. All four sizes retail for $129.99.

Due to Shimano’s cold-forging capabilities, the Socorro SW reels feature the durability needed for weekend-after-weekend fishing use. Shimano’s X-Ship Technology provides increased bearing support for power transmission efficiency and perfect gear alignment, increasing power and enhancing smoothness when hooked into a big fish. Anglers will also appreciate the Cross Carbon Drag to handle fast, powerful fast runs from pelagic and large inshore species.

Reeling in 31-inches of line per crank, the Socorro 5000SW handles up to 225-yards of 30-pound test PowerPro braid or 195-yards of 12-pound test mono or fluorocarbon line. The 6000SW retrieves in 33-inches of line per crank, and has the spool capacity for 195-yards of 50-pound test PowerPro or 170-yards of 116-pound mono. Both of these reels features 4.6:1 gear ratios.

For surf, inshore jigging and slower action techniques where you need larger line capacity, the Socorro 8000SW and 10000SW have 4.9:1 gear ratios. The 8000SW retrieves 37-inches of line per crank and handles 265 yards of 50-pound test PowerPro or 250 yards of 16-pound test mono surf action, while the 10000SW pulls in 40-inches of line crank and holds up to 290 yards of 65-pound PowerPro or 220 yards of 20-pound mono.