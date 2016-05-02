First Look: Sea Born LX24 Center Console

The all-new 2016 LX24 Center Console is the biggest of two new models recently added to the Sea Born LX Series of boats. Measuring in at 23’-9” with a 102” beam, this elegant center console is constructed from all composite materials (no wood) and designed for fishing and family fun alike. With higher freeboard than their bay boats, the LX Series of center consoles offers more protection from larger seas. Capable of both inshore and offshore cruises, the LX24 is versatile and includes bow forward-facing seats, below deck storage, plush bench seating in the aft, rod holders throughout, in-console head, and a spacious passenger-friendly layout. Visit the Sea Born site to see their full line of center console boats.

Selected Standard Features:

– 10 Year Fully Transferable Hull Warranty

– All Composite Construction (No Wood)

– Advance Fiberglass Stringer System

– 133 Gallon Aluminum Fuel Tank

– 62 Qt. Aerated Rear Live Well w/ Plexi Lid

– 32. Qt. Insulated Cooler Under Console Front Seat

– 200 Qt. Insulated Center Aft Fish Box

– Walk-Thru Transom Door

– Cockpit Drain Sumps (Self Bailing Cockpit)

– Stainless Steel Rub Rail

– Forward Coaming Cushions

– Bow Seats w/ Cushions and Storage

– Bow Forward Facing Removable Back Rest

– Recessed Bow Rails

– Aft Cockpit Coaming Cushions

– Rear Bench Seat w/ Cushion Set

– Total Bilge Access Hatch

– Air Mar B60 Thru Hull Transducer

– CCW Head Console

– Lockable Console Door (Room for Head)

– Marine Stereo (Blue Tooth)