First Look: Sailfish 245DC

Style, Seating, Storage – The Sailfish 245DC is Compact and Complete!

The Sailfish 245DC is the latest entry in their dual console lineup. It boasts comfortable seating for up to 12 people, Sailfish’s high performance sixth generation VDS hull, highly ergonomic deck layout, and enough storage space to accommodate whatever your crew brings on board.

The 245DC is extremely versatile, family friendly and yet respectful of Sailfish’s proud 30-year fishing heritage.

It features a spacious, well appointed step-down head, optional retractable ski-pole, in-floor and above deck storage, plenty of cup holders, and an optional galley with a sink, counters and a refrigerator. These features make the 245DC a fantastic, fun-on-the-water day boat.

Deep bow seating, a three position, port-side passenger lounge, adjustable captain’s chair and fold-up seating surrounding the cockpit provides comfortable seating for all while allowing for maximum fishing space.

SPECIFICATIONS LOA: 24’

Length Rigged: 26’

Beam: 8’ 6”

Fuel Capacity: 120 Gallons

Fresh Water: 14 Gallons

Weight: 5,350 lbs.

Cockpit Depth Rear: 27”

Bow Depth: 32”

Max Horsepower: 300

Draft (Hull Only): 18”

Deadrise (Multiangle): 22°-24°

Battery Capacity: 2

Rod Holders: 7

Bridge Clearance w/Hard Top: 8’ 5”

Person Capacity: 12

Adding to its fishing credentials is a transom live well, in-floor and bow-seat fish boxes, and transom, gunwhale and hard top frame rod holders.

Beyond its functionality, the 245DC has that distinctive Sailfish style and flair. From the expansive hard top to the signature bow flare, you can always spot a Sailfish on the water.

Like all Sailfish models, the 245DC is built to the same SailTech construction standards that have been a Sailfish hallmark for the past 30 years with hand laid fiberglass, Kevlar and carbon fiber reinforcement, high definition gel coats, and a rigorous start to finish quality control program.

Visit your nearest Sailfish dealer to take a walk through the Sailfish 245DC.