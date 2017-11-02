First Look: Pursuit DC365

Pursuit Boats unveiled the all-new Pursuit DC365 dual console at the 2017 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The Pursuit DC365 takes the sport-utility experience of their dual-console line to the next level. Features include wide walkways from bow to stern, forward bow and port side lounge seating, a swivel seat at the helm, and plenty of large storage compartments. The helm is ergonomically engineered and the cabin is easily accessible via a fiberglass door and features solid wood accents with modern finishes, a full berth forward and a comfortable aft berth. Foldaway seating quickly transforms a social venue to a wide-open, fish-ready cockpit with side door, livewell, gunwale-mounted rod holders and insulated fish boxes in the floor. For more than half a century, three generations of this family-owned business have built distinctive outboard-powered fishing boats in offshore, center console, sport and dual console configurations, in models from 18 to 40 feet. Pursuit boats have a reputation for luxury combined with sport utility, providing the ideal platform for adventures on the water. For more information, visit PursuitBoats.com.

