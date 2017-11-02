First Look: Pursuit DC365

Pursuit Boats unveiled the all-new Pursuit DC365 dual console at the 2017 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The Pursuit DC365 takes the sport-utility experience of their dual-console line to the next level. Features include wide walkways from bow to stern, forward bow and port side lounge seating, a swivel seat at the helm, and plenty of large storage compartments. The helm is ergonomically engineered and the cabin is easily accessible via a fiberglass door and features solid wood accents with modern finishes, a full berth forward and a comfortable aft berth. Foldaway seating quickly transforms a social venue to a wide-open, fish-ready cockpit with side door, livewell, gunwale-mounted rod holders and insulated fish boxes in the floor. For more than half a century, three generations of this family-owned business have built distinctive outboard-powered fishing boats in offshore, center console, sport and dual console configurations, in models from 18 to 40 feet. Pursuit boats have a reputation for luxury combined with sport utility, providing the ideal platform for adventures on the water. For more information, visit PursuitBoats.com.
We are just days away from one of the biggest boat shows of the year and the highly anticipated debut of the all-new Pursuit Boats DC 365. Here’s a sneak peek. . . . . #pursuitboats #dc365 #dualconsole #series #flibs #flibs2017 #luxuryboating #luxuryboat #newmodel #newboat #newduaoconsole #luxurylifestyle #boating #cruising #performance #lifestyle #adventure #diving #sportfishing #outdoor #adventure #garminmarine #fortpierce #fortpiercefl #florida #purepursuit